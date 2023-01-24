The deadliest frog in the world is the golden dart frog; one frog has enough venom to kill ten adults.

On the Pacific coast of Colombia, in the region of Choco, there is a dense jungle home to the deadliest frog in the world. The golden dart frog, also known as Phyllobates terribilis, and endangered. Discovered in 1973 and 1978 was scientifically described as Phyllobates terribilis by herpetologists Charles W. Myers and Borys Malkin and biochemist John W. Daly.

The frog thrives in a humidity of 80-90% and elevations of 100-200m above sea level, measures two inches, and is a pale yellow to a deep golden yellow, mint green, and sometimes orange.

The poison from the golden frog can kill ten grown men or 20,000 mice. The golden dart frog was used by the indigenous tribe Emberá, coating the tips of their blowgun darts while hunting, hence the name, dart frog. Once placed on a surface, the poison can remain active for up to a year, and the back of one frog could provide enough for two or three darts.

Some articles reference that the frogs were released back into the wild, but another source stated that the frogs die in the extraction process, done by roasting the frog over a flame to simulate poison extrusion; I believe this version to be more realistic.

These frogs are so poisonous due to the batrachotoxin found in the skin glands of the dart frog; for the frog, it is a protectant for its prey it is death. The only reported predator the frog has is a species of snake, Leimadophis Epinephelus, which has been shown to resist frog toxins, including batrachotoxin, and observed to eat juvenile frogs without incident.

Except for this snake, other symptoms of poison by the frog are muscle contractions, salivation, respiratory and muscular paralysis, and eventually leading to death. The toxins are acquired from the diet of the frogs in the wild. A diet of ants, millipedes, and mites, these insects feed on a diet of rainforest fungi and plants in their natural habitat.

However, the only dart frogs that are poisonous are the ones found in the wild. Fortunately, the dart frog in captivity is not poisonous. The golden dart frog in captivity does not possess any alkaloids, making them safe and non-toxic to humans or other species.

Why are the ones in captivity safe?

Due to their diet, frogs in captivity are fed non-toxic fruit flies, crickets, and springtails. Even frogs taken from the wild and placed into confinement can retain their toxins for up to two years after being taken out of their natural habitat. However, this is illegal to do, so the chance of you encountering a wild dart frog in captivity is slim.

However, anything illegal and complicated to obtain is always a target for those wanting to get their hand on a frog. At one point, there was a black market for the golden dart frog, as many saw them as ¨living jewels¨, and many were willing to pay hundreds of dollars for this little frog.

In 1998 800 golden dart frogs were found in suspicious boxes at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá. Ivan Lorenzo, at the time, was the director of Bogotás wildlife rescue center and was called in to handle the situation. After years of hard work, he started Tesoros de Colombia, and the price of illegal dart frogs has dramatically decreased and is no longer worth the trafficker's effort.

Many hobbyists go so far as to publicly shame those who try to market illegally caught frogs," says Lozano.

He now has a second sanctuary, also called Bioparque La Reserva, for misfit animals, those damaged by what humans have done to them. La Reserva receives around 35,000 visitors annually and houses the animals rescued from airports, including the golden dart frog. The species listed on the endangered list says Dendrobates species, which is a subfamily of Phyllobates.