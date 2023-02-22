Rochester, MA

The legend of witch rock.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaimI_0kuZxL8k00
Photo byCourtesy: Rochester Historical Society

*A story told to me and used with permission.*

The most famous witch trials happened in Salem; however, this was not the only place where witches met their demise, especially when you start looking in the New England area. In the town of Rochester, a rock known as Witch Rock has a dark story.

Rochester is about an hour south of Boston, just outside the famous Bridgewater Triangle. The rock is 12 feet high and is someone's front yard; on the rock, there is a painting of a witch on a broomstick, and ¨Witch Rock¨, you could say it is branded.

According to a legend told by a local, this is the site of a murder, where a woman was accused of witchcraft. When the Salem witch trials were happening, many of those afraid of being charged; fled south. This particular woman ended up in Rochester; however, she did not escape those who wished for her death.

She was found and killed on the rock; it is said that her spirit lives inside the stone; some have reported seeing a black shadow above the rock, and others report hearing cackling and screaming from the rock. Some believe she is only active during the full moon; others in the area say they can hear and see her anytime or year.

The rock is said to be haunted, as well as the entire area and road. To make the story and area even more creepy, near the witch's rock is an abandoned house and cemetery. The local police have received many calls from people who believe something lives in the woods, and many apparitions have been reported. Calls and reports are one thing, however two families were murdered in the of the abandonded house, possibly why it remains empty.

The road continuing to be a hotspot of disappearances, and random accidents. A dark and eerie feel is felt when you enter the area.

The rock was once believed to be a Native American site held holy where the Abenaki and Pequawket Shamans would come and sit. They thought the mist rising from the crevices in the rock made it a sacred space. A place of mystery and divine intervention became a place of evil.

As I stated previously, Rochester is right outside the Bridgewater triangle. The Bridgewater Triangle is an area that is said to have a high activity of paranormal activity, and it is common for strange and unusual things to happen more frequently in this area. For example, the Freetown State Forest is down the street where many believe satanic worship has occurred and many people have been found dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUJji_0kuZxL8k00
Freetown ForestPhoto bySara B.

There has been no evidence that a witch was ever killed, or hung near the rock, so it remains a legend, however the weird occurances that happen around the area are real. So is the witch haunting the rock, road, and the area or is the area a hotbed for activity since it is so close to the Bridgewater Triange?

Location: New Bedford and Vaughan Hill Roads Rochester, Massachusetts, 02770

