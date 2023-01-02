The tragedy of the Radium Girls, who were told ingesting radium was safe, and many died by the age of 30

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

In 1898 a new element was discovered by Pierre and Marie Sklodowska Curie. It was initially thought to have beneficial properties and was soon incorporated into many products that were used daily, including toothpaste, candy, face creams, and fortified radium water. These products were said to make you ¨sparkle with energy¨.

The element was radium, and the dangers became evident in the 1930s. The story of the Radium Girls began when U.S. Radium Corp was established in Orange, New Jersey, in 1917. Unfortunately, due to the hazards of radium, most of the girls who worked at U.S. Radium Corp did not live past 35.

It was 1917, and a new glow-in-the-dark paint had been discovered called ¨Undark¨, the trade name for the luminous color, a mix of radioactive radium and zinc sulfide. The Radioluminiescent paint was invented in 1908 by Sabin Arnold von Sochocy.

In 1915 he and his associates founded the Radium Luminous Materials Co. & then established their factory in Orange, N.J. (which became the U.S. Radium Company in 1916). It would be used to help the troops read dials to operate their instruments safely.

A flashlight was too bright as it would possibly give away their position. So luminescent paint was developed and used on aircraft cockpit switches, dials, compasses, clocks, and watches.

The company contracted a watch manufacturer to paint the dials with Undark. Most of the girls hired were teenagers and immigrants and were paid more than they would make anywhere else. The pay rate for painting 250 dials per day was a penny and a half. Some were averaging between 17-20 USD a week.

The girls were instructed to mix their paint in a small crucible and used camel hair paint brushes to paint the dials. The paint brushes would lose shape after a few strokes, so the girls were instructed to use the lip, dip, paint method, to speed up production.

They had to lick the radium from the brush in between strokes, ingesting it. The girls saw no issue with this method as they were told the paint was harmless, and they believed their superiors. Some girls would even paint their nails and teeth to have a greenish glow outside work.

U.S. Radium Corp was hiding the truth from the girls working in the factory. When the U.S. Radium Cop conducted their internal investigations into radiation in human exposure, they hired Dr.Cecil Drinker, a Harvard Physiology professor.

Dr. Drinker concluded that there was extensive contamination at the plant, and almost every worker had high blood contamination levels. Dr. Drinker recommended stopping the lick, dip, and paint method immediately. However, U.S. Radium Corp ignored his recommendations and banned him from publishing his findings.

U.S. Radium corp even doctored the document when they turned it over to the New Jersey Dept of Labor. The new report stated ¨every girl is in perfect condition¨.

The owners and scientists would not handle the radium and avoided exposure because they knew it was dangerous, using masks, tongs, and protection when near radium. U.S. Radium deliberately hid the facts that stated the harmful effects of radium.

The company even went so far as to hire their doctors and medical staff to examine the girls when they had complaints of feeling ill. Not only did they say they were healthy, but they would also misdiagnose them with Syphilis to smear their reputation.

The girls started experiencing general malaise followed by toothaches, so severe sometimes that their teeth began to fall out. Dentists would also note lesions in the mouth, ulcers, and loose teeth.

When ingested, radium goes into the bloodstream and accumulates in the bones, acting as calcium. But, instead of making the bones stronger, it causes them to grow weak, irradiates the cells of the tissue, and can cause sarcomas. When the radium girls received X-Rays, they showed bone decay and the bones riddled with holes. As a result, many of the girls also suffered miscarriages and stillbirths.

September 12, 1922, the first radium girl died; Amelia ¨Mollie¨ Maggia; was 25 years old and worked for U.S. Radium for four years. When she first fell ill, she complained of her joints aching and feeling like an ¨old woman¨.

Her problems persisted when the dentist discovered her jaw was coming apart, and most of it had to be removed, and then she developed anemia, bleeding continuously from her jaw. Her death certificate stated she died of ¨ulcerative stomachitis¨.

Shortly after, more and more girls began to get sick, all having the same complaints of tooth pain, unhealing wounds after a tooth was pulled, bleeding, infections, necrosis, anemia, and arthritic joint pain, as well as spontaneous fractures.

Then in 1922, a woman named Grace Fryer also fell ill. She worked at U.S. Radium from 1917 to 1920; within two years of leaving, her teeth began to fall out, and her jaw was painful. Her doctor found that she had bone decay in her mouth but had no idea what would have caused this in a young woman.

Then in 1925, a second doctor suggested it could be related to her previous employer. Grace then began an investigation into U.S. Radium Corp. A specialist, Fredrick Flynn, asked to examine her, and he stated friends referred him after he heard of her issues. Flynn deemed Grace in perfect health, and so did his associate.

It was determined he was a plant by U.S. Radium. Then between 1922-1924, four more girls died under suspicious circumstances; their deaths stated to Syphilis, mouth ulcers, and ¨phossy Jaw¨.

At this point, Grace knew something was off, and it took her two years to find a lawyer willing to take her case, Raymond Berry. Finally, four other girls joined her, Quinta McDonald, Albina Larice, Edna Hussman, and Katherine Schaub.

The lawsuit was eventually won in 1939, stating that U.S. Radium was ruled responsible for their radium poisoning. The women were awarded 10K each and 600$ per year for medical expenses until their death, which was a few months. Yet these ¨Radium Girls¨ changed labor laws forever and helped understand the effects of radiation on humans.

Grace Fryer died on October 27, 1933, at 34 years old. When the lawsuit was won, the president of U.S. Radium Corp stated

"We, unfortunately, gave work to a great many people who were physically unfit to procure employment in other lines of industry. Cripples and persons similarly incapacitated were engaged. What was considered an act of kindness on our part has since been turned against us."

What an unfortunate ending for these women who were poisoned, and the company knew exactly what they were doing all along. The half-life of radium is 1600 years, so many of these women are still glowing and radioactive. There is also a movie called Radium Girls on Netflix.

RIP to these women who only wanted to do their part while their men were away at war.