Los Angeles, CA

The dark side of Bikram Yoga.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXz16_0kMiKZiE00
Photo byPhotograph: Rebecca Greenfield/Polaris/ eyevine

*Disclaimer, this content includes references to topics such as sexual abuse*

Bikram Yoga hit the United States in the '70s after Bikram Choudhury emigrated to the US in 1971. Bikram started Bikram Yoga in a basement, but it would soon become the next hot workout in LA. Some of his claims to fame were that his first clients included Elvis Presley, Richard Nixon, and Shirley MacLaine.

Bikram Choudhury was a yogi from Calcutta, India; initially, Bikram taught a sequence of yoga developed by his guru, Bishnu Ghosh (brother of yogi Paramahansa Yogananda, who wrote Autobiography of a Yogi).

First, however, Bikram refined the posture to become what we now know as Bikram Yoga. The sequence included 26 poses, and the room would be heated to 105 °F, with humidity of 40%, and the classes lasted 90 minutes. In the beginning, the classes were free, but it was reported that Shirley Maclaine told Bikram that he could not run a school in America as he would in India, and he began to charge $5 a class.

All the advertising was word of mouth, spreading like wildfire; even though he was known for being charismatic, persuasive, and abrasive, people loved it and began flocking to Bikrams Yoga College of India, located in Los Angeles, Ca. Bikram eventually opened a school to sell his type of yoga, and you could not practice or teach Bikram Yoga without being certified by Bikram Choudhury.

In America, they say, you can take a horse to the pond, but you can't make him drink. My way is different. I only take the horse to the pond to make him drink. If he doesn't, I'll cut his head off.

During his classes and teacher training, Bikram always wore a black Speedo, ponytail, and Rolex watch; he was the king of his empire. The teacher training course cost 10K and was taught in a Los Angeles hotel where the students were expected never to leave; Bikram also lived at the hotel.

According to the Netflix documentary(Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator), he never left, and he never slept. The students were to keep expected similar behavior and to be available 24/7, specifically for a massage, or when he did not want to feel alone.

According to the documentary, he took full advantage of his power. He was a predator, developed a godlike complex, and was surrounded by those who looked up to him as their guru. It seems almost cultlike; once you break someone down, they are weak and will do what you ask or are easily influenced.

By 2006 he had over 1600 studios worldwide, and more people wanted to get a piece of the pie, so he kept offering teacher training, it became a vicious cycle, and he always had students at his disposal who saw him as above them. However, he would only stay at the top for a while.

Sarah Baughn, the first woman to speak up against Bikram, recalls that one day he summoned her to his office, and Bikram asked ¨what should we do about our situation?¨ eluding to the fact that she was unique, and they should start a relationship. Caught off guard, Bikram did not give up; according to reports, one day in class, when she was in a yoga pose, the standing split, he came up to her and pushed his body close to hers, and continued to ask what they should do about their relationship, and then carried on with class, as if nothing happened.

Sarah then reached out to others asking what to do, they told her to separate the man from the teacher, and hope his desire for her would pass. However, it did not; Sarah and a few other girls were called to his office one night, and they went, and when they went to leave, Sarah was the last to leave; he pushed her up against the door and trapped her; he stated ¨I will not let you go¨, he proceeded to kiss her neck and chest.

Luckily for Sarah, she elbowed him, and she could release his grip, and she escaped. However, Sarah still did not come forward; it was not until years later when Sarah had a daughter, and her daughter stated ¨I want to be a yoga teacher like you¨. It was then that she thought she had to speak up; she did not want to worry about the same thing happening to her daughter.

Sarah luckily was not sexually assaulted, but another woman Larissa Anderson came forward when she heard of the claims and spoke up that Bikram did, in fact, sexually assault her. Anderson was invited to Bikram's house in Los Angeles to stay with him and his family; when the two were left alone, Bikram abused his power and assaulted her.

These two women were not alone; slowly, others started coming forward. However, Sarah and Larissa were the only two who would take the issue to court. By this point, Bikram had already fled the country. Both women settled because Bikram was not in the country, and he would not face his crimes.

Bikram has never responded to the allegations, instead stating that women would line up for a chance to be with him, and he would not have to take it from any woman. He also noted that a drop of his sperm would be worth a million dollars.

However, one woman did get justice from Bikram, his ex-lawyer Micki Jafa-Bodden; during the reports of the women coming forward, Bikram told her to ¨fix things¨. Micki instead stood up for herself and the women coming forward, and Bikram fired her.

Micki hired a lawyer, and it was determined she was wrongfully terminated; she won her case and over 7 million dollars. Although Bikram had already fled and did not want to pay her, she was given his intellectual property, cars, and the business he had left behind.

Bikram is still alive, and it is reported that he teaches classes in Mexico, India, Thailand, and Spain. He is still attracting the same clientele, and his training consists of around 70 people, still costing $10k per student.

The most disturbing information I have found on the Bikram yoga website is a teacher training coming up this spring in Thailand. It does not say who is teaching, but when you go to the page's Twitter page, it goes directly to Bikram Choudhury, who tweeted.


Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# bikram yoga# world# yoga# narcissist

Comments / 0

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
16K followers

More from Sara B

The deadliest frog in the world is the golden dart frog; one frog has enough venom to kill ten adults.

On the Pacific coast of Colombia, in the region of Choco, there is a dense jungle home to the deadliest frog in the world. The golden dart frog, also known as Phyllobates terribilis, and endangered. Discovered in 1973 and 1978 was scientifically described as Phyllobates terribilis by herpetologists Charles W. Myers and Borys Malkin and biochemist John W. Daly.

Read full story
33 comments

The Fugate family of Appalachia, also known as the ¨Blue People, ¨ suffered from a rare genetic disorder.

In 1820 Martin Fugate emigrated from France to Troublesome Creek, Kentucky, a remote area in the Appalachian mountains. It has been recorded that Martin was the first of the ¨blue people¨, however, when he married Elizabeth Smith, she too carried the same recessive gene that Martin had, methemoglobinemia (metHb).

Read full story
146 comments

Harrison Okene survived being trapped underwater for 60 hours after his boat sank.

In 2013 Harrison Okene was a cook on Tugboat Jascon 4, a boat off the Nigerian coast. It consisted of a 12-man crew, and on May 26, 2013, the boat capsized at 4:50 am. At that time, Harrison was in the bathroom when he realized the boat was turning over.

Read full story
28 comments

A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured

In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.

Read full story
55 comments

The dark side of Saint Mother Teresa, whose charity had millions in the bank, yet many in her hospitals suffered-opinion

Most of us have heard about Mother Teresa, we have seen her quotes, and maybe even thought, wow, what a saint. She was a Saint; on September 4, 2016, she became Saint Mother Teresa. Yet was it a title that she deserved?

Read full story
960 comments

The Russian Sleep experiment is one of history's most infamous urban legends or the worst sleep study ever conducted.

There is a story floating around the internet, especially on YouTube, about a ¨Russian Sleep Experiment ¨; however, many feel that the story is just that, a myth, an urban legend, a creepypasta.

Read full story
12 comments

Dorothy Eady remembers a past life, living in ancient Egypt after having a near-death experience at age 3.

Dorothy Louise Eady believed that in her previous life, she was a priestess in ancient Egypt and dedicated her life's work to the study and research of ancient Egypt. Dorothy Louise Eady, also known as Omm Sety, was born on January 16, 1904, in London, England.

Read full story
41 comments

Juliane Koepcke was the only survivor of a plane crash who fell 3km and was alone for 11 days in the Amazon jungle.

Juliane Koepcke was 17 when she survived a plane crash and fell 3km to the earth. Juliane and her mother were on a flight from Lima, Peru, to Pucallpa on December 24, 1971, when the plane was struck by lightning.

