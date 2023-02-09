Breaking up is hard when the love you share is toxic, the end of a love that should have never been; a goodbye letter.

Photo by Christian Ohde/McPhoto/ullstein bild via Getty Images

**This is a semi-fictional love story told to me by a friend, to represent how a love so pure was broken, a break-up letter, permission obtained to publish**

I was going to block you and disappear from your life, and as much as I want to do that, I need to tell you a few things, and I think the other way would have been a passive-aggressive way out, and I want this to be the last toxic relationship I will ever have.

You never once asked me about my life. I told you things and then realized ¨why should I give you my all when you never inquired or showed interest in me?

Is this when our relationship went downhill?

I wanted you to want to get to know me, to talk to me when you were sober, of course. Our relationship was toxic; I felt as if, 90% of the time, I was walking on eggshells around you, not to upset you, not talk to you about anything because you would be angry at me for some reason, breathing.

To watch what I said around you, not make jokes, not laugh at anything, as most of the time, you made me feel like I was offending you or your culture. Although I am sarcastic, silly, and have a bizarre sense of humor, I tell jokes to avoid serious situations to lighten the mood and not to take life so seriously.

I rarely remember laughing with you, too afraid you would think I was laughing at you, so I stopped. I stopped doing everything I loved to mold myself into who I thought you wanted me to be; from the first moment, this was my fault.

I thought I had met my soul mate, someone to walk through life with, but I was wrong. I knew I was wrong, so I went on a small trip alone; I wanted to end it. Then when I came back, I realized how much I loved and missed you, so I thought it would work out; half of our relationship was me thinking we could work it out.

Despite our differences, now I see I was wrong, stupid, and a fool. I would lay in bed at night wondering how to fix it, what to do that would repair it. Once we got past the honeymoon phase, there was nothing.

The depth I needed in a relationship was nonexistent, but you did everything a boyfriend is supposed to do, so I needed clarification. But I was not happy; I did not care if you did anything for me; I would have instead sat up until all hours of the night talking about anything, dreams, hopes, our past, what made us who we are now, why we feel how we feel about each other, what scares us, me, you—anything I love to talk to my love.

Except it was all surface, the feeling there was an impenetrable wall. I am sure this is why you like anyone you can get your hands on; it's surface, nothing serious.

No real meaning. I knew that when I left three months ago, if you went out seeking others, it was over, and it was. I knew you were; I felt it; I am connected to you, which is why I need to disconnect completely to move on. To remove this toxic codependency bond, I have developed with you.

So what happened?

The only reason I could think of was that I came from a different background than you, and you automatically assumed that I had some source of privilege. I grew up in the Appalachian mountains, where poverty is worse than I have ever seen in Colombia.

My father raised four kids for less than 400 dollars a month after my mother died, then he was murdered two years later in my backyard. We were forced to live with a family that did not want us and mentally abused my siblings and me until we all finally left.

They did not let us keep anything from my childhood, including our dogs or horses. I, like you, had to work to support my family and help since I was nine years old. You were not the only one who suffered as a child and had to do more than their fair share, as I may not have been outrunning drug lords, which is terrible, yes.

Instead, I lived with one and feared that my father would go to jail; instead, he ended up dead. I guess that was better than prison in his eyes.

Instead, I was running from my abusive extended family, who was supposed to protect my siblings and me. I have always protected the ones I loved and given them money so they could have a better life than I did. I am obsessed and dedicated to my work, my job, and anyway that I, too, am a survivor like you.

I also sometimes wondered if I should pay rent or buy groceries; luckily, I am a hard worker and would always figure it out like you. We are not so different, even though I am sure you still feel you are the only victim.

I, too, used to think I was a victim of my circumstances; I no longer feel that way; everything I went through made me stronger and more resilient. I might not have grown up during a horrendous time here in Colombia, but I grew up in a horrible time; poor is poor, starving is starving, and hardworking is hardworking. You at least had your mother; I did not.

I am sick of always saying yes, you had it worse, no one had it worse, we both had a horrible childhood, and into adulthood, we both have demons we are trying to hide, outrun ourselves or outdrink.

Falling into the arms of another is also an escape from reality; I did not fall into you to escape; I was happily single for four years before you. I fell into you because I felt a connection, a deep soul love, that I had never felt before.

Yet you fell in love faster than I, charmed me, and I could have been any girl. That could have played a part, which is why I am so confused now, feeling I got played.

Fortunately, tonight when I saw you on Instagram sitting with girls and you with a new look, I did not turn to the bottle, as in the past I would have, and this is what you do. It is a problem, one that I hope you can see.

Until I was 25, I wondered why I would leave my wonderful country. One that has almost killed me to survive. I met a guy, and that's the only reason I left the country; he was not American. He was a wealthy guy from abroad, who threw it in my face that I was a poor girl from the hills of Kentucky with a horrible southern accent, and that is why I would only support you.

In anything, I did not put you down; I would have moved heaven and earth and done anything for you. Yes, I know you would as well, except for things I needed, communication, confidence in me, and trust in me as your partner. I know what it's like to feel like the person who is supposed to be your biggest supporter spit on you because you are not up to their standards, and I feel that you thought you were not up to my standards, and I never felt that way.

Our life had nothing to do with money ever. It had to do with a connection I once had with you, and then we lost a synergistic communication, a dance we could not continue.

I can not be your friend or be in your life in any capacity. While we had some good times, I had a hard time remembering the good; the highlight of you seeing me was in a letter after we broke up. I was shocked that you saw me since, most of the time, I felt our relationship was transactional instead of love.

Love is not transactional; I tried and did love you for you with zero expectations from you. However, unconditionally, even when you were so mad at me, that will forever be a mystery to me; I can surmise it was because I was not Colombian and could not cook, nor did I want to.

Or because I like to walk barefoot, bugs don't bother me, a lot of things don't bother me, but they all seemed to bother you, and my existence seemed to bother you. Yet you loved me; I can only believe we had a toxic trauma bond. You say you love me, but your actions after, and even last week when you said you loved me, did not match your words. If you love someone, you fight for them.

I came back; I came to you; I wanted you back. I tried to make it work. You instead showed me that you did not, and the toxic silent treatment happened again. I still kept coming back—even this week. I no longer will; I can mentally no longer allow you to take up space in my head when you have already phased me out. Except mine will not be by throwing myself into someone else. I choose to heal.

I have to delete you from my life.

Not sharing yourself with me, I was the outsider looking in, and you never wanted me to come in, even though I knocked and tried, and at one point, I did stop. You said you included me and brought me places, but I was still the outside looking in, almost a sideshow girlfriend.

I felt I bent over backward to fit into your world and couldn't. I am sure it's cultural; I will never fit into a culture where people lie to each other every day and trick women into dating them, men having transactional relationships with women.

People do things for the wrong reason; I get it, survival. Luckily when I got myself out of poverty, I vowed never to go back, yes easier for me, you are thinking, but it's not; I could have become an alcoholic and thrown my life away like so many unhappy, depressed people from the US and here.

I did not; I chose the hard way, sobriety and working hard. I am not perfect; I never claimed to be. I also stayed with you because I am a hard worker and thought I could hard work us into a happy couple again. I could not.

You might think this is hash, but it may be. I started sugarcoating things when I was with you, except that was not me; I prefer the direct approach. Last week talking and trying to be friends was never going to work. I can't be friends with anyone when I have a broken heart. Even if you think I am being mean, I did love you, so I stayed and prayed for it to work.

But, like many others, that dream crushed me, realizing I had to build my plan without relying on someone loving me except me. I will never lose hope in anything, especially love.

However, there is a new blessing in store for me, the powers that be intervened. Therefore, I am letting you go; you can no longer rent space in my brain in any capacity.

**In honor of St. Valentine, I choose a story of a love that was and will never be**