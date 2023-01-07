Marcel Petiot claimed to help kill Nazi collaborators; instead, he killed those fleeing to South America with his help.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8fCi_0k6npYfI00
Photo byAFP/Getty Images

Doctor Marcel André Félix Petiot once promised safe passage to South America to those looking to leave Nazi-occupied France, except they were never to be seen or heard from again. He was also known as Dr. Satan, the Werewolf of Paris, and the Demonic Ogre; some even referred to him as the real-life Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Dr. Petiot was born on January 17, 1897, in Auxerre, France. He was not the best child, known for torturing small animals and killing them; some described him as a ¨bizarre¨child. He frequently got in trouble in school, and once, he brought his dad's gun to school and fired it during class.

As a result, he was expelled from multiple schools until he was placed in a unique academy to complete his education. When he was 17, he robbed a postbox and was charged with mail theft and damaging public property; at this time, he was also ordered a psychological evaluation.

He was diagnosed with:

¨an abnormal youth suffering from personal and hereditary problems which limit to a large degree his responsibility for his acts¨.

The charges were dropped since he was declared mentally ill.

He graduated from school in 1915, and then in 1916, he was drafted into the French infantry. While in the military, he was injured, and while receiving treatment, it was also discovered that he was stealing army blankets and morphine.

He was found not guilty because of insanity and diagnosed with: "mental disequilibrium, neurasthenia, mental depression, melancholia, obsessions, and phobias¨. Even with a mental illness diagnosis, he was sent back after receiving treatment in a psychiatric ward.

Petiot was sent back to the front lines in 1918 but did not last long. He injured his foot by shooting himself. It meant another psychiatric evaluation; this time, he was discharged due to psychiatric disability.

The psychiatrists recommended that he spend more time in a psychiatric asylum; instead, he enrolled in medical school and interned at an asylum. Within eight months, he held a degree as a medical doctor due to an accelerated course for veterans.

In 1921 he held a medical license; he moved to the small village of Villeneuve-sur-Yonne. He was a very charming doctor and got patients quickly, especially because he prescribed morphine to everyone, even if they did not want or need it.

Unfortunately, not only was he overprescribing and getting his patients addicted to morphine but he also got addicted to morphine. He also performed illegal abortions and earned a reputation for dubious medical practices.

He was setting up a service to receive payments for his services from the patient and the government-assisted program, receiving double the costs per patient and stealing items from the town. Petiot even became mayor of Villeneuve-Sur-Yonne in 1926, the same year of his alleged first murder victim, a girl he was dating, one of his elderly patient's daughters.

It was reported that she disappeared suddenly, and when the police investigated, they determined that she had run away. However, there was a report by one of the Petiot's neighbors that she saw him loading a large trunk into his car, and then a chest with an unidentified woman showed up in the river a few weeks later. Police claimed it was a coincidence.

In 1927 he married Georgette Lablais, and they had a son together; she was a supportive, faithful wife to Petiot.

When he was mayor, he embezzled the town's funds, and the townspeople complained he was stealing and shady financial practices. He was suspended as mayor in 1931 and resigned at this time.

However, he was charming and still had supporters due to his lovely nature and big talk. In 1932 he moved to Paris and set up a private clinic by faking credentials, and recommendations, continuing his shady medical practices and illegal abortions. Over-prescribed narcotics, getting many of his patients addicted, and in 1936 he was able to write death certificates.

However, Petiot still found himself in trouble due to his actions, he was arrested for stealing a book, and when confronted by the police, he threatened to bash the police officers face in; he was put in jail and acquitted due to insanity.

During this time, France fell to the Nazi regime, and complaints that Dr. Petiot was facing of prescribing illicit narcotics were the least of their problems, he was fined, and the two trial witnesses conveniently disappeared. However, Petiot saw a new opportunity.

Those desperately seek to leave France, and he set himself up as a member of the French Resistance. He then went even further and promised Jews safe passage out of Nazi-occupied France and offered a safe space for fellow resistance members and criminals trying to flee.

