The vaDoma tribe in Zimbabwe are known to have Ostrich feet, have been displaced, and now struggle to survive.

Photo by By Thfk - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38644505

The vaDoma tribe live in the Kanyemba region of northern Zimbabwe, around the territory of the Zambezi river, and are also known as Bantwana, Doma, or Dema; they have become famous for having ostrich feet, scientifically known as ectrodactyly. Ectrodactyly is a rare genetic disorder in which all of the center digits on the fingers or toes are missing; however, it can also cause cleft lip/palate syndrome.

The people who are born with this rare disease are often described as having ¨ claw-like ¨ hands or feet, and some even describe it as having a ¨lobster claw¨. And in the case of the vaDoma people, Ostrich feet.

In a small group of the vaDoma tribe, their middle three toes are missing, creating a ¨claw-like¨ foot on both feet. Ectrodactyly has been postulated to be caused by a mutation in TP63 and is inherited as an autosomal dominant trait, and also rare situations where people are noted to have chromosomal deletions on chromosome 7.

For years the tribe was not allowed to marry outside of the tribe, resulting in the autosomal dominant trait being passed down. One in four children in the vaDoma tribe is affected due to the rule not to wed outside their tribe. The tribe thought this would help keep ¨ostrich foot¨ within the tribe so other tribes would not get the same genetic disorder.

Those affected are not considered disabled and are integrated, some do struggle with running, yet they can walk further. The condition helps them to climb trees better, and they can not wear shoes. The vaDoma tribe now tribe has moved to the lowlands because their area was turned into a safari, causing the tribe to abandon their hunter-gatherer lifestyle.

Many still, as it is a necessity for survival and learning to grow crops. Unfortunately, the lowlands are also where the floods occur, making it difficult to grow crops year-round, affecting their houses and sometimes destroying them.

The vaDoma was the only traditional hunter-gatherers indigenous to Zimbabwe, and before European colonization of Africa, the vaDoma resisted incorporation into the Shona kingdom of Matapa. It resulted in little access to fertile land, and now many tribes rely on governmental assistance for food.

Due to new regulations, they were pushed from fertile lands and unable to hunt, leaving many of the tribe hungry and malnourished. The vaDoma tribe member stated:

¨Since the Doma people are known as a hunter and gathers, we go into the wild and gather wild roots to eat¨. Many of them rely on government aid, which is only seasonal. It is also reported that they have crops and grow food, but only during the crop season. The vaDoma people still use traditional herbs and medicine to treat wounds, but they also do not have money for conventional medication¨

Also, now interacting with the nearby tribes, and now that they are no longer hunters, many tribes are killed by lions, leopards, and buffalo attacks.

Mythology

The vaDoma people have a different belief about how the tribe inherited the ostrich or claw foot. Their mythology has a couple of ideas.

The first belief is their alien ancestors were bird-like beings that appeared from the sky and settled among the people and claimed that their DNA was a combination of the earthly woman and their bird-like ancestors' DNA—resulting in the union birthing a child that shared their ancestry, ostrich foot syndrome. Many also believe their ancestors originated from the star system Sirus and have colonies on the planet Liitolafisi.

The second myth is that their ancestors emerged from the baobab tree, and when they descended from it, they walked upright to hunt and gather the fruits of the land. vaDoma is used in the Zambezi region for semi-mythical people, stating they are magical, inconsistent, hard to find, and living among the trees, believing the vaDoma capable of disappearing quickly using magic.

Even though two schools are near the vaDoma, most do not attend. Even as the vaDoma are trying to adapt to a more civilized world, displacement of their people, banning their way of survival, and hunting, the people continue to struggle to survive. The vaDoma are not the only tribe this has happened to; they, however, did get in the spotlight due to the genetic deformity, which is the least of the concerns of the tribe.