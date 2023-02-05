Mary Ann Bevan, The Ugliest Woman in the World, worked as a circus sideshow to provide for her family.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BA6fw_0kcrLpsu00
Photo byA. R. Coster/Getty Images

It was 1920, and an ad in the newspaper read:

“Wanted: Ugliest Woman. Nothing repulsive, maimed, or disfigured. Good pay guaranteed, and long engagement for successful applicants. Send recent photograph.”

Mary Ann Bevan applied, beat all the competition, and became known as the ¨Ugliest Woman in the World¨. According to her doctors, she had a condition known as Acromegaly, an incurable disease at that time, and she would only grow uglier.

Before working for the circus and being placed on display as a ¨freak¨, she was an attractive woman with four children and worked as a nurse. However, it was not until after her husband died in 1914 that Mary Ann started to display symptoms of Acromegaly, and once her appearance began to change, no one wanted to work with or hire her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQAlw_0kcrLpsu00
Photo byHistory Of Yesterday

Acromegaly is a condition in which the pituitary gland makes too much growth hormone; typically, caused by a noncancerous tumor in the pituitary gland called an adenoma. Acromegaly is usually diagnosed in adults between 30-50.

Acromegaly can cause the overgrowth of soft tissues and cartilage in the face, hands, and feet when left untreated, resulting in pain and inflammation. It can cause abnormal darkening and thickening of the skin, and sometimes one might develop excessive body hair.

In addition, the organs can become infected, causing an enlargement of the heart, leading to breathing issues, irregular heartbeats, congestive heart failure, and high blood pressure. Today, if one develops Acromegaly, it is diagnosed and treated, and symptoms will not manifest to the point of Mary Ann´s.

However in the early 20th century, there was no treatment available for Mary Ann, and the disease took over her body, changing her appearance. Mary Ann developed large hands and feet, and her forehead, jaw, and nose became disfigured and large.

Mary Ann did not want to be put on display and stared at, being called a freak, but she also knew she needed a way to provide for her children. The job would also take her work on the road, but it also paid 10 £ a week. She took the job.

Mary Ann was the star of the show, and P.T. Barnum offered her a job in the circus and a chance to tour the US, and off she went and joined the circus. However, when she arrived in the US, she was already famous, and newspapers reported, ¨The ugliest woman on earth¨.

Mary Ann yet again became the star of the show. Eventually, selling postcards, and within two years of performing in New York, she earned £ 20,000, approximately $1.6 million in 2022. It allowed her to send her children to school and provide for them.

However, her fame eventually caught the eye of her Doctor Harvey Cushing, and he wrote into the papers complaining, stating:

“This unfortunate woman who sits in the sideshow of Ringling Brothers ‘between Fat Lady and Armless Wonder’ and ‘affects white lace hats, woolen mittens, and high laced shoes’ has a story which is far from mirth-provoking.
“She, previously a vigorous and good-looking young woman, has become the victim of a disease known as acromegaly . . . Being a physician, I do not like to feel that Time can be frivolous over the tragedies of disease.”

However, Mary Ann continued performing, and near the end of her life, she spent most of her time at the Coney Island Dreamland Show. She died December 26, 1933; she was 59 and buried in Southeast Londons Brockley and Ladywell Cemetery.

** The information on this site is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained on or available through this website is for general information purposes only**