He adopted a new name Dr. Eugene, and his new business went under Fly-Tox. He spun tales of knowing escape routes and having connections to get passports and passage to South America, as well as allies all over town to recruit members to use his Fly-Tox services, and a fee of 25,000 Francs, and it included everything they needed for safe travels to a new country.

Still, they had to be vaccinated before they were allowed into South America. He even purchased a new home at 21 Rue le Sueur for personal use.

When his clients came to see him, they were told to bring all their money and valuables to take them to South America, and he would also tell them they had to be vaccinated. Except he was not vaccinating them, he was injecting them with cyanide.

Once they were dead, he kept all their valuables and dumped the bodies in the Seine. He knew that leaving the bodies in the river was too risky; the Gestapo in France grew, so he started using quicklime to disintegrate the bodies in his basement and then burning them, eventually leading to his being caught.

In 1944 the neighbors noticed black smoke from his chimney and a foul smell around the house. The neighbors knew he did not live at home full time and were worried about a possible fire, so they called the police to investigate. When the police and firefighters arrived, they found the human remains in the house, remains buried in the backyard, and suitcases full of clothing all around the house.

At this point, Petiot had changed his name, became a captain in charge of counterespionage and prisoner interrogations, and was assigned to find Petiot; his name and the picture were published in the papers. Unfortunately for Petiot, he could change his name but not his face and was recognized in the Paris Metro station and arrested; in his possessions were 50 sets of identities.

He was tried in 1946 and charged with the murder of 27 victims; however, during the trial, he admitted to killing a few, but not all, of the victims in his house. He also tried to state that he was helping his country and that those he killed were all Nazis or collaborators.

However, his charm did not work on the judge or jury. He was sentenced to death by beheading and killed by the guillotine on May 25, 1946.

The book Death in the City of Light is based on Marcel Petiot.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# war# history# war crimes# serial killer

Comments / 25

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
13K followers

More from Sara B

Doomed from the start, The Donner Party made many mistakes, leading to cannibalism and over half of the party dying.

The Donner Party has become famous for cannibalism, but they did not start their journey thinking they would have to eat humans to survive. Instead, the party started like many others, headed west to make their fortunes and for a better life, except the Donner party made a few mistakes along the way that led to their gruesome ending and one of the greatest tragedies in the migration west.

Read full story
1 comments

Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.

Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.

Read full story
16 comments

Bob Ross´s business partners did not have Happy Little Accidents; they exploited him and took the rights to his name.

Bob Ross has become an international internet sensation. Bob Ross hosted The Joy of Painting, which aired on PBS from 1983-1994. However, his life wasn't full of happy accidents, as he describes in his paintings. There is much more to the life and story of Bob Ross.

Read full story
59 comments

Virginia Hall is America's Greatest Female Spy, and she did it all with one good leg, the other a prosthetic.

The first woman and civilian to receive the Distinguished Service Cross during WWII and one of the essential American spies that no one knows. Virginia Hall was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on April 6, 1906, to a wealthy family; she was educated at Radcliffe and Barnard Colleges and even spent time in Europe learning French, Italian and German, which she spoke fluently.

Read full story
3 comments

Edith Eger was forced to dance for The Angel of Death, Dr. Joseph Mengele, which possibly saved her life.

Edith Eger is a 93 years old holocaust survivor and is now a clinical-based psychologist living in La Jolla, California. Edith was born September 29, 1927, in Kosice, Slovakia, to Hungarian Jewish parents.

Read full story
103 comments

The North Sentinel Islands are illegal to visit, and if you break the rules, you might not live to tell the story.

Tribesmen on North Sentinel Island take aim at an Indian Coast Guard helicopterPhoto byINDIAN COAST GUARD/FAIR USE. The North Sentinel Islands are part of the Andaman Islands, located in the Bay of Bengal and under Indian territory. It is home to the indigenous Sentinelese people.

Read full story
458 comments

Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the man who survived two atomic bombs during WWII

Tsutomu Yamaguchi is the only officially recognized survivor of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombings during WWII. He is only one of approximately 260,000 people who survived the attacks, but the only one who registered with the Japanese government.

