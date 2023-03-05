Your blood type can indicate what kind of personality you have according to some cultural beliefs.

Photo by Ekachai Lohacamonchai/EyeEm/Getty Images

Can your blood type determine your personality? In 1927 Takeji Furukawa suggested that personality and blood types could be related. However, it is still only a pseudoscientific belief. Still, it is a common belief in Japan and South Korea that blood type affects your personality and your compatibility with others, and most people in those areas know their blood type and discuss it with others.

The Japanese developed the Blood Type Personality Indicator in reaction to Emil vom Dungern, a German scientist, the theory that B blood type people were inferior. The belief that personality and one's blood type relatability can be traced back to the times of Aristotle, and Hippocrates, linking personality traits with sanguine, phlegmatic, choleric, and melancholic.

So as many of us might or might not look up our partner's astrological sign and compatibility, have you ever looked up blood type personality and compatibility?

Blood Type AB:

A mix of A and B personalities. Causing them to, at times, seem like two different people. They are sometimes outgoing and other times keeping to themselves—freedom-loving, strong, and rational. Eccentric, and not everyone will understand how you do things, and they love exploring new ideas, which makes them horrible at performing mundane tasks; it will bore them.

AB blood type dislikes arguments and debates, preferring to stay balanced, are rational and good problem solvers, and can be seen as logical and analytical. These blood types enjoy intellectual stimulation, socializing, and group participation.

They can fit in quickly but do not make them angry; they have a temper and can be critical of others, self-centered, and sometimes indecisive and irresponsible. But of all the blood types, they are the most adaptable and balanced and can get along with almost anyone.

However, some may argue if they can get along with everyone and be ok in every situation; some feel they lack authenticity when trying to be ¨everything¨.

Blood Type A:

This blood type takes time to warm up to people, a bit more reserved, but once you get to know them, they will open up; you will see they are clever, passionate, sensitive, meticulous, and cooperative. However, just as sensitive as they can be, they can also be overly sensitive and care too much about what others think of them.

The A Blood types do not like change and have difficulty changing their belief systems; perfectionists, rule followers, anger easily, do not back down from a fight, and will not admit their mistakes. A blood type has been associated with people who have OCD as well, which makes them obsessed with the task at hand, and they must complete one before moving on to the next.

They can be impulsive, and easily stressed and it has been reported that they might have higher levels of cortisol and can be perceived as intense. They are cautious of who they allow into their circle, and only those who can handle their cantankerous personality stick around. Still, to those in their inner circle, they are loyal and reliable.

Blood Type B:

This blood type is an intellectual but not one who is out to prove anything; and are said to have the ¨fastest brain¨ and probably good at math and science. They tend to be peaceful, calm, quiet, easygoing, and have low-stress levels.

But do not anger them, or they might turn into some you do not recognize, violent, unpredictable, and can be seen as selfish at times. But on the other hand, they are optimistic, balanced, and motivated; they do not let negative thoughts rule their life, they are not naive or gullible but can be lazy and unproductive at times, and they can be careless but loyal friends while still valuing their freedom. Yet this group can not pick up on social signals.

Blood Type O:

This blood type is the most adaptable of all, friendly, good with people, strong-willed, and a good mediator. They can see good qualities in others while being straightforward, confident, risk-takers, and exceptionally resilient. Can easily navigate complex problems and situations but do not like tedious, highly detailed work.

They are simple, minimalistic, intuitive, compassionate, free-spirited, adventurous, and enjoy physical activities. Yet, sometimes they can be seen as overly self-confident and arrogant and set extremely high standards for themself. Always with the bigger picture in mind, and can not be bothered with unimportant things.

They can become cold, aggressive, ruthless, and unpredictable when angry. Many people do not understand O blood types even though they are kind; sometimes, you might not know who will show up, and you can be bossy, dominating, and like to be in charge.

So what blood types are compatible with each other?

A is most compatible with A and AB

B is most compatible with B and AB

O is most compatible with O and AB

AB is compatible with everyone, so if you have an AB blood type, you are likelier to have a personality that can befriend anyone, you lucky duck. So as there is no scientific proof and it remains a pseudoscience, I am guessing you can relate to your blood type, can you, or is it only relatable due to suggestion?