Bridal traditions we still use today have been adapted throughout history and ten of their origins.

Photo by IRINA LEV/GETTY IMAGES

According to Stephanie Coontz, the origin of marriage can be traced back to 2350 BC; initially, the union of marriage was a way of making alliances and expanding the family labor force. Love originally had nothing to do with marriage, as it does now.

Yet it has evolved from a business transaction to a union of love, possibly still with a hint of trade, depending on who you ask. However, whether you choose to marry for love or other reasons, some ancient traditions have evolved into what we know now.

The White Wedding Dress.

Before the tradition of wearing a white wedding dress, brides wore gowns of all different colors. Many brides wore dresses they could wear again, or many chose a dress they already owned. White, to most, was not practical.

White wedding dresses did not become the go-to color until Queen Victoria of England chose to wear a white wedding dress, setting the tone from then on out; a bride wears white. As well as setting the tone that only Queen Victoria and her bridesmaids were permitted to wear white, this tradition continues.

The wedding veil.

During Roman times, the veil was a red sheet known as ¨flammeum¨, used to cover the bride from head to toe, an illusion so the bird looked like she was on fire, and it was said to ward off any evil spirits.

The veil also was used to deliver the bride as ¨modest and untouched¨ to her husband, some also used it as a way to present the new bride to her husband, and she was no longer under the ownership of the father and now she was under the ownership of the husband. As we have kept the veil, it is now a sign of innocence, purity, and possibly a fashion statement.

The bouquet.

Now women carry a beautiful bouquet and pay top dollar. In the past, bridal bouquets had potent-smelling herbs and spices, including garlic, and dill, to ward off evil spirits, bad luck, and bad health, especially during the plague. Also, some speculate it was to help with body odor smells.

After the wedding, the bride's bouquet was cooked up and used on the wedding feast to increase desire. Queen Victoria also changed this tradition by carrying a small bouquet of flowers down the aisle.

Bridesmaids.

During ancient Roman times, brides had to travel many miles to the groom's hometown, making her a target to be attacked on the road by rival suitors, evil spirits, or thieves. It is why bridesmaids came in handy; everyone would dress alike to confuse those who wanted to attack the bride, during the bride to her groom and sometimes even during the ceremony.

During Roman times, ten witnesses (bridesmaids) were required, all dressed in the same color, matching outfits. Even Queen Victoria kept this tradition; she and all her bridesmaids dressed in white, matching the Queen.

The best man.

The groom needed someone to protect him since weddings were once business transactions, and having a good swordsman at your side was crucial. In some instances, it helped to retrieve a runaway bride, and other times to fend off angry family members or those who disapproved of the union. In the 16th century, abducting brides was expected; the best man was the accomplice and protector of the groom.

A ring placed on your ¨ring finger¨.

A tradition that goes back to ancient Roman times is the belief that the left hand was directly connected to the heart by the ¨vein of love¨ and lovers were bound by their rings.

Giving the bride away.

A tradition formed during arranged marriages when the bride represented a way of transferring ownership. An exchange the woman was given in exchange for a dowry, or a ¨bride price¨.

"In Britain, as in many places, women had long been considered essentially the property of men, first their fathers and then their husbands," according to time. "The phrase 'give away' suggests a lot about the woman's role in this exchange from one man to another."

Something old, something borrowed, something blue, a sixpence in your shoe.

Something old represents the past, and something new represents hope and optimism for the future. Something borrowed is always received from an already happy and fertile friend or family member to bring good luck.

Blue will always ward off evil spirits and represents love, purity, and fidelity. A sixpence in your shoe brings prosperity and good fortune.

The wedding cake.

The cake has brought fertility and prosperity to the couple since medieval times and is made from wheat. The cake, however, would have been thrown at the bride. In Roman tradition, the grain, or barley cake, was broken over the bride's head from luck and fertility.

Tossing the bouquet.

In the 1700s in England, the bouquet toss was first recorded, many believe it began prior, but there is no recorded history of it. However, now the singles want to catch the bouquet as it is a sign they would be next to marry; however, prior, it was a distraction for the bride.

In the past, single women wanted to touch the bride and tear off pieces of her dress. So she would throw the bouquet and run away to avoid her dress being destroyed.

As with many things in the past, there is a meaning and a reason behind why we do something, and looking back makes you realize how we have evolved, yet the wish for luck and fertility remains, and of course, we must always ward off those evil spirits that lurk beneath the surface.