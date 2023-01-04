Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the man who survived two atomic bombs during WWII

Tsutomu YamaguchiPhoto byscribol.com

Tsutomu Yamaguchi is the only officially recognized survivor of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombings during WWII. He is only one of approximately 260,000 people who survived the attacks, but the only one who registered with the Japanese government.

Yamaguchi lived in Nagasaki with his wife and child. But for three months, he was in Hiroshima working designing a new oil tanker for his employer, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. It was his final day of work, and he was preparing to return home to his family the following day.

Yamaguchi was 29 years old when his life changed forever, yet he was also one of the lucky ones; he lived to tell the story of how he survived two atomic bombs.

It was August 6, 1945, at 8:15 in the morning when Yamaguchi was on his final day of work in Hiroshima when he heard an aircraft overhead; when he looked up, he saw an American B-29 bomber and saw a small object drop connected to a parachute.

A moment later, the sky turned into a blaze of light, ¨the lightning of a huge magnesium flare."

It was a 13-kiloton uranium atomic bomb known as Little Boy, it was the first nuclear weapon used in warfare, and over 92% of the buildings in the city were destroyed or damaged, and the estimated deaths were between 100,000 and 180,000. Some died immediately with the explosion; others would die months later.

Atomic cloud over HiroshimaPhoto byWikimedia Commons

Yamaguchi was less than two miles away from the bombing in Hiroshima. He sustained burns on his face, forearms, and his eardrums ruptured. That night, Yamaguchi found an air raid shelter, where he and a few colleagues stayed before going home to Nagasaki.

The next day, he began his journey home and witnessed disturbing images that would haunt him until his death.

"He had to cross a river that was full of bloated corpses of men, women and children, some of whom were stuck together."

Lucky or unlucky for Yamaguchi, the train was still running, and he was headed home to Nagasaki. Once Yamaguchi, had all his burns bandaged and treated; he returned to work.

Like Hiroshima, he worked on an industrial and military base. It was August 9, 11:02, when he explained what had happened in Hiroshima to his boss. However, his boss did not believe one bomb could destroy a city such as Hiroshima, and at that moment, another 25-kiloton plutonium bomb exploded above Nagasaki.

Yamaguchi again being thrown to the ground with his boss. The bomb in Nagasaki killed between 35,000-40,000, yet many died later after suffering short and long-term effects of the bombing. However, Yamaguchi's wife and child both survived.

Yamaguchi was very sick after both bombings, stating:

Stating: ¨I was seriously ill with a fever, eating almost nothing, hardly even drinking. I thought that I was about to cross to the other side."

Many other survivors died young many thinking from long-term radiation effects causing cancer and other illnesses, including Yamaguchi's son, who died of cancer at the age of 59.

For many years no one spoke of their experiences, yet Yamaguchi felt that it was essential to speak up and document what happened, stating:

"Most chose never to speak about their experiences publicly. In his later years, Yamaguchi-san was very open about what happened and became a spokesperson for hibakusha. What he went through was remarkable, and it was very important to make a documentary about it. ¨
"My double radiation exposure is now an official government record. It can tell the younger generation the horrifying history of the atomic bombings even after I die,"

Yamaguchi remained in relatively good health, only suffering hearing loss in his left ear and a few physical injuries. Yamaguchi died of stomach cancer in 2010; he was 93 years old.

There is a movie based on his experience titled Twice Bombed: The Legacy of Yamaguchi Tsutomu.

As well as the book: And the River Flowed as a Raft of Corpses: The Poetry of Yamaguchi Tsutomu, Survivor of Both Hiroshima and Nagasaki

