The Colt Family is Australia's most inbred family, with four generations of incest living in a secret commune, arrested.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKemU_0l67nELM00
Charlie Colt being arrestedPhoto byNews.Com.AU

On a farm in Boorowa, New South Wales, Australia, lives the ¨Colt¨ family, which could be the world's most inbred family. In 2012 the farm was raided after a child reported overhearing another child at school talking about an unkempt girl living in the bush, who got pregnant, and the father was rumored to be her brother. It was a rare occasion that the girl was at school, as it was said they often stayed away from others and did not attend school, except once in a while.

"My sister is pregnant and we don't know which of my brothers is the father."

The authorities already had this family on their radar due to reports of ¨risk of significant harm¨, however, this latest alleged rumor gave them cause to investigate the farm. They could never imagine they would find things so horrific that the Colt name is a pseudonym, and almost all of the pictures of the family online are pixelated due to the allegations they are facing; extreme privacy has been maintained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FB5Jb_0l67nELM00
Tim ColtPhoto byTwitter

Tim and June Colt, originally from New Zealand, emigrated to Australia when they married in 1966. It is said that June's parents were brother and sister, but she and Tim were not related. The couple had seven children: Rhonda, Betty, Cherry, Frank, Charlie, Paula, and Martha.

June Colt died in 2001. After June died, Betty became the matriarch of the family. Tim died in 2009, but not before he fathered children with his daughters and granddaughter.

Reported that Tim Colt began relations with Betty when she was only 12 years old, and she proceeded to have 13 children with her father and five with his oldest daughter Rhonda. There are also reports that Charlie regularly slept with his sister Martha and the younger girls in the family. Martha had children fathered by Charlie, her father Tim, and another brother, unsure of which one.

Charlie also fathered children with another one of his sisters. In total, there were said to be four generations living on the farm, and around 40 adults and children in total. The family tree is quite intense and complicated, but it is believed that Tim also fathered his grandaughter Raylenes child.

When the farm was raided, they noticed that most of the children living there were malnourished, illiteral, and in inhuman conditions, dirty with dirty clothing, shy, and unable to make eye contact. In addition, investigators found tents with makeshift beds, living in close quarters with one another, an uninsulated shed, and caravans where they all lived.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zppx_0l67nELM00
Photo bynews.com.au

The children suffered abuse and torture as well as the children then abused animals and each other. Stephen Radford reported the smell of urine and feces in the living areas, as there were no toilets or showers, a ¨commune-style living arrangement¨.

The reports from the Australian government stated that the refrigerator contained ¨rotten vegetables and very few items¨, and a young kangaroo was sleeping on one of the kid's beds. The children were found to be behind in educational development, and functioning below their chronological age, showing cognitive and developmental delays.

For example, many could not speak intelligibly, and almost all required urgent dental attention and needed to be taught how to use a toothbrush, wash their hair, and use toilet paper, needing help with basic hygiene. In addition, it is said that some of them have low-slung ears, misaligned eyes, and look decades older than their age, all a result of inbreeding.

One of the children, Petra, 17, claimed that she was living in a cult where all her aunts, uncles, and cousins were sleeping together; she also stated she never went to school and was legally blind and physically abused by her family members. She was also attacked by her uncle Frank in 2010.

Martha spent two years in prison for not revealing the paternity of her children, which was quickly proven with a DNA test, as incest is illegal in Australia. Betty was also convicted of four counts of perjury, one for lying under oath and one for perverting the course of justice; she spent 14 months in jail.

Rhonda also spent 14 months in jail for perjury. It was proven that all of their children were fathered by someone in their family, whether it was a father, brother, cousin, uncle, or nephew. Others remain in jail; Frank was arrested in June 2020, found guilty of incestuous rape, and sentenced to prison.

In total, 8 of the Colts were arrested and put in jail. It took detectives over six years to assemble the DNA and evidence to charge the core members. Yet some have already been released, including Betty; all of Betty's children were taken away from her, but after she was released from prison, she and one of her daughters, along with two male relatives, moved to a small farm together.

It is rumored that she is active on Facebook reporting updates and commenting on her family members' photos and posts. According to online forums, you can find her on Facebook under Karen Salt.

