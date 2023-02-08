Vikings believed if you died in battle, you would go to an eternal paradise, Valhalla, to await Ragnarök.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00knKh_0kftdquc00
Photo byine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Viking soldiers would go into battle fearless, typically wearing very little armor; some would have a leather or iron helmet, depending on their status. Most would carry a wooden shield, swords, spears, and an ax. Some warriors were known as Berserkers, and they wore bear or wolf skin and believed that Odin, the god of war, would give them superpowers during battle.

When the Vikings would charge into battle, they would all assume this was their last battle. The belief in Valhalla made going into battle and dying in battle an honor. When a soldier was killed a valkyrie would guide the warriors into Odin's Asgard home. According to Norse Mythology, Asgard is one of the nine worlds within the Norse cosmos, and it is where the Aesir( Æsir) gods are said to reside.

Valhalla is the majestic hall within Asgard and overseen by Odin and home to the fallen Viking warriors, where they await their final battle at Ragnarök. While the Viking warriors were in Valhalla, they worked on their skills in combat during the day, and in the evening, their wounds healed to do it the next day. The nights also would include eating and drinking, all to be renewed in the morning.

Vikings have a belief that the world as they knew it would come to an end; this day is known as Ragnarök. Not only is Ragnarök the end of man, but it is also the end of the Gods.

¨Valhalla was not a place of eternal rest but training for the pre-ordained end of the worlds when the Sun will darken, the stars vanish, the Earth sinks into the sea, and a great battle will take place between the gods, giants and beasts – Ragnarök.¨

It is said that during Ragnarök, Odin, and Thor will perish, and the cosmos will be destroyed; everything in the Norse universe will perish. However, from this apocalyptic scene, a new world will emerge and be rebuilt by the survivors of Ragnarök.

Even though many will perish to the Vikings, the honor lies in being chosen to fight alongside Odin and Thor in the ultimate battle.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# vikings# history# war# valhalla# norse

Comments / 80

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
20K followers

More from Sara B

Princeton, WV

Lake Shawnee Amusement Park is built on ancient Indian burial grounds; some say even haunted.

Those who have chosen to visit the abandoned Lake Shawnee amusement park in Princeton, West Virginia, have reported a ¨creepy vibe¨. An abandoned site containing overgrown structures, rusty chains, and vacant swings that once filled with children's laughter.

Read full story

The serpent mound in Ohio remains a mystery, stumping scientists and archaeologists to this day.

Historians say the serpent mound is in Pleasant Hill, Ohio, the world's biggest surviving effigy mound. It is 1348 feet long and on a naturally forming ridge, with the head pointing directly toward the sun.

Read full story
34 comments

The legend of the Moon-Eyed People of the Appalachian mountains possibly arrived before Columbus.

Throughout the Appalachian mountains, there lies a legend about a group known as the Moon-Eyed People. In addition, there have been sightings of mysterious ruins once an ancient civilization; this is the story of Appalachia's ancient legend.

Read full story
188 comments

Breaking up is hard when the love you share is toxic, the end of a love that should have never been; a goodbye letter.

**This is a semi-fictional love story told to me by a friend, to represent how a love so pure was broken, a break-up letter, permission obtained to publish**. I was going to block you and disappear from your life, and as much as I want to do that, I need to tell you a few things, and I think the other way would have been a passive-aggressive way out, and I want this to be the last toxic relationship I will ever have.

Read full story

England's famous prophet legend, Mother Shipton, predicted the great fire of London, the civil war, and the internet.

There is a myth of an ancient prophetess; some prophecies have come true, and others were only a prediction that, like many predictions throughout history, never came to fruition. However, later it came to tell that the prophet did not come true because another, not the true prophet, said it—a story.

Read full story
16 comments

Valentine's day evolved from pagan rituals and illegal marriages to gift-giving and acts of love, the evolution.

Valentine's is a day of romance, chocolates, and heart-shaped balloons, where your love expects a gift. A far leap from the origins of this holiday, which involved ritual sacrifice, secret marriages, and death.

Read full story
84 comments

Mary Ann Bevan, The Ugliest Woman in the World, worked as a circus sideshow to provide for her family.

