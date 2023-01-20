A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured

In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.

Immigration has never heard of the country he is from, ¨Taured¨. Immigration asks him to point the country out on a map, thinking maybe it's a new country and they have not been updated. However, when he found his country on the map, it is the Principality of Andorra, not Taured.

His passport did not appear to be fake, and inside his passport, it also stated that he was from Taured and had previous stamps visiting Japan. He told the immigration officers to call the company where he conducts business and the hotel where he had a reservation. Neither had ever heard of him.

He showed proof that he had paid the hotel previously and showed them receipts; unfortunately, that did not help his situation as the bank did not exist. At this point, the man becomes confused and angry, thinking it is a practical joke.

He stated Taured is a country of over 1,000 years; it can not vanish into thin air, can it? Customs, at this point, detained the man, and he was placed in a hotel near the airport until this situation could be dealt with; they took his passport and valuables so he could not escape and locked up at the airport immigration department.

Yet the next day, the mystery becomes even more suspicious when the man from Taured and all his belongings disappear. The officers at the man's door did not leave and did not see him leave the room. Even his documents from immigration were gone, even though they were locked up in a safe, away from the man.

The only documentation verifying that this happened is the story, a legend a mystery that will never be solved. A man from a parallel universe or a time traveler? Did the man fall through a black hole, and is a man in Taured stating he was from Japan?

The better question is since there is no proof this man ever existed, who told the original story of the man from Taured? Where did the legend originate from?

The original story supposedly started on Facebook; enough said, right? However, the story goes on to say that it was based on a real story involving a man named John Allen K. Zegrus, who was arrested in Japan trying to use a fake passport:

"stated to have been issued in Tamanrosset, the capital of the independent sovereign State of Tuarid."

With that said, there has been no proof that Zegrus disappeared from a hotel room and was sentenced to a year in prison.

"The Tokyo District Court 22 December sentenced John Allen K. Zegrus, a man without nationality, to one year imprisonment for having illegally entered Japan and passing phony checks. Zegrus, self-styled American who has professedly acted as an agent for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency, entered this country in 1959 on a bogus passport."

An urban legend, a myth, or a tall tale, sounds like someone with a good imagination and a knack for storytelling. But does that mean that time-traveling and a parallel universe do not exist?