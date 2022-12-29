Desmond Doss, the medic who refused to carry a gun into battle, saved over 75 men in 12 hours on Hacksaw Ridge.

Photo by Courtesy of the Desmond Dose Council (all)

Desmond Doss joined the United States Army on April 1, 1942. He served as a combat medic in World War II and refused to carry a gun due to his religious beliefs. Desmond Doss was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, and he was raised as a devout Seventh-day Adventist, honoring the sabbath, practicing nonviolence, and a vegetarian.

Before joining the army, he worked at Newport News, a shipyard in Virginia. He could have requested a deferment for his work at the shipyard, but he chose to join the military to fight for his country as he felt the war was a just cause and wanted to do his patriotic duty.

Desmond Doss was sent to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, for training with the 77th infantry division. Joining as a consciousness objector and wanted to be a combat medic.

Yet, he was initially assigned to be a rifleman but refused to touch a gun. The officers pressured him, but Doss did not budge. His refusal to carry a weapon caused trouble among the other soldiers, and they called him a misfit and bullied him. Even leading to anger in some of his fellow soldiers; one stated:

"Doss, as soon as we get into combat, I'll make sure you won't come back alive."

Others were angry at him for requesting Saturdays off so he could honor the sabbath, and the others all worked Saturday, and he worked Sunday. Except the other soldiers didn't believe he did any work since no one was there to witness him, and many said he got off easy and had more privileges which did not help him make friends, and he was unliked.

Eventually, with the help of the chaplain, Doss was transferred to be a combat medic, and he did not have to carry a weapon. Doss did not waiver, sticking to his beliefs. His reputation began to change when Doss helped to heal blisters on the soldier's feet and was always there to help when someone passed out from the heat and offered water. Doss never held a grudge and practiced what he preached.

"…do to others what you would have them do to you…" (Matthew 7:12 NIV).

After training, Doss and his platoon served on Guam, Leyte, and Okinawa islands. Doss focused his energy on saving his fellow men, and even at times, it was said that he helped the enemy. He was dedicated to saving lives. When he heard someone call for a medic, he ran, disregarding his own life, and he always made it back safely.

At one point during the war, when Desmond was on the Island of Okinawa, he would be remembered and receive a Medal of Honor, a Bronze Star for valor, a Purple heart, the Asiastic-Pacific Campaign Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. In addition, his battalion received the Presidential Union Citation for securing the Maeda Escarpment.

The Maeda Escarpment, also known as Hacksaw Ridge, was a 400-foot vertical cliff on the island of Okinawa, Japan. It was the night of May 5, 1945, a Saturday. The Japanese turned the area into a maze of caves and dugouts to have the upper hand in the battle, determined to hold the ridge and defeat the enemy. It was an area with heavy artillery, mortar, and machine gun fire.

It was the moment that Desmond Doss decided to rescue all those he could from wounds. It is reported that he did not let anything deter him from saving the wounded on both sides. Doss refused to stay under cover and carried each man found to safety, lowering them on a rope to safety off the side of the cliff. During heavy artillery fire, he continued to treat the wounded, putting his own life at risk and being dedicated to saving others.

At one point, he even treated himself, a grenade injured his legs, and he treated himself and waited to be rescued. Once a rescue team came for him, he saw others worse than him and continued to help them while he, too, was injured. Finally, he was reportedly struck again, causing harm to his arm, and crawled 300 yards to safety.

On Hacksaw Ridge, he saved 75 men in 12 hours.

At this point, Desmond Doss was taken to a hospital to recover. 90% disabled and spent 5.5 years in and out of the hospital. His wife Dorothy became a nurse and worked full-time to support her family and Desmond. Desmond worked doing what he could, but for the rest of his life, he suffered from PTSD and injuries from the war. They had one child, Desmond Jr.

Desmond Doss, who died at 87 in 2006. A true American hero.