Read full story

Raul ¨Roy¨ Benavidez, the Green Beret that would not die and survived 6 hours in hell, rescuing fallen teammates

Raul ¨Roy¨ Perez Benavidez was born in Cuero, Texas August 5, 1935. When he was a young boy, he was orphaned. His father, Salvador Benavidez, Jr, died of Tuberculosis when he was two years old, and his mother, Teresa Perez, died five years later.

Read full story
283 comments

The tragedy of the Radium Girls, who were told ingesting radium was safe, and many died by the age of 30

In 1898 a new element was discovered by Pierre and Marie Sklodowska Curie. It was initially thought to have beneficial properties and was soon incorporated into many products that were used daily, including toothpaste, candy, face creams, and fortified radium water. These products were said to make you ¨sparkle with energy¨.

Read full story
188 comments

Desmond Doss, the medic who refused to carry a gun into battle, saved over 75 men in 12 hours on Hacksaw Ridge.

Photo byCourtesy of the Desmond Dose Council (all) Desmond Doss joined the United States Army on April 1, 1942. He served as a combat medic in World War II and refused to carry a gun due to his religious beliefs. Desmond Doss was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, and he was raised as a devout Seventh-day Adventist, honoring the sabbath, practicing nonviolence, and a vegetarian.

Read full story
277 comments

Thwaites Glacier, also known as the Doomsday Glacier, is melting and scientists are concerned.

Thwaites Glacier is located in Western Antarctica and is said to be larger than the state of Florida, measuring 62 miles across and the most expansive glacier in the world. Twaites Glacier lies in a low-elevation basin, which means that if the ice surrounding the glacier also melts, it will all settle in the basin and cause the sea level to rise even more; in total, scientist estimate it could be 3 meters.

Read full story
267 comments

Christmas traditions from around the world

The 'bad cop' of Christmas, Krampus in NorwayPhoto byShutterstock. Christmas is upon us, and I am always fascinated with traditions in other countries. However, when I looked up Christmas traditions, these are a few interesting ones.

Read full story
2 comments

Simo Häyhä, the deadliest sniper in human history, with over 500 kills in 98 days

Photo byFinnish Military Archives via Wikimedia Commons. Simo Häyhä was a Finnish military sniper during WW2, and it is said that he has the most kills in human history at over 500 confirmed kills. It gave him the title of the deadliest sniper in history and the nickname of White Death.

Read full story
460 comments

The Legend of Bigfoot

The legend of Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, goes back generations. Many will describe it as a mysterious humanoid living in the woods. As many have never seen Bigfoot, there are those few lucky ones who have reported seeing this infamous creature.

Read full story
4 comments

The tragedy at Cannibal Island, one of Stalin's most horrific labor camps

Photo: Михаил Григорьевич Прехнер (1911, Варшава — 1941, Таллин) — советский фотограф /Photo byWikimedia Commons / Public domain.

Read full story
57 comments

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world, and over 220K of its citizens live in Cage Homes.

Hong Kong has been voted the most expensive city in the world for the third year in a row, beating out NYC, Geneva, and London. Unfortunately, one in five people living in Hong Kong lives in poverty.

Read full story
20 comments
Detroit, MI

David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17

When David Hahn was a child, he enjoyed performing science experiments; some described him as obsessive and goofy. Then, when he was ten years old, his grandfather gave him The Golden Book of Chemistry Experiments.

Read full story
231 comments

One of the most horrifying deaths in caving history, the Nutty Putty Cave incident

On November 24, 2009, a medical student named John Edward Jones entered the Nutty Putty Cave and never came out. John was home visiting his family for the Thanksgiving holidays with his pregnant wife and one-year-old baby when his brother planned a caving expedition.

Read full story
3 comments

Hisashi Ouchi was kept alive for 83 days after suffering the worst radiation burns in history, and against his will

September 30, 1999, Hisashi Ouchi was exposed to approximately 17 sieverts of radiation. Ouchi worked at a nuclear fuel processing facility in Tokai Village, Japan which is 110 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.

Read full story
138 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy