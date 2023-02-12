Lake Shawnee Amusement Park is built on ancient Indian burial grounds; some say even haunted.

Those who have chosen to visit the abandoned Lake Shawnee amusement park in Princeton, West Virginia, have reported a ¨creepy vibe¨. An abandoned site containing overgrown structures, rusty chains, and vacant swings that once filled with children's laughter.

The park was once a local's perfect family day, a dream of the original owner, Conley Snidown, Sr., a place to enjoy a warm summer day along the lake. The park contained a man-made lake, a Ferris wheel, a swing ride, and cabins for overnight visitors.

The park opened in 1926 and remained in operation until 1966 when it was shut down and sold. The park also had plenty of problems during its operation that many say went as far back as the 1700s.

The story of the land dates back to the 1700s when the land belonged to the Shawnee tribe. It was said that they lived on the ground for over 2000 years; the land contained rich soil and a river nearby, making it the perfect place for the Shawnee to live. The leader of the Shawnee, Chief Hokoleskwa (Cornstalk), who at one point was opposed to the Europans settling the land, yet later in life became a peace advocate until militiamen at Fort Randolph murdered him.

It is this same land that its first white settlers settled, in 1775, Mitchell Clay and his family. The Clay family was possibly unaware that others, the Shawnee, claimed the land they bought and settled. In 1783, members of the tribe killed two of Clay's children, Tabitha and Bartley, on Clay's property. With one child still missing, Mitchell went into the woods to find his third child and found his son Ezekial burned at the stake.

The children were buried on the property. Clay also killed several of the Shawnees. Unfortunately, this would not be the last of the tragedies on the property.

After the amusement park opened, weird incidents with children continued. Reports stated a little girl was killed while playing on the swings; it was reported that a truck ran her over; many visitors have reported seeing a little girl on the swing and rattling the swings when no one is near.

There are reports of a mother dropping her son off to go swimming one day, and when she came to pick him up, she could not find him; he was found dead in the pool. Another boy was also found with his arm stuck in the pool; he drowned. Another little girl was crushed, and eventually, the park was shut down in 1966 after six children died.

The park reopened in 1985 when Gaylord White bought it; while he was making a mud-bogging pit, they discovered an ancient Indian burial ground. The park was open for only three years until it was permanently shut down.

When the excavators began digging, it was discovered that the park was built upon an ancient burial ground, and most of the skeletons found belonged to children; 13 were uncovered. Archaeologists also found artifacts and believe it was a Native American trading post.

However, archaeologists also believe the remains were there before the Clay family, so have the grounds been haunted before the Clays and the Amusement parks?

Go and find out for yourself by scheduling a tour here. The Amusement park has been explored by paranormal investigators and featured on The Discovery Channel and The Travel Channel.