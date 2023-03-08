Galveston, TX

Hotel Galvez is said to be one of the most haunted hotels in America, and a young woman haunts room 501.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w905p_0lBxCy7m00
Photo byCourtesy Rosenberg Library, Galveston

Hotel Galvez is located in Galveston, Texas, and opened in 1911. The hotel was built as part of the rebuild of Galveston after a hurricane destroyed the city in 1900, also known as the Great Galveston hurricane and Galveston Flood, one of the deadliest disasters in US history and 3rd deadliest Atlantic hurricanes. It resulted in between 6,000 and 12,000 fatalities, destroyed 7000 buildings in Galveston, and ended the Golden Era of Galveston, and plans to rebuild were developed.

Hotel Galvez was designed to help draw tourism back to Galveston, a new fancy hotel that cost one million dollars to build, resembling a Spanish-style mission—an attempt to bring back some of the original charms of Galveston. Many wealthy families would come and spend weeks at the hotel, including President Roosevelt, when he turned the hotel into a temporary white house when he went on a ten-day fishing expedition. It was also the site of his first meeting with President Johnson.

The hotel is now a 224-room resort, named to honor Bernardo de Gálvez, and has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places, representing strength and resilience. However, it also holds the title of the most haunted hotel in America; why?

There are rumors that not only do guests stay at the hotel, but many spirits also reside at Hotel Galvez, spooking staff and guests. One, in particular, is Audra, who lives in room 501, also referred to as the Love Lorn Lady, and rumored to be one of the most active spirits in the hotel.

The legend states that she was a bride-to-be, staying in the hotel while her fiance was out to sea, working on a cargo vessel. It was said that while she stayed at the hotel, she often went up to the 8th floor and looked out to sea, waiting for her fiance's ship to return.

One day there was a storm, and she heard that the boat had sunk and there were no survivors. Some say she waited days for him to return and never did, and in her grief, she hung herself in room 501.

Some also say she hung herself in the west turret where she waited; it is rumored Audra haunts both areas, so where she met her demise is unclear. Although it is also reported that he returned two days after the reports that the ship had sunk, it is still unclear which story is true.

However, a few days after her death, it is said that her fiance arrived at the hotel, where he discovered his bride was no longer among the living. Room 501 remains the most haunted room in the hotel; the staff has reported feeling a cold breeze, hearing doors slam, and lights going off and on without explanation.

Sometimes they have issues making the electronic key for the room as well. The lights remain on in the room when the room has no guests. The area on the 8th floor where Audra used to sit and wait for her fiance is also rumored to be haunted, with lights being seen when no one is there and no electricity connected to that hotel area.

The hotel has become a hotspot for paranormal investigators. Those who work at the hotel even point out apparitions that are seen in the portraits. For example, one woman is seen in a photo without hands or a face; however, you can see her standing there looking ahead.

In the portrait of Gálvez, many have seen apparitions in his picture, one woman seeing a skull where his face should have been. In the women's room near the spa, a group of girls reported that the mirrors came off the walls and went toward the girls when they asked if someone was there to ¨show themselves¨. The girls ran out, scared and excited.

Many staff and guests have reported seeing a woman sitting in victorian clothing in the music hall as if waiting for a show to start. Others have heard children laughing, TVs turning on when unplugged, and in room 501, many have seen a lady in white.

Many photos that are taken have an unwanted guest haunting their images, so would you stay here? Ghost tours are available if you dare.

2024 Seawall Blvd
Galveston, Texas 77550
Phone: 409-765-7721

