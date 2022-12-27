Thwaites Glacier, also known as the Doomsday Glacier, is melting and scientists are concerned.

Photo by JEFF GOODELL

Thwaites Glacier is located in Western Antarctica and is said to be larger than the state of Florida, measuring 62 miles across and the most expansive glacier in the world. Twaites Glacier lies in a low-elevation basin, which means that if the ice surrounding the glacier also melts, it will all settle in the basin and cause the sea level to rise even more; in total, scientist estimate it could be 3 meters.

Many refer to Thwaites Glacier as the Doomsday glacier because a collapse could be devastating. However, scientists need to find out how fast this glacier is melting or could melt. Over the past decade, the glacier has receded by about 1/2 mile per year, Sridhar Anandakrishnan, a professor of glaciology at Penn State University, stated

It is a tremendous rate of retreat

Scientists have witnessed icebergs breaking off; however, this does not change the sea level but gives the scientists information leading to the instability of the glacier. At this moment, Thwaites ice shelf is stabilizing the glacier, but scientists feel this is only temporary as parts of the glacier are already turning to slush and falling off.

The biggest concerns would be along the coastlines, which have already begun to rise in some states. It is a matter of time until those with beachfront property have to pack it up and start to move inland.

The biggest reason it is called the doomsday glacier is its instability, and scientists don't know what could happen if it melts or breaks off. Some worst-case scenarios are sea levels rising several feet and more than predicted.

Scientists predict it would be devastating for southern Louisiana, Mississippi, and parts of Florida, including all of Miami. They can keep an eye on the water levels, and if the glacier continues, the slow melt, but what if a whole chunk breaks off?

Would people have time to make it to higher ground, and how far inland would the water go? With all things doomsday, we tend to think it would never happen or if it will, it won't happen to me or near me; this is why it is scary because nature is unpredictable.

However, if you look at how the world formed, we are technically still in an ice age known as the Pleistocene Ice Age. Some say it started 2.5 million years ago or more, which means we will begin to transition out of an ice age at some point. During an ice age, the climate is not always cold and does go up and down in what scientists call ¨glacial periods¨and ¨interglacial periods¨.

Glacial periods last thousands of years, where ice covers most of the planet. The interglacial period, however, is different, and scientists say we are in this period now. They only last a few thousand years, and the climate is similar to what we have here on earth. So the world could turn cold again, but not for thousands of years; it is also thought that humans are impacting nature, and not always positively.

So if the glacier melts, will it be doomsday, or is it sensationalized?

The glacier was given the title Doomsday from an article written for Rolling Stone on May 9, 2017, by Jeff Goodell. A word that will get reads and clicks, and to me, this is clickbait; however, the name stuck. Some scientists prefer not to use doomsday when referring to this glacier

"I discourage the use of the term 'Doomsday Glacier' to refer to Thwaites Glacier." Ted Scambos, glaciologist, University of Colorado, Boulder

Some refer to it as a wild card as they are still determining what will happen if it melts. If this glacier melts, it could be catastrophic for the world; however, many are unsure they would label it doomsday. During the research process, it was difficult to get exact numbers as the study of Thwaites is ongoing and changing, and scientists are learning more every day.

Yet, according to a study, the real doomsday will not be Twaitses melting; it will be when other areas, such as the Eastern part of the glacier, and would change the face of the earth, according to glaciologist Helen Fricker.

Stating, "That's doomsday,"