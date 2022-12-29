Desmond Doss, the medic who refused to carry a gun into battle, saved over 75 men in 12 hours on Hacksaw Ridge.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qf6C1_0jxkz46Z00
Photo byCourtesy of the Desmond Dose Council (all)

Desmond Doss joined the United States Army on April 1, 1942. He served as a combat medic in World War II and refused to carry a gun due to his religious beliefs. Desmond Doss was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, and he was raised as a devout Seventh-day Adventist, honoring the sabbath, practicing nonviolence, and a vegetarian.

Before joining the army, he worked at Newport News, a shipyard in Virginia. He could have requested a deferment for his work at the shipyard, but he chose to join the military to fight for his country as he felt the war was a just cause and wanted to do his patriotic duty.

Desmond Doss was sent to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, for training with the 77th infantry division. Joining as a consciousness objector and wanted to be a combat medic.

Yet, he was initially assigned to be a rifleman but refused to touch a gun. The officers pressured him, but Doss did not budge. His refusal to carry a weapon caused trouble among the other soldiers, and they called him a misfit and bullied him. Even leading to anger in some of his fellow soldiers; one stated:

"Doss, as soon as we get into combat, I'll make sure you won't come back alive."

Others were angry at him for requesting Saturdays off so he could honor the sabbath, and the others all worked Saturday, and he worked Sunday. Except the other soldiers didn't believe he did any work since no one was there to witness him, and many said he got off easy and had more privileges which did not help him make friends, and he was unliked.

Eventually, with the help of the chaplain, Doss was transferred to be a combat medic, and he did not have to carry a weapon. Doss did not waiver, sticking to his beliefs. His reputation began to change when Doss helped to heal blisters on the soldier's feet and was always there to help when someone passed out from the heat and offered water. Doss never held a grudge and practiced what he preached.

"…do to others what you would have them do to you…" (Matthew 7:12 NIV).

After training, Doss and his platoon served on Guam, Leyte, and Okinawa islands. Doss focused his energy on saving his fellow men, and even at times, it was said that he helped the enemy. He was dedicated to saving lives. When he heard someone call for a medic, he ran, disregarding his own life, and he always made it back safely.

At one point during the war, when Desmond was on the Island of Okinawa, he would be remembered and receive a Medal of Honor, a Bronze Star for valor, a Purple heart, the Asiastic-Pacific Campaign Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. In addition, his battalion received the Presidential Union Citation for securing the Maeda Escarpment.

The Maeda Escarpment, also known as Hacksaw Ridge, was a 400-foot vertical cliff on the island of Okinawa, Japan. It was the night of May 5, 1945, a Saturday. The Japanese turned the area into a maze of caves and dugouts to have the upper hand in the battle, determined to hold the ridge and defeat the enemy. It was an area with heavy artillery, mortar, and machine gun fire.

It was the moment that Desmond Doss decided to rescue all those he could from wounds. It is reported that he did not let anything deter him from saving the wounded on both sides. Doss refused to stay under cover and carried each man found to safety, lowering them on a rope to safety off the side of the cliff. During heavy artillery fire, he continued to treat the wounded, putting his own life at risk and being dedicated to saving others.

At one point, he even treated himself, a grenade injured his legs, and he treated himself and waited to be rescued. Once a rescue team came for him, he saw others worse than him and continued to help them while he, too, was injured. Finally, he was reportedly struck again, causing harm to his arm, and crawled 300 yards to safety.

On Hacksaw Ridge, he saved 75 men in 12 hours.

At this point, Desmond Doss was taken to a hospital to recover. 90% disabled and spent 5.5 years in and out of the hospital. His wife Dorothy became a nurse and worked full-time to support her family and Desmond. Desmond worked doing what he could, but for the rest of his life, he suffered from PTSD and injuries from the war. They had one child, Desmond Jr.

Desmond Doss, who died at 87 in 2006. A true American hero.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hero# war# history# veteran# world

Comments / 280

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
11527 followers

More from Sara B

The tragedy of the Radium Girls, who were told ingesting radium was safe, and many died by the age of 30

In 1898 a new element was discovered by Pierre and Marie Sklodowska Curie. It was initially thought to have beneficial properties and was soon incorporated into many products that were used daily, including toothpaste, candy, face creams, and fortified radium water. These products were said to make you ¨sparkle with energy¨.

Read full story
63 comments

Thwaites Glacier, also known as the Doomsday Glacier, is melting and scientists are concerned.

Thwaites Glacier is located in Western Antarctica and is said to be larger than the state of Florida, measuring 62 miles across and the most expansive glacier in the world. Twaites Glacier lies in a low-elevation basin, which means that if the ice surrounding the glacier also melts, it will all settle in the basin and cause the sea level to rise even more; in total, scientist estimate it could be 3 meters.

