The tragedy of the Radium Girls, who were told ingesting radium was safe, and many died by the age of 30

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTU7V_0k0ZkSPZ00
Photo byWikimedia Commons

In 1898 a new element was discovered by Pierre and Marie Sklodowska Curie. It was initially thought to have beneficial properties and was soon incorporated into many products that were used daily, including toothpaste, candy, face creams, and fortified radium water. These products were said to make you ¨sparkle with energy¨.

The element was radium, and the dangers became evident in the 1930s. The story of the Radium Girls began when U.S. Radium Corp was established in Orange, New Jersey, in 1917. Unfortunately, due to the hazards of radium, most of the girls who worked at U.S. Radium Corp did not live past 35.

It was 1917, and a new glow-in-the-dark paint had been discovered called ¨Undark¨, the trade name for the luminous color, a mix of radioactive radium and zinc sulfide. The Radioluminiescent paint was invented in 1908 by Sabin Arnold von Sochocy.

In 1915 he and his associates founded the Radium Luminous Materials Co. & then established their factory in Orange, N.J. (which became the U.S. Radium Company in 1916). It would be used to help the troops read dials to operate their instruments safely.

A flashlight was too bright as it would possibly give away their position. So luminescent paint was developed and used on aircraft cockpit switches, dials, compasses, clocks, and watches.

The company contracted a watch manufacturer to paint the dials with Undark. Most of the girls hired were teenagers and immigrants and were paid more than they would make anywhere else. The pay rate for painting 250 dials per day was a penny and a half. Some were averaging between 17-20 USD a week.

The girls were instructed to mix their paint in a small crucible and used camel hair paint brushes to paint the dials. The paint brushes would lose shape after a few strokes, so the girls were instructed to use the lip, dip, paint method, to speed up production.

They had to lick the radium from the brush in between strokes, ingesting it. The girls saw no issue with this method as they were told the paint was harmless, and they believed their superiors. Some girls would even paint their nails and teeth to have a greenish glow outside work.

U.S. Radium Corp was hiding the truth from the girls working in the factory. When the U.S. Radium Cop conducted their internal investigations into radiation in human exposure, they hired Dr.Cecil Drinker, a Harvard Physiology professor.

Dr. Drinker concluded that there was extensive contamination at the plant, and almost every worker had high blood contamination levels. Dr. Drinker recommended stopping the lick, dip, and paint method immediately. However, U.S. Radium Corp ignored his recommendations and banned him from publishing his findings.

U.S. Radium corp even doctored the document when they turned it over to the New Jersey Dept of Labor. The new report stated ¨every girl is in perfect condition¨.

The owners and scientists would not handle the radium and avoided exposure because they knew it was dangerous, using masks, tongs, and protection when near radium. U.S. Radium deliberately hid the facts that stated the harmful effects of radium.

The company even went so far as to hire their doctors and medical staff to examine the girls when they had complaints of feeling ill. Not only did they say they were healthy, but they would also misdiagnose them with Syphilis to smear their reputation.

The girls started experiencing general malaise followed by toothaches, so severe sometimes that their teeth began to fall out. Dentists would also note lesions in the mouth, ulcers, and loose teeth.

When ingested, radium goes into the bloodstream and accumulates in the bones, acting as calcium. But, instead of making the bones stronger, it causes them to grow weak, irradiates the cells of the tissue, and can cause sarcomas. When the radium girls received X-Rays, they showed bone decay and the bones riddled with holes. As a result, many of the girls also suffered miscarriages and stillbirths.

September 12, 1922, the first radium girl died; Amelia ¨Mollie¨ Maggia; was 25 years old and worked for U.S. Radium for four years. When she first fell ill, she complained of her joints aching and feeling like an ¨old woman¨.

Her problems persisted when the dentist discovered her jaw was coming apart, and most of it had to be removed, and then she developed anemia, bleeding continuously from her jaw. Her death certificate stated she died of ¨ulcerative stomachitis¨.

