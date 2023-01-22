The dark side of Bikram Yoga.

*Disclaimer, this content includes references to topics such as sexual abuse*

Bikram Yoga hit the United States in the '70s after Bikram Choudhury emigrated to the US in 1971. Bikram started Bikram Yoga in a basement, but it would soon become the next hot workout in LA. Some of his claims to fame were that his first clients included Elvis Presley, Richard Nixon, and Shirley MacLaine.

Bikram Choudhury was a yogi from Calcutta, India; initially, Bikram taught a sequence of yoga developed by his guru, Bishnu Ghosh (brother of yogi Paramahansa Yogananda, who wrote Autobiography of a Yogi).

First, however, Bikram refined the posture to become what we now know as Bikram Yoga. The sequence included 26 poses, and the room would be heated to 105 °F, with humidity of 40%, and the classes lasted 90 minutes. In the beginning, the classes were free, but it was reported that Shirley Maclaine told Bikram that he could not run a school in America as he would in India, and he began to charge $5 a class.

All the advertising was word of mouth, spreading like wildfire; even though he was known for being charismatic, persuasive, and abrasive, people loved it and began flocking to Bikrams Yoga College of India, located in Los Angeles, Ca. Bikram eventually opened a school to sell his type of yoga, and you could not practice or teach Bikram Yoga without being certified by Bikram Choudhury.

In America, they say, you can take a horse to the pond, but you can't make him drink. My way is different. I only take the horse to the pond to make him drink. If he doesn't, I'll cut his head off.

During his classes and teacher training, Bikram always wore a black Speedo, ponytail, and Rolex watch; he was the king of his empire. The teacher training course cost 10K and was taught in a Los Angeles hotel where the students were expected never to leave; Bikram also lived at the hotel.

According to the Netflix documentary(Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator), he never left, and he never slept. The students were to keep expected similar behavior and to be available 24/7, specifically for a massage, or when he did not want to feel alone.

According to the documentary, he took full advantage of his power. He was a predator, developed a godlike complex, and was surrounded by those who looked up to him as their guru. It seems almost cultlike; once you break someone down, they are weak and will do what you ask or are easily influenced.

By 2006 he had over 1600 studios worldwide, and more people wanted to get a piece of the pie, so he kept offering teacher training, it became a vicious cycle, and he always had students at his disposal who saw him as above them. However, he would only stay at the top for a while.

Sarah Baughn, the first woman to speak up against Bikram, recalls that one day he summoned her to his office, and Bikram asked ¨what should we do about our situation?¨ eluding to the fact that she was unique, and they should start a relationship. Caught off guard, Bikram did not give up; according to reports, one day in class, when she was in a yoga pose, the standing split, he came up to her and pushed his body close to hers, and continued to ask what they should do about their relationship, and then carried on with class, as if nothing happened.

Sarah then reached out to others asking what to do, they told her to separate the man from the teacher, and hope his desire for her would pass. However, it did not; Sarah and a few other girls were called to his office one night, and they went, and when they went to leave, Sarah was the last to leave; he pushed her up against the door and trapped her; he stated ¨I will not let you go¨, he proceeded to kiss her neck and chest.

Luckily for Sarah, she elbowed him, and she could release his grip, and she escaped. However, Sarah still did not come forward; it was not until years later when Sarah had a daughter, and her daughter stated ¨I want to be a yoga teacher like you¨. It was then that she thought she had to speak up; she did not want to worry about the same thing happening to her daughter.

Sarah luckily was not sexually assaulted, but another woman Larissa Anderson came forward when she heard of the claims and spoke up that Bikram did, in fact, sexually assault her. Anderson was invited to Bikram's house in Los Angeles to stay with him and his family; when the two were left alone, Bikram abused his power and assaulted her.

These two women were not alone; slowly, others started coming forward. However, Sarah and Larissa were the only two who would take the issue to court. By this point, Bikram had already fled the country. Both women settled because Bikram was not in the country, and he would not face his crimes.

Bikram has never responded to the allegations, instead stating that women would line up for a chance to be with him, and he would not have to take it from any woman. He also noted that a drop of his sperm would be worth a million dollars.

However, one woman did get justice from Bikram, his ex-lawyer Micki Jafa-Bodden; during the reports of the women coming forward, Bikram told her to ¨fix things¨. Micki instead stood up for herself and the women coming forward, and Bikram fired her.

Micki hired a lawyer, and it was determined she was wrongfully terminated; she won her case and over 7 million dollars. Although Bikram had already fled and did not want to pay her, she was given his intellectual property, cars, and the business he had left behind.

Bikram is still alive, and it is reported that he teaches classes in Mexico, India, Thailand, and Spain. He is still attracting the same clientele, and his training consists of around 70 people, still costing $10k per student.

The most disturbing information I have found on the Bikram yoga website is a teacher training coming up this spring in Thailand. It does not say who is teaching, but when you go to the page's Twitter page, it goes directly to Bikram Choudhury, who tweeted.