“Wanted: Ugliest Woman. Nothing repulsive, maimed, or disfigured. Good pay guaranteed, and long engagement for successful applicants. Send recent photograph.”. Mary Ann Bevan applied, beat all the competition, and became known as the ¨Ugliest Woman in the World¨. According to her doctors, she had a condition known as Acromegaly, an incurable disease at that time, and she would only grow uglier.

Read full story
182 comments

King Tut suffered in pain and died young; researchers claim it could be related to complications of inbreeding.

King Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut, ascended to the throne at age nine and reigned until his death at approximately 19. Most of what is known about King Tut has only been discovered due to modern forensic and medical technologies, including DNA testing.

Read full story
385 comments
Odd, WV

The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly

Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.

Read full story
1699 comments

Beauty in the Victorian Era included the risk of severe illness or death while adhering to the Queen's strict rules.

The Victorian Era began with the reign of Queen Victoria on June 20, 1837, and is associated with industrial expansion, improvements in society paving the way for modern-day society, and some of the wildest beauty standards in history.

Read full story
39 comments

The Vikings were obsessed with personal hygiene and weekly bathing, which made them more desirable to women.

The Vikings have often been portrayed as fierce invaders, raiding towns and taking what they wanted, and often depicted as dirty unsophisticated barbarians. While they may have been skilled ferocious warriors, they were not dirty nor unsophisticated.

Read full story
455 comments

The Old Town Talbott Tavern is the oldest bourbon bar in the world and haunted by Jesse James, maybe.

The Talbott Tavern claims the title of ¨ the world's oldest bourbon bar,¨as well as the ¨oldest western stagecoach stop¨still in operation. Bourbon is an American treat, and 95% of all bourbon is made in Kentucky, having the perfect climate.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.

Roosevelt Island, New York, was once known as Blackwell's Island, a home for the mentally insane, the poor, and incarcerated, once nicknamed Welfare Island, located in New York on the East River between Manhattan and Queens. It got the name Blackwell from its previous owners, the Blackwells, who owned the island in the 1700s, and in 1828 they sold the island to the City of New York.

Read full story
9 comments

The deadliest frog in the world is the golden dart frog; one frog has enough venom to kill ten adults.

On the Pacific coast of Colombia, in the region of Choco, there is a dense jungle home to the deadliest frog in the world. The golden dart frog, also known as Phyllobates terribilis, and endangered. Discovered in 1973 and 1978 was scientifically described as Phyllobates terribilis by herpetologists Charles W. Myers and Borys Malkin and biochemist John W. Daly.

Read full story
60 comments

The Fugate family of Appalachia, also known as the ¨Blue People, ¨ suffered from a rare genetic disorder.

In 1820 Martin Fugate emigrated from France to Troublesome Creek, Kentucky, a remote area in the Appalachian mountains. It has been recorded that Martin was the first of the ¨blue people¨, however, when he married Elizabeth Smith, she too carried the same recessive gene that Martin had, methemoglobinemia (metHb).

Read full story
194 comments

Harrison Okene survived being trapped underwater for 60 hours after his boat sank.

In 2013 Harrison Okene was a cook on Tugboat Jascon 4, a boat off the Nigerian coast. It consisted of a 12-man crew, and on May 26, 2013, the boat capsized at 4:50 am. At that time, Harrison was in the bathroom when he realized the boat was turning over.

Read full story
27 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The dark side of Bikram Yoga.

*Disclaimer, this content includes references to topics such as sexual abuse*. Bikram Yoga hit the United States in the '70s after Bikram Choudhury emigrated to the US in 1971. Bikram started Bikram Yoga in a basement, but it would soon become the next hot workout in LA. Some of his claims to fame were that his first clients included Elvis Presley, Richard Nixon, and Shirley MacLaine.

Read full story
2 comments

A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured

In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.

Read full story
62 comments

The dark side of Saint Mother Teresa, whose charity had millions in the bank, yet many in her hospitals suffered-opinion

Most of us have heard about Mother Teresa, we have seen her quotes, and maybe even thought, wow, what a saint. She was a Saint; on September 4, 2016, she became Saint Mother Teresa. Yet was it a title that she deserved?

Read full story
947 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy