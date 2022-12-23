The legend of Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, goes back generations. Many will describe it as a mysterious humanoid living in the woods. As many have never seen Bigfoot, there are those few lucky ones who have reported seeing this infamous creature.

Photo by Patterson–Gimlin film frame 352

Bigfoot is rumored to live in the pacific northwest, where he inhabits the forest. Living amongst the tall trees, occasionally leaving footprints for bigfoot enthusiasts to analyze, trying to prove or disprove that this creature does exist or does not exist.

A journalist from the Humboldt times first discovered Bigfoot, Andrew Genzoli, after receiving a letter in 1958 from Jerry Crew, a logger in Humboldt County, and was reporting ¨mysterious footprints¨, not on one job site, but multiple, as well as heavy objects being moved. They are questioning if this could be a cousin of the Abominable Snowman.

Once Genzoli published his first article on Bigfoot, the story began to grow like wildfire, with readers showing intense interest, leading to many follow-up reports, including that the loggers named his big foot and the name stuck.

Reports have stated that Bigfoot can be up to 7 feet tall and covered in hair, or fur, with a sturdy build, almost apelike, and could weigh around 800 pounds. He is often alone and challenging to spot, eluding that he is a shy creature but also could be nocturnal and eats mostly fruits and berries. The story is not only for us humans living now, but paintings on rock from indigenous cultures have eluded that they also believed in Bigfoot and possibly have seen him.

Bigfoot sightings are continuously reported yearly, and just as many are registered as those who debunk the reports. A resident of NC said he saw an apelike creature while walking his dog in 2019 and could record it. Still, the image was blurry and challenging to see; the one sure thing in the video was the sound of rocks being thrown and loud grunting noises; many say that it is not enough proof to confirm Bigfoot's existence.

In 1971, there were recordings of noises in the Sierra Nevadas in California. Something could be Bigfoot communicating with his tribe. But, noises of guttural grunts, whooping, and howls, was this communication or a prank?

With all the speculation, though, there has been one video that many believe is proof that Bigfoot exists. It was taken on a grainy 16mm film and became the Bigfoot icon. The video is 59.5 seconds long and was shot by Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin in 1967 near Bluff Creek, Ca.

Bob Gimlin is still alive and firmly believes that they captured Bigfoot on video, stating, ¨it changed my life¨. With any legend, there will always be naysayers and those who believe. I have never seen Bigfoot, but who am I to say it does not exist? Plus, that video is pretty convincing.