Shortly after, more and more girls began to get sick, all having the same complaints of tooth pain, unhealing wounds after a tooth was pulled, bleeding, infections, necrosis, anemia, and arthritic joint pain, as well as spontaneous fractures.

Then in 1922, a woman named Grace Fryer also fell ill. She worked at U.S. Radium from 1917 to 1920; within two years of leaving, her teeth began to fall out, and her jaw was painful. Her doctor found that she had bone decay in her mouth but had no idea what would have caused this in a young woman.

Then in 1925, a second doctor suggested it could be related to her previous employer. Grace then began an investigation into U.S. Radium Corp. A specialist, Fredrick Flynn, asked to examine her, and he stated friends referred him after he heard of her issues. Flynn deemed Grace in perfect health, and so did his associate.

It was determined he was a plant by U.S. Radium. Then between 1922-1924, four more girls died under suspicious circumstances; their deaths stated to Syphilis, mouth ulcers, and ¨phossy Jaw¨.

At this point, Grace knew something was off, and it took her two years to find a lawyer willing to take her case, Raymond Berry. Finally, four other girls joined her, Quinta McDonald, Albina Larice, Edna Hussman, and Katherine Schaub.

The lawsuit was eventually won in 1939, stating that U.S. Radium was ruled responsible for their radium poisoning. The women were awarded 10K each and 600$ per year for medical expenses until their death, which was a few months. Yet these ¨Radium Girls¨ changed labor laws forever and helped understand the effects of radiation on humans.

Grace Fryer died on October 27, 1933, at 34 years old. When the lawsuit was won, the president of U.S. Radium Corp stated

"We, unfortunately, gave work to a great many people who were physically unfit to procure employment in other lines of industry. Cripples and persons similarly incapacitated were engaged. What was considered an act of kindness on our part has since been turned against us."

What an unfortunate ending for these women who were poisoned, and the company knew exactly what they were doing all along. The half-life of radium is 1600 years, so many of these women are still glowing and radioactive. There is also a movie called Radium Girls on Netflix.

RIP to these women who only wanted to do their part while their men were away at war.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# world# history# historical facts# war# women

Comments / 177

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
12116 followers

More from Sara B

The North Sentinel Islands are illegal to visit, and if you break the rules, you might not live to tell the story.

Tribesmen on North Sentinel Island take aim at an Indian Coast Guard helicopterPhoto byINDIAN COAST GUARD/FAIR USE. The North Sentinel Islands are part of the Andaman Islands, located in the Bay of Bengal and under Indian territory. It is home to the indigenous Sentinelese people.

Read full story
24 comments

Tsutomu Yamaguchi, the man who survived two atomic bombs during WWII

Tsutomu Yamaguchi is the only officially recognized survivor of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombings during WWII. He is only one of approximately 260,000 people who survived the attacks, but the only one who registered with the Japanese government.

Read full story

Raul ¨Roy¨ Benavidez, the Green Beret that would not die and survived 6 hours in hell, rescuing fallen teammates

Raul ¨Roy¨ Perez Benavidez was born in Cuero, Texas August 5, 1935. When he was a young boy, he was orphaned. His father, Salvador Benavidez, Jr, died of Tuberculosis when he was two years old, and his mother, Teresa Perez, died five years later.

Read full story
268 comments

Desmond Doss, the medic who refused to carry a gun into battle, saved over 75 men in 12 hours on Hacksaw Ridge.

Photo byCourtesy of the Desmond Dose Council (all) Desmond Doss joined the United States Army on April 1, 1942. He served as a combat medic in World War II and refused to carry a gun due to his religious beliefs. Desmond Doss was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, and he was raised as a devout Seventh-day Adventist, honoring the sabbath, practicing nonviolence, and a vegetarian.

Read full story
279 comments

Thwaites Glacier, also known as the Doomsday Glacier, is melting and scientists are concerned.

Thwaites Glacier is located in Western Antarctica and is said to be larger than the state of Florida, measuring 62 miles across and the most expansive glacier in the world. Twaites Glacier lies in a low-elevation basin, which means that if the ice surrounding the glacier also melts, it will all settle in the basin and cause the sea level to rise even more; in total, scientist estimate it could be 3 meters.

