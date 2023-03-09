Lyudmila Pavlichenko, the world's deadliest female sniper during WWII, was also known as Lady Death.

Lyudmila Pavlichenko in a trench (1942) Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Lyudmila Pavlichenko was nicknamed Lady Death after having over 309 confirmed kills while serving in the Red Army. Pavlichenko was born in 1916, in Belaya Tserkov, Ukraine. Lyudmila was a self-proclaimed tomboy and often "unruly in the classroom," she preferred sports and outdoor activities, and it was reported that her family moved around a lot due to her father's job in the military.

When she was 14, the family moved to Kiev, and she joined OSOAVIAKhIM, a shooting club that taught her weapon skills and etiquette. Pavlichenko was a natural and became an amateur sharpshooter, earning the Voroshilov Sharpshooter badge and a certificate in marksmanship.

While living there, she also worked at the Kiev Arsenal factory as a metal grinder, which helped her learn more about weapons that would help her future career as a sniper. She graduated high school early, married Alexei Pavlichenko at 16, and enrolled in Kiev University in 1937.

While she did have a son with her husband, it did not stop her from pursuing her dreams. During this time in Russia, it was customary for a woman to work full-time, have a family, and pursue a career. Since it was common for mothers to work and have children, they all took turns watching each other's children if someone had to work; however, this also was part of the communist beliefs as the country was more important than your wants or needs and your family.

Lyudmila and Alexei eventually got a divorce, the marriage a short one. Before joining the war, the Kiev Arsenal factory wanted to promote Pavlichenko. Still, she stated she was not interested in warfare and wanted to be a history teacher, planning on getting a master's degree after she finished undergrad.

Unfortunately, her plans would be put on hold, as Hitler's army showed up in her backyard; before she graduated from Kiev University, the school was bombed by the Nazis. In 1941, it was the first battle of Kiev; this operation resulted in a massive encirclement of Soviet troops in the vicinity of Kiev during WWII and is now considered the largest encirclement in the history of warfare. This operation lasted from July 7 to September 26, 1946.

Pavlichenko witnessed death all around her; at this point, she was 24 and decided to enlist in the Soviet Army, only to be denied because she was a woman. However, she was prepared for this and showed up with her sharpshooter and marksmanship medals, proving she was a good shot.

At this point, they let her enlist, but the Russians sent her to a sniper school and gave her an audition. Her task was to kill two Romanians working with the German soldiers; they did not think she would be capable of this task.

As the two Romanians she was to kill were standing in an open field, if Pavlichenko failed, she would be kicked out of the school; she did not and killed them both and was officially accepted into the Red Armys 25th Chapayev Rifle Division.

The main battles she fought were during August 1941- October 1941, the Siege of Odessa, and October 1941-July 1942, the siege of Sevastopol; she had 187 kills alone at the siege of Odessa. Her count continued rising at the siege of Sevastopol, where she was assigned to take out other snipers.

It was much more challenging than taking out soldiers, sometimes taking her 15-20 hours to find and take out the enemy sniper. Pavlichenko learned the tricks of the German snipers and learned how to not fall for them, and when they finally let their guard down, she would take them out.

Even one sniper took her three days of staying in one spot without food or water to take out. She took out 36 enemy snipers. There was a point when the Germans knew who Pavlichenko was and began chanting that when they caught her, they would cut her into 309 pieces, and some would even try to persuade her with chocolate if she switched sides.

At this point, they knew who she was, and she knew her reputation, and they were scared of her. In October 1941, the Nazis and Romanian allies overran Odessa, and her unit was withdrawn by sea to Sevastopol.

While fighting in the Sevastopol battle, she trained other snipers. At this point, she was promoted to Lieutenant. In June 1942, she was hit in the face with shrapnel from a mortal shell and had to be evacuated and brought to the hospital, where she stayed for over a month.

Once recovered, she was assigned to become a propagandist for the Red Army and was nicknamed ¨Lady Death ¨.

In 1942, Pavlichenko was sent to America to share her story and encourage the men to go to war. Unfortunately, the reporters tore her apart, asking why she did not wear makeup, what she thought about the uniforms that made her look fat, and why she did not style her hair, obviously essential questions for someone who killed over 300 nazis.

She had so many questions regarding her appearance she had to make a statement, stating:

"There is no rule against it, but who has time to think of her shiny nose when a battle is going on?"

"I wear my uniform with honor. It has the Order of Lenin on it. It has been covered with blood in battle. It is plain to see that with American women what is important is whether they wear silk underwear under their uniforms. What the uniform stands for, they have yet to learn,"

However, Eleanor Roosevelt was at her side, and after Pavilchenko's first few talks, she decided to guide her and help her with her presentation and speaking. Pavlichenko had to have a Russian interpreter as she did not speak English and was out of her element on stage versus a battlefield. Mrs. Roosevelt taught her to ignore the reporters and their absurd questions.

After her tour and speeches in the US, she returned to Ukraine in 1943. She returned to university, got her master's degree, and became a research specialist for the soviet navy.

She died in 1974 when she was 58 years old. Pavlichenko was one of the 2000 female snipers who fought for the Red army and one of 500 who survived. With 309 confirmed kills, she is in the top five snipers of all time.

She is still remembered in a Russian movie called the battle of Sevastopol was based on her story. However, Lyudmila Pavlichenko still holds the record for the female with the highest kill count and the most extraordinary female sniper in history.