Read full story
268 comments

Christmas traditions from around the world

The 'bad cop' of Christmas, Krampus in NorwayPhoto byShutterstock. Christmas is upon us, and I am always fascinated with traditions in other countries. However, when I looked up Christmas traditions, these are a few interesting ones.

Read full story
2 comments

Simo Häyhä, the deadliest sniper in human history, with over 500 kills in 98 days

Photo byFinnish Military Archives via Wikimedia Commons. Simo Häyhä was a Finnish military sniper during WW2, and it is said that he has the most kills in human history at over 500 confirmed kills. It gave him the title of the deadliest sniper in history and the nickname of White Death.

Read full story
408 comments

The Legend of Bigfoot

The legend of Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, goes back generations. Many will describe it as a mysterious humanoid living in the woods. As many have never seen Bigfoot, there are those few lucky ones who have reported seeing this infamous creature.

Read full story
4 comments

The tragedy at Cannibal Island, one of Stalin's most horrific labor camps

Photo: Михаил Григорьевич Прехнер (1911, Варшава — 1941, Таллин) — советский фотограф /Photo byWikimedia Commons / Public domain.

Read full story
43 comments

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world, and over 220K of its citizens live in Cage Homes.

Hong Kong has been voted the most expensive city in the world for the third year in a row, beating out NYC, Geneva, and London. Unfortunately, one in five people living in Hong Kong lives in poverty.

Read full story
20 comments
Detroit, MI

David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17

When David Hahn was a child, he enjoyed performing science experiments; some described him as obsessive and goofy. Then, when he was ten years old, his grandfather gave him The Golden Book of Chemistry Experiments.

Read full story
214 comments

One of the most horrifying deaths in caving history, the Nutty Putty Cave incident

On November 24, 2009, a medical student named John Edward Jones entered the Nutty Putty Cave and never came out. John was home visiting his family for the Thanksgiving holidays with his pregnant wife and one-year-old baby when his brother planned a caving expedition.

Read full story
3 comments

Hisashi Ouchi was kept alive for 83 days after suffering the worst radiation burns in history, and against his will

September 30, 1999, Hisashi Ouchi was exposed to approximately 17 sieverts of radiation. Ouchi worked at a nuclear fuel processing facility in Tokai Village, Japan which is 110 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.

Read full story
138 comments
Point Pleasant, WV

The Legend of Mothman

It was mid-November 1966 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia when reports of an unidentified flying man-bird began to make headlines. The first story was written by Mary Hyre and started the Mothman craze in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Read full story
8 comments

Last meal requests of death row inmates

Have you ever thought about what if this was the last meal of your life? What would you choose? I used to work at a maximum security prison, and the inmates´ always talked about what foods they missed while in prison.

Read full story
159 comments

The abandoned prison on the Island of Gorgona once housed some of Colombia´s most notorious criminals

Photo byBy Gary Oddi, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5406873. Twenty-eight miles off the Pacific Coast of Colombia sits an island that is 5.6 miles long and 1.6 miles wide; the total area is 10 square miles. Gorgona Island once housed some of Colombia's most notorious criminals. 7 out of 10 of them were lifers.

Read full story

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud after deceiving investors

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, was sentenced to 11 years and three months for fraud and deceiving investors. The sentence will also include a fine of $100-400 for each count of fraud, with restitution to be set later. Holmes has been ordered to turn herself in on April 27, 2023.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman flew to Peru to meet her online boyfriend and he ended up being arrested for her murder

According to reports, 51-year-old Blanca Arellano was found dead on the beach in Huacho, Peru. Arellano flew from her home in Mexico to Lima, Peru, on July 27th to meet up with 37-year-old Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte Pinto.

Read full story
64 comments

Mad Honey from the mountains of Nepal

In the mountains of Nepal, some beekeepers collect the honey known as ¨mad honey¨, thought to have hallucinogenic effects. Mad honey comes from the honey bee, Apis dorsata laboriosa, and feeds on a specific species of the rhododendrons flower.

Read full story
12 comments

Yellowstone National Park has reopened but some speculate if the park remained closed due to increased seismic activity.

Yellowstone National Park closed all of its entrances into the park on June 13, 2022, due to heavy rains and flooding. The park as of October 2022, reopened the Northeast Entrance Road.

Read full story
25 comments

The Legend of La Llorona

*This legend was told to me by a local Colombian, each person's version is different this was theirs, persmission was granted to publish and use the story*. La Llorona, also known as The Weeping Woman, is a prevalent myth throughout Latin America. It is present in all countries and their regions. However, each of their stories has different names and slightly different variations.

Read full story
20 comments

Madonna causing controversy over viral Instagram video

Madonna has taken the internet by storm, yet again, in what many deem as an ¨unflattering¨ video. Madonna posted a video on her Instagram account of licking water from a dog bowl.

Read full story
46 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy