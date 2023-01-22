Harrison Okene survived being trapped underwater for 60 hours after his boat sank.

Photo by Harrison Okene/Facebook

In 2013 Harrison Okene was a cook on Tugboat Jascon 4, a boat off the Nigerian coast. It consisted of a 12-man crew, and on May 26, 2013, the boat capsized at 4:50 am. At that time, Harrison was in the bathroom when he realized the boat was turning over.

"Before we knew, we were sinking," Okene said.

Water began filling the passageways and cabins, and Harrison ran through the ship to look for an escape, as many doors remained locked to deter pirate attacks. Finally, Harrison found refuge in one of the officer's cabins, where he discovered an air pocket had formed, and he could breathe.

While he was there sitting in the dark, he stated:

"I was praying a lot."

Harrison also used mattresses he found in the other rooms, to stay out of the cold water, by piling them on top of each other in the cabin. He knew the air bubble could only last for so long before running out of oxygen, and he was rescued just in time. Harrison had been underwater for close to 60 hours when divers discovered him.

"I heard a sound of a hammer hitting the vessel. Boom, boom, boom. I swam down and found a water dispenser. I pulled the water filter and I hammered the side of the vessel hoping someone would hear me. Then the diver must have heard a sound."

The man who discovered him, Nico van Heerden, Harrison reached out to Heerden and gently tapped him, careful not to frighten the rescue diver. The divers thought everyone was dead, as they found ten other bodies, none alive except for Harrison, and one body that was never recovered.

Since Harrison was underwater for over 60 hours, he would need to spend time in a decompression chamber to avoid decompression sickness, also called bends, when nitrogen bubbles form within the body's tissues and bloodstream. Harrison was already in the first stages of hypercapnia and was lucky to be alive.

After spending two days in the decompression chamber Harrison made a full recovery. Although, while underwater, Harrison vowed that he did not want to go near or in the ocean again, he eventually faced his fears and became a certified commercial diver in 2015.