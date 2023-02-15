The Pukwudgie is the oldest mythical creature in North America.

Photo by Photo Credit: Cryptid Wiki

Pukwudgie can be translated as ¨little wild man of the woods that vanishes¨. The pukwudgie can also be known as the spirits of the woods. They are said to range between 2-3 feet tall and can transform into animals.

The creature is said to have smooth gray skin; some reports say the skin glows. Other words have claimed they have fur, glowing red eyes, and a nose like a wolf, and they make a moaning noise, and some say they report a sweet, floral scent.

Pukwudgies can appear and disappear; they use magic, shoot poison arrows, create fire, and turn themselves into half human half porcupines. Some say if you mess with the creature, it will follow you, and you could fall victim to its tricks.

The pukwudgie holds the title of the oldest mythical creature in North America. The legend originates from the Native American tribes who believed that the pukwudgies once lived in harmony with humans until they turned against them.

The Wampanoag tribe worshiped the deity Maushop, and he distracted the humans. The pukwudgies were jealous they weren't as loved as Maushop, the god who created Cape Cod. It caused them to become more mischievous; the more jealous they got, the more harm they would cause.

However, some legends state that the pukwudgies only wanted to be helpful, and Maushop did not like them interfering. In both stories, the pukwudgie was exiled; during this process, some were even killed and forced out of their homes. They all scattered into the woodlands throughout the lands.

However, this did not keep them away; eventually, they found their way back and killed the Maushop's sons; some legends say they even killed Maushop. From region to region, the pukwudgies' story would change; in some areas, they were harmless and helpful to fellow humans, and in other parts, naughty and some even dangerous.

Nevertheless, the legend still exists today, particularly in the woods of Massachusetts. So many people have reported seeing the pukwudgie near Freetown State Forest that there is a Pukwudgie Crossing sign. In Freetown State Forest, there is a 100-foot cliff, and there are reports that several suicides happen a the ledge; some believe the pukwudgie is to blame.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow mentions the Pukwudgie in his poem, The Song of Hiawatha:

“Far and wide among the nations

Spread the name and fame of Kwasind;

No man dared to strive with Kwasind,

No man could compete with Kwasind.

But the mischievous Puk-Wudjies,

They the envious Little People,

They the fairies and the pygmies,

Plotted and conspired against him.”

I am currently in the area where the pukwudgie is rumored to live; I will head out on an expedition to see if I can find any of these little creatures, hopefully from inside a high-speed car.