Read full story
108 comments

Paul Alexander has lived in an iron lung for over 70 years after contracting polio at age 6.

Paul Richard Alexander has become known as the last surviving person living in an iron lung. Paul was born on January 10, 1946, and contracted polio at age 6 in 1952. Polio is an illness that affects the nerves in the spinal cord or brain stem, and in severe cases, it can cause paralysis and breathing trouble and lead to death. Polio is contagious and spreads mainly through contaminated water and fecal particles.

Read full story
527 comments

Doomed from the start, The Donner Party made many mistakes, leading to cannibalism and over half of the party dying.

The Donner Party has become famous for cannibalism, but they did not start their journey thinking they would have to eat humans to survive. Instead, the party started like many others, headed west to make their fortunes and for a better life, except the Donner party made a few mistakes along the way that led to their gruesome ending and one of the greatest tragedies in the migration west.

Read full story
2 comments

Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.

Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.

Read full story
26 comments

Bob Ross´s business partners did not have Happy Little Accidents; they exploited him and took the rights to his name.

Bob Ross has become an international internet sensation. Bob Ross hosted The Joy of Painting, which aired on PBS from 1983-1994. However, his life wasn't full of happy accidents, as he describes in his paintings. There is much more to the life and story of Bob Ross.

Read full story
115 comments

Virginia Hall is America's Greatest Female Spy, and she did it all with one good leg, the other a prosthetic.

The first woman and civilian to receive the Distinguished Service Cross during WWII and one of the essential American spies that no one knows. Virginia Hall was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 6, 1906, to a wealthy family; she was educated at Radcliffe and Barnard Colleges and even spent time in Europe learning French, Italian and German, which she spoke fluently.

Read full story
12 comments

Edith Eger was forced to dance for The Angel of Death, Dr. Joseph Mengele, which possibly saved her life.

Edith Eger is a 93 years old holocaust survivor and is now a clinical-based psychologist living in La Jolla, California. Edith was born September 29, 1927, in Kosice, Slovakia, to Hungarian Jewish parents.

Read full story
101 comments

Marcel Petiot claimed to help kill Nazi collaborators; instead, he killed those fleeing to South America with his help.

Doctor Marcel André Félix Petiot once promised safe passage to South America to those looking to leave Nazi-occupied France, except they were never to be seen or heard from again. He was also known as Dr. Satan, the Werewolf of Paris, and the Demonic Ogre; some even referred to him as the real-life Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Read full story
34 comments

The North Sentinel Islands are illegal to visit, and if you break the rules, you might not live to tell the story.

Tribesmen on North Sentinel Island take aim at an Indian Coast Guard helicopterPhoto byINDIAN COAST GUARD/FAIR USE. The North Sentinel Islands are part of the Andaman Islands, located in the Bay of Bengal and under Indian territory. It is home to the indigenous Sentinelese people.

Read full story
457 comments

Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the man who survived two atomic bombs during WWII

Tsutomu Yamaguchi is the only officially recognized survivor of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombings during WWII. He is only one of approximately 260,000 people who survived the attacks, but the only one who registered with the Japanese government.

Read full story

Raul ¨Roy¨ Benavidez, the Green Beret that would not die and survived 6 hours in hell, rescuing fallen teammates

Raul ¨Roy¨ Perez Benavidez was born in Cuero, Texas August 5, 1935. When he was a young boy, he was orphaned. His father, Salvador Benavidez, Jr, died of Tuberculosis when he was two years old, and his mother, Teresa Perez, died five years later.

Read full story
284 comments

The tragedy of the Radium Girls, who were told ingesting radium was safe, and many died by the age of 30

In 1898 a new element was discovered by Pierre and Marie Sklodowska Curie. It was initially thought to have beneficial properties and was soon incorporated into many products that were used daily, including toothpaste, candy, face creams, and fortified radium water. These products were said to make you ¨sparkle with energy¨.

Read full story
219 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy