Edith Eger was forced to dance for The Angel of Death, Dr. Joseph Mengele, which possibly saved her life.

Edith Eger is a 93 years old holocaust survivor and is now a clinical-based psychologist living in La Jolla, California. Edith was born September 29, 1927, in Kosice, Slovakia, to Hungarian Jewish parents.

She resided in Kosice, Slovakia, until April 1944, when the Nazis took over Hungary and forced them to move to the Kosice Ghetto. They were forced to live in a brick factory, and in May, they were all loaded onto a cattle car and brought to Auschwitz; Edith was 16 years old.

Most Jews brought to Auschwitz between May 15 and July 9 were killed immediately in the gas chambers, including Edith's parents.

Edith had two older sisters; according to Edith, her father wanted a son, and when he found out it was another girl, he was disappointed. When Edith was born, she had Spanish Fever and almost did not survive. When the doctor came, he placed a needle in her ear, and she became cross-eyed.

When Edith was a child, her mother took her to ballet and opera; they were very close. Edith started learning ballet and gymnastics as a kid, even preparing to enter the Olympics. Her sister Clara was a violin player and was admitted into the Conservatory of Budapest, which saved her life. Her music teacher hid Klara, and she was not taken to Auschwitz.

Edith and her sister Magda were taken to Auschwitz with her mother, and when they got there, they were divided into two lines. Edith and Magda were sent to one line and her mother to the other; she soon found out that her mother's line was to the gas chambers. The last words Edith's mother said to her was

"Everything can be taken away from us except what we put in our own mind."

According to Edith, her father was already taken away to work in the labor camps in Hungary, but they were all reunited before going to Auschwitz. According to Edith, her father said, ¨ it's not so bad we are going to work, and then we all get home¨. Her father, too, was sent to the gas chamber.

The man in charge of the two lines was Dr. Josef Mengele, also known as ¨the angel of death¨, and when Edith tried to stay with her mother, he stated, "your mother is going to take a shower, and you'll see her soon."

Once the girls made it through the line for the living, their heads were shaved, put in a uniform, and given shoes and a number. Edith soon learned that the girls that had been there longer were now in control of the new prisoners; a girl beat her for not speaking Yiddish—beating their kind for being Jewish.

Once she was assigned her space in the room, Mengele showed up again; he wanted to know the talented ones who had just arrived. Edith had friends there, and they knew that she was a dancer and had danced for the president, and she was pushed in front of Mengele and began dancing. Then, praying that she would not be sent to the gas chamber, he gave her a piece of bread.

"We came into the barracks, and Dr. Mengele wanted to be entertained. My friends knew that I was the one who had been entertaining the Jewish community all the time with my dancing, so they volunteered me, and that's how I ended up dancing for Mengele."

Edit states in Auschwitz:

¨they were pushed here and pushed there, and you stop being human¨

She and Magda stayed together, even when Edith saved her small piece of bread from dinner to give her when she was starving. Every day telling herself if she survived today, then tomorrow she would be free; every day, she said this and never gave up hope.

Then at one point, the girls were put in stripe uniforms and placed on top of a train, so they would not get bombed by the British, and it was a way for the Nazis to transport weapons back and forth. Finally, in December 1944, Edith left Auschwitz. However, the British bombed anyway, and many died around her.

In April 1945, Edith was placed in the death march from Mauthausen to Gunskirchen to go to the concentration camp. When they arrived at Gunskirchen, some had to eat grass to survive.

In May of 1945, they were liberated by the American Army, the 71st infantry. When Edith was rescued, she weighed 32kg and had typhoid fever, a broken back, pneumonia, and pleurisy.

While in the hospital, Edith met her husband, Béla Éger, and they fled to the US to raise their daughter. Edith got her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and published two books about her experiences, The Choice and The Gift.

Edith and her late husband had five children. Albert passed away in 1993.

“Change is about noticing what’s no longer working and stepping out of the familiar, imprisoning patterns.”
Edith Eger, The Choice

