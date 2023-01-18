Dorothy Eady remembers a past life, living in ancient Egypt after having a near-death experience at age 3.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAHTM_0kI45NbB00
Photo by(Image: youfriend.it)

Dorothy Louise Eady believed that in her previous life, she was a priestess in ancient Egypt and dedicated her life's work to the study and research of ancient Egypt. Dorothy Louise Eady, also known as Omm Sety, was born on January 16, 1904, in London, England.

When she was three years old, she had an accidental fall down a flight of stairs, and many believed her to be dead, but she was not; instead, asking to go home. Dorothy also started exhibiting other strange behaviors and developed foreign accent syndrome.

When her parents sent her to Sunday school, the teacher asked them to stop bringing her because she compared Christianity with an ancient Egyptian religion, and the Sunday school teacher said it was a ¨heathen¨ religion; she also refused to sing a song in school that called God to ¨curse the swart Egyptians¨.

It got her expelled from school, and she often stated she liked Catholic mass because it reminded her of the ¨old religion¨; however, she too was banned from mass after a priest visited her parents. However, she still requested to go home, and no one understood and assumed her weird behavior was due to her near-death experience.

Things did change for her when her parents brought her to visit the British Museum, where there was an exhibit on ancient Egypt. While observing a photograph in the New Kingdom temple, Dorothy stated:

¨ There is my home¨ but ¨where are the trees? Where are the gardens?¨

It was the temple of Seti I, the father of Rameses the Great. Dorothy then proceeded to run amongst her people, kissing the feet of the statue. She was home, or as close as she would come at this time in her life.

Dorothy would visit the Museum often and met E.A. Wallis Budge, who enjoyed seeing her enthusiasm, and he encouraged her to study hieroglyphs and learn to read. She did and learned fast, almost like she remembered her old language.

She continued studying ancient Egypt, and when she was fifteen, she claimed to have been visited in her sleep by Pharoah Seti I. She had nightmares of being incarcerated in sanatoriums. Throughout her life, she continued collecting Egyptian antiques and studying ancient Egypt.

When she was twenty-seven, she worked with an Egyptian public relations magazine when she met her husband, Eman Abdel Meguid. They continued speaking when he returned to Egypt, and shortly after he asked her to marry him, she moved to Egypt.

When she arrived in Egypt, she kissed the ground and stated she was home and was there to stay. When they had a son, they named him Sety, after her favorite king, and she took on the name Omm Sety which meant Mother of Sety.

Now that she was living in Egypt, she met George Reisner's secretary; George was an American Archaeologist who studied Egypt. The secretary remarked on her ability to charm snakes and stated that spells such as this existed in early ancient Egyptian literature.

She also reported having other strange experiences, such as seeing apparitions, and she noted that it was Hor-Ra. Over the next year, he told her about her previous life, and she documented it in hieroglyphic text.

Her name was Bentreshyt (¨Harp of Joy¨); her mother died when she was three years old, and she was sent to live in the temple of Kom el-Sultan near Abydos and raised to be a priestess. At age twelve, she was asked if she wanted to go out into the world or stay and become a consecrated virgin. Not fully understanding the choices at such a young age, she chose to stay and took the holy vows.

However, one day Seti I came and spoke to her, and shortly after they became lovers, Bentreshyt got pregnant. She told the High Priest about it, and he informed her it was an offense to Isis, the goddess of magic, healing, and protection. The High Priest stated that death would be the penalty for this offense; instead, she committed suicide.

Now Omm Sety knew what happened to her in a past life, but once she moved to Abydos, the chief inspector of the Department of Antiquities tested her knowledge. It was discovered that she knew every part of the temples. She was even able to tell the excavators where the garden once was, and it was there. She also found a passage filled with articles and other artifacts from ancient Egypt, including statues covered in gold.

While Omm Sety lived in the village, she believed in the healing powers of the water from certain holy places; she would bathe in the water and heal herself. However, by 1964 she was sixty and forced into mandatory retirement. Still, The Antiquities Department made an exception, and she continued her work for five more years, and even after retirement, she worked as a consultant.

In 1980 a BBC team filmed a documentary on her called Omm Sety and Her Egypt. Omm Sety died on April 21, 1981.

# history# egypt# ancient# reincarnation# past lives

