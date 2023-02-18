The legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jftE4_0kodAZ3v00
Photo byCharmedHot

According to Navajo culture, the skinwalker is a witch who can turn into, possess, and even disguise themselves as an animal. Also called ¨yee naaldlooshii, ¨ which means ¨by mean of it, it goes on all fours¨ in Navajo.

A legend so horrible that some believe even speaking about them can cause harm, taboo, one of the most volatile and dangerous witches. The skinwalker wears the skin of the animal they turn.

When you look into the eyes of a skinwalker, they can enter your mind and take control of your head. Some say you should never speak to a skinwalker in your home, as they can be drawn to your location.

The skinwalkers are believed to be powerful medicine men or witches. They have been corrupted and choose to use their supernatural abilities to cause harm to others. Stimulated by fear and distrust of outsiders, they only practice amongst their kind, so only the Navejo know who the skinwalkers are within the tribe.

It is believed that to become a skinwalker truly, you have to take the life of someone close to you. In the Navajo practice, this witchcraft is known as ¨witchery way¨ they use bones from human corpses in their rituals to curse, harm, or kill their intended victims, and the elders pass down the traditions through generations.

As dangerous as they are, saying the name of the skinwalker out loud makes them pay for their crimes and atone for their sins. However, many say they only want to instill fear, and if you disrespect their lands, they will find you.

As with all legends, there are always two sides to the story. Some reports say that skinwalkers were not evil; it was only a story that was told when the white settlers forced Christianity onto the Navajos, being used for good and evil. However, they were used to create allies with other tribes and to help reach out to family members.

Medicine men, also known as Shamans, a spiritual guides of tribes, and a leader in the community. Healing the sick, and often held high positions during times of war. Working to balance the spiritual aspect, within the tribe, guiding souls, and creating a connection between two worlds.

Some may see the connection between worlds as evil, as one may not understand. As with many legends, they get twisted and turned, and anything that is inconceivable to many is seen as evil.

However, within many legends, there is always an element of truth within the story. Whichever you choose to believe is always up to you.

# native tribes# navajo# history# legends# myth

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

