The serpent mound in Ohio remains a mystery, stumping scientists and archaeologists to this day.

Photo by Ohiowins

Historians say the serpent mound is in Pleasant Hill, Ohio, the world's biggest surviving effigy mound. It is 1348 feet long and on a naturally forming ridge, with the head pointing directly toward the sun.

During the summer solstice, a perfect alignment between the sky and the ground, as the head of the serpent points directly at a break in the hills through where the sun sets. When the sun sets on the summer solstice, it appears that the serpent is swallowing the sun.

Where the head marks the summer solstice, the tail points directly toward the winter solstice sunrise. The significance of summer solstice marks the start of the growing season in many cultures when to decide to grow certain crops. In some cultures, the longest day of the year is celebrated with feasts, ceremonies, and rituals.

As the summer solstice marks the start of the summer growing time, the winter solstice is when nature renews and represents the time to plant the winter growing season. Not only do scientists conclude that the head and the tail are significant, but so are the curves of the serpent's body.

Archaeologist William F. Romain concluded that the seven curves align with the moon's phases, combining solar and lunar alignments. Finding that most structures do not combine both, this structure shows an advanced understanding of astronomy by those who constructed the mound.

The civilization that built this structure remains a mystery to archaeologists, and some are even unsure of the construction period. The serpent is not only built upon a naturally forming ridge but on a site of an ancient meteor impact that happened 300 million years ago.

Was this intentional, a marking of a place of significance?

Many ancient cultures attribute supernatural powers to snakes and reptiles, including them in their spiritual practices. According to Clifford Mahooty, a Zuni Tribe Elder, they refer to the serpent mound as the plumed serpent. He believes it came from the sky and extraterrestrials and is where the ancient Indians held places of worship.

¨A place to keep the balance and connection with the world that existed before, an ancient civilization, whether of this world or not.¨

However, some archaeologists believe it to have been built by the Adena or Fort Ancient people; scientists are unsure; some carbon dating that was done has confirmed the age to be from 1070 A.D. (Fort Ancient people); however, further investigations have dated the mound to be from 300 BCE, the Adena culture.

Could it have been part of both cultures?

With no artifacts found within the mound, it is hard for scientists to determine precisely. Even though the makers of this mound are unclear, scientists have an idea of how it was built. The mound is made of thick layers of ash and clay, held in place by layers of rocks, and on top was a thick layer of soil so grass and vegetation could grow. Possibly built by the Adena culture, and Fort Ancient people made repairs.

Since no graves or archaeological evidence was found on or in the mound, it could have been a site for solitary observation or to mark the start and end of the growing seasons. Even though no evidence has been found on the site, a nearby grave contains headless skeletons, which could suggest the site was used as an altar for ritual sacrifices.

Some, as stated above, believe it was made by something out of this world, and according to Ancient Aliens, it is similar to the Nazca lines in Peru and crop circles found worldwide. There have even been reports of magnetic anomalies in the area, causing birds to fly in circles due to disorientation.

These theories will never have an answer if you ask me. Some will never bend, yet if you open your mind that we are not alone, all of the above is true, or none; who knows? All we know is that this mound does exist, and we are still determining where it came from and how old it is.

¨We are a species with amnesia¨ Graham Hancock.