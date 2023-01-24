The Fugate family of Appalachia, also known as the ¨Blue People, ¨ suffered from a rare genetic disorder.

Painted photo of the Fugate family by Walt Spitzmiller Photo by Walt Spitzmiller Artist

In 1820 Martin Fugate emigrated from France to Troublesome Creek, Kentucky, a remote area in the Appalachian mountains. It has been recorded that Martin was the first of the ¨blue people¨, however, when he married Elizabeth Smith, she too carried the same recessive gene that Martin had, methemoglobinemia (metHb).

MetHb is a rare genetic blood disorder. According to Medline, methemoglobinemia the definition is:

¨Methemoglobinemia (MetHb) is a blood disorder in which an abnormal amount of methemoglobin is produced. Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells (RBCs) that carries and distributes oxygen to the body. Methemoglobin is a form of hemoglobin. With methemoglobinemia, the hemoglobin can carry oxygen but is not able to release it effectively to body tissues¨.

So what causes this trait to occur in someone?

Inherited, passed down through families

It can be caused by exposure to certain medicines, chemicals, or food.

It has also been found that sometimes parents can pass down the gene without having the conditions but are carriers of it.

Since the Fugates both carried the recessive gene, four of their seven children were born with blue skin. Since the gene was recessive, if the children married and had children with someone who did not carry MetHb, the genetic disorder would show up less and less in the family line; however, this was not the case.

The Fugates lived in a rural part of Kentucky and did not have access to other parts of Kentucky. Which led to intermarriage.

According to doctors, this condition is rarely seen because the family gene pool is more dispersed. However, Dr. Madison Cawein III, a hematologist, was studying MetHb and did determine that it was passed down through the recessive gene and continued for so long due to intermarriage.

Dr. Cawein also started experimental treatments of the Fugates, injecting them with methylene blue dye. It had the ability to change the blue hemoglobin color and removed the blue tone from their skin, it was also found that ascorbic acid can also reduce the level of methemoglobin. Dr. Cawein also gave the Fugate family methylene blue pills to take at home.

However now with new studies on methylene blue doctors no longer recommend this as an at-home treatment. Side effects of methylene blue include headaches, vomiting, confusion, shortness of breath, and high blood pressure, and at high doses can actually induce methemoglobinemia. It however is still used to treat patients with severe MetHb, in an emergency supervised situation.

As well as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red blood cell transfusion, and exchange transfusions. If the patient is asymptomatic, no treatment is needed.

The case of the Blue Fugates has been one of interest in the medical community amongst hematologists; Dr. Tefferi stated:

"You almost never see a patient with it today," he said. "It's a disease that one learns about in medical school and it is infrequent enough to be on every exam in hematology."

An interesting fact about this blood disorder is that most Fugates never suffered any ill health effects and lived into their 80s and 90s. However it can cause developmental disorders and seizures, luckily the Fugates only suffered from blue skin.

In contrast, other recessive genes, such as sickle cell anemia, Ty Sachs, and cystic fibrosis, can be lethal, according to Dr. Tefferi.

Eventually, the area where the Fugates lived became more dispersed, and intermarriage stopped. And according to Dr. Cawein, they were:

"Embarrassed about being blue" because it had been associated with intermarriage.

Benjamin Stacy was the last Fugate to be born with blue skin in 1975, and he was born so blue he was almost purple, reports state. The previous Blue Fugate born blue before Benjamin was his father's grandmother, Luna, and she remained blue throughout her life.

Benjamin Stacy Photo by LinkedIn

Benjamin, fortunately, grew out of his blue-colored skin from birth. The doctors thought Benjamin only carried one gene for MetHb, since he grew out of the blue skin, and the chances of him marrying and having children with a woman with the same gene were scarce.

With reports about intermarriage and the blue people, the Stacy family was upset that they were descendants of the blue people and stories of breeding due to the many levels and stereotypes that already exist of the backwoods of Appalachia.

Growing up in Appalachia, I have often been asked if my family was all related. Learning about history can make you more sympathetic to what our ancestors went through. Living in the mountains, with no access to the outside world, and at that time, we did not know the effects of intermarriage, look at almost all of the royal families in history; they also kept it in the family.