Read full story
267 comments

Christmas traditions from around the world

The 'bad cop' of Christmas, Krampus in NorwayPhoto byShutterstock. Christmas is upon us, and I am always fascinated with traditions in other countries. However, when I looked up Christmas traditions, these are a few interesting ones.

Read full story
2 comments

Simo Häyhä, the deadliest sniper in human history, with over 500 kills in 98 days

Photo byFinnish Military Archives via Wikimedia Commons. Simo Häyhä was a Finnish military sniper during WW2, and it is said that he has the most kills in human history at over 500 confirmed kills. It gave him the title of the deadliest sniper in history and the nickname of White Death.

Read full story
439 comments

The Legend of Bigfoot

The legend of Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, goes back generations. Many will describe it as a mysterious humanoid living in the woods. As many have never seen Bigfoot, there are those few lucky ones who have reported seeing this infamous creature.

Read full story
4 comments

The tragedy at Cannibal Island, one of Stalin's most horrific labor camps

Photo: Михаил Григорьевич Прехнер (1911, Варшава — 1941, Таллин) — советский фотограф /Photo byWikimedia Commons / Public domain.

Read full story
51 comments

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world, and over 220K of its citizens live in Cage Homes.

Hong Kong has been voted the most expensive city in the world for the third year in a row, beating out NYC, Geneva, and London. Unfortunately, one in five people living in Hong Kong lives in poverty.

Read full story
20 comments
Detroit, MI

David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17

When David Hahn was a child, he enjoyed performing science experiments; some described him as obsessive and goofy. Then, when he was ten years old, his grandfather gave him The Golden Book of Chemistry Experiments.

Read full story
218 comments

One of the most horrifying deaths in caving history, the Nutty Putty Cave incident

On November 24, 2009, a medical student named John Edward Jones entered the Nutty Putty Cave and never came out. John was home visiting his family for the Thanksgiving holidays with his pregnant wife and one-year-old baby when his brother planned a caving expedition.

Read full story
3 comments

Hisashi Ouchi was kept alive for 83 days after suffering the worst radiation burns in history, and against his will

September 30, 1999, Hisashi Ouchi was exposed to approximately 17 sieverts of radiation. Ouchi worked at a nuclear fuel processing facility in Tokai Village, Japan which is 110 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.

Read full story
138 comments
Point Pleasant, WV

The Legend of Mothman

It was mid-November 1966 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia when reports of an unidentified flying man-bird began to make headlines. The first story was written by Mary Hyre and started the Mothman craze in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Read full story
8 comments

Last meal requests of death row inmates

Have you ever thought about what if this was the last meal of your life? What would you choose? I used to work at a maximum security prison, and the inmates´ always talked about what foods they missed while in prison.

Read full story
159 comments

The abandoned prison on the Island of Gorgona once housed some of Colombia´s most notorious criminals

Photo byBy Gary Oddi, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5406873. Twenty-eight miles off the Pacific Coast of Colombia sits an island that is 5.6 miles long and 1.6 miles wide; the total area is 10 square miles. Gorgona Island once housed some of Colombia's most notorious criminals. 7 out of 10 of them were lifers.

Read full story

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud after deceiving investors

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, was sentenced to 11 years and three months for fraud and deceiving investors. The sentence will also include a fine of $100-400 for each count of fraud, with restitution to be set later. Holmes has been ordered to turn herself in on April 27, 2023.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman flew to Peru to meet her online boyfriend and he ended up being arrested for her murder

According to reports, 51-year-old Blanca Arellano was found dead on the beach in Huacho, Peru. Arellano flew from her home in Mexico to Lima, Peru, on July 27th to meet up with 37-year-old Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte Pinto.

Read full story
64 comments

Mad Honey from the mountains of Nepal

In the mountains of Nepal, some beekeepers collect the honey known as ¨mad honey¨, thought to have hallucinogenic effects. Mad honey comes from the honey bee, Apis dorsata laboriosa, and feeds on a specific species of the rhododendrons flower.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy