Marcel Petiot claimed to help kill Nazi collaborators; instead, he killed those fleeing to South America with his help.

Doctor Marcel André Félix Petiot once promised safe passage to South America to those looking to leave Nazi-occupied France, except they were never to be seen or heard from again. He was also known as Dr. Satan, the Werewolf of Paris, and the Demonic Ogre; some even referred to him as the real-life Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Dr. Petiot was born on January 17, 1897, in Auxerre, France. He was not the best child, known for torturing small animals and killing them; some described him as a ¨bizarre¨child. He frequently got in trouble in school, and once, he brought his dad's gun to school and fired it during class.

As a result, he was expelled from multiple schools until he was placed in a unique academy to complete his education. When he was 17, he robbed a postbox and was charged with mail theft and damaging public property; at this time, he was also ordered a psychological evaluation.

He was diagnosed with:

¨an abnormal youth suffering from personal and hereditary problems which limit to a large degree his responsibility for his acts¨.

The charges were dropped since he was declared mentally ill.

He graduated from school in 1915, and then in 1916, he was drafted into the French infantry. While in the military, he was injured, and while receiving treatment, it was also discovered that he was stealing army blankets and morphine.

He was found not guilty because of insanity and diagnosed with: "mental disequilibrium, neurasthenia, mental depression, melancholia, obsessions, and phobias¨. Even with a mental illness diagnosis, he was sent back after receiving treatment in a psychiatric ward.

Petiot was sent back to the front lines in 1918 but did not last long. He injured his foot by shooting himself. It meant another psychiatric evaluation; this time, he was discharged due to psychiatric disability.

The psychiatrists recommended that he spend more time in a psychiatric asylum; instead, he enrolled in medical school and interned at an asylum. Within eight months, he held a degree as a medical doctor due to an accelerated course for veterans.

In 1921 he held a medical license; he moved to the small village of Villeneuve-sur-Yonne. He was a very charming doctor and got patients quickly, especially because he prescribed morphine to everyone, even if they did not want or need it.

Unfortunately, not only was he overprescribing and getting his patients addicted to morphine but he also got addicted to morphine. He also performed illegal abortions and earned a reputation for dubious medical practices.

He was setting up a service to receive payments for his services from the patient and the government-assisted program, receiving double the costs per patient and stealing items from the town. Petiot even became mayor of Villeneuve-Sur-Yonne in 1926, the same year of his alleged first murder victim, a girl he was dating, one of his elderly patient's daughters.

It was reported that she disappeared suddenly, and when the police investigated, they determined that she had run away. However, there was a report by one of the Petiot's neighbors that she saw him loading a large trunk into his car, and then a chest with an unidentified woman showed up in the river a few weeks later. Police claimed it was a coincidence.

In 1927 he married Georgette Lablais, and they had a son together; she was a supportive, faithful wife to Petiot.

When he was mayor, he embezzled the town's funds, and the townspeople complained he was stealing and shady financial practices. He was suspended as mayor in 1931 and resigned at this time.

However, he was charming and still had supporters due to his lovely nature and big talk. In 1932 he moved to Paris and set up a private clinic by faking credentials, and recommendations, continuing his shady medical practices and illegal abortions. Over-prescribed narcotics, getting many of his patients addicted, and in 1936 he was able to write death certificates.

However, Petiot still found himself in trouble due to his actions, he was arrested for stealing a book, and when confronted by the police, he threatened to bash the police officers face in; he was put in jail and acquitted due to insanity.

During this time, France fell to the Nazi regime, and complaints that Dr. Petiot was facing of prescribing illicit narcotics were the least of their problems, he was fined, and the two trial witnesses conveniently disappeared. However, Petiot saw a new opportunity.

Those desperately seek to leave France, and he set himself up as a member of the French Resistance. He then went even further and promised Jews safe passage out of Nazi-occupied France and offered a safe space for fellow resistance members and criminals trying to flee.

He adopted a new name Dr. Eugene, and his new business went under Fly-Tox. He spun tales of knowing escape routes and having connections to get passports and passage to South America, as well as allies all over town to recruit members to use his Fly-Tox services, and a fee of 25,000 Francs, and it included everything they needed for safe travels to a new country.

Still, they had to be vaccinated before they were allowed into South America. He even purchased a new home at 21 Rue le Sueur for personal use.

When his clients came to see him, they were told to bring all their money and valuables to take them to South America, and he would also tell them they had to be vaccinated. Except he was not vaccinating them, he was injecting them with cyanide.

Once they were dead, he kept all their valuables and dumped the bodies in the Seine. He knew that leaving the bodies in the river was too risky; the Gestapo in France grew, so he started using quicklime to disintegrate the bodies in his basement and then burning them, eventually leading to his being caught.

In 1944 the neighbors noticed black smoke from his chimney and a foul smell around the house. The neighbors knew he did not live at home full time and were worried about a possible fire, so they called the police to investigate. When the police and firefighters arrived, they found the human remains in the house, remains buried in the backyard, and suitcases full of clothing all around the house.

At this point, Petiot had changed his name, became a captain in charge of counterespionage and prisoner interrogations, and was assigned to find Petiot; his name and the picture were published in the papers. Unfortunately for Petiot, he could change his name but not his face and was recognized in the Paris Metro station and arrested; in his possessions were 50 sets of identities.

He was tried in 1946 and charged with the murder of 27 victims; however, during the trial, he admitted to killing a few, but not all, of the victims in his house. He also tried to state that he was helping his country and that those he killed were all Nazis or collaborators.

However, his charm did not work on the judge or jury. He was sentenced to death by beheading and killed by the guillotine on May 25, 1946.

The book Death in the City of Light is based on Marcel Petiot.