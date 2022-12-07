One of the most horrifying deaths in caving history, the Nutty Putty Cave incident

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALrPX_0jZpR3eb00
Photo byJones Family Handout

On November 24, 2009, a medical student named John Edward Jones entered the Nutty Putty Cave and never came out. John was home visiting his family for the Thanksgiving holidays with his pregnant wife and one-year-old baby when his brother planned a caving expedition.

The family was not new to Sperlunking or Caving and started exploring when they were kids. Ten of their friends and family members embarked upon this journey to the Nutty PUtty cave at 8 pm on November 24.

The cave is located southwest of Utah Lake, approximately 55 miles from Salt Lake City. The cave has had a history of issues, and before the group could enter, they had to apply for permits 21 days before; entering, as well as have two experienced cavers in the group, John and his brother, Josh. However, John was not the same size as a teenager; now, he was 6ft tall and weighed 200 lbs.

Nutty Putty Cave was discovered in the 1960s and got its name from the putty-like dirt that lined the walls of the caves. The cave was full of narrow and slippery passageways and often led to bigger open rooms inside the cave system. The cave was known as being a good cave for beginner cave explorers. With a lot of mazes that made it fun to explore, including the Big Slide and the Birthing Canal.

The birthing canal was the cave John thought he was in when he got stuck. He kept pushing forward, thinking that he just had a little further to go before being released into a bigger room to explore; however that was not the case; he was in an unexplored part of the cave, and it did not open up into a big room.

Once he realized that he was in the wrong cave, it was already too late; John had sucked in his stomach so much to crawl through the narrow passage that it lodged him inside the narrow canal when he released his breath. The space was 10 inches across and 18 inches high, the size of a front-loading dryer.

At this point, his brother realized he was stuck and tried to pull him out by his legs, thinking he would slide back the way he wiggled his way in, but that did not happen. So instead, he became trapped, and now his arms were pinned underneath his chest, making it impossible to move. Josh realized the situation and went out of the cave to call for help.

The first person to help was Susie Motola, who arrived around 1230 am, and it took her about an hour to get to him. At this point trapped for over 3 hours. He expressed his desire to get out of the cave.

"Hi Susie, thanks for coming," John said, "but I really, really want to get out."

Susie was hopeful that her team would be able to pull John out of the cave; the plan was to tie ropes to his feet and pull him out the same way he went in, slide in, slide out. She tied a rope around his feet, and they attempted to pull him out; she even cut off his pants to loosen the area.

They thought it would work until his feet hit the tunnel's roof. But unfortunately, it also caused extreme pain to John and his lower extremities due to a lack of blood flow. The team, at that point, realized they would not be able to pull him straight out and thought they would have to bend his legs backward to break them to get him out, which would also cause a shock to his system and possibly kill him before they could pull him out.

Not only was John stuck, but he was also stuck with his head and body at a downward angle, causing blood to rush to his head and making it harder for his heart to circulate his blood properly. Susie noted this when speaking to him; it sounded as if his lungs were beginning to fill with fluid.

The next stage of rescue would be using a pulley system to get him out, as they did the boy who was stuck in 2004 and was rescued successfully. First, however, this system had to be set up, and they had to drill holes in the cave before attempting; it took another 6 hours for the system to be ready.

At this point, John had been stuck for over 12 hours and panic was beginning. Finally, the rescue team got his wife on the radio with John to try to calm him down. Both panicking and scared, he promised his wife he would get out to be there for her and their children.

When the pulley system was ready, it was over 19 hours since John was stuck in the cave. As soon as the system began to pull, the rope at the mouth of the cave went slack. And the rescuer in the cave with John was knocked unconscious from falling debris.

A stone arch had broken, and the system could not pull him out. Once the rescuer regained consciousness, he was removed, and a new rescuer was at John's side; it was reported that John was concerned about the health of the rescuer but was only said to have a broken jaw.

At this point, John began to ask if he was going to die, and they put his wife Emily back on with him. She believed John would survive but had gone unconscious. After 25 hours of John being stuck in the cave and not responding, a paramedic went in to see if he was still alive, once he came out he reported John dead.

Emily, still outside, refused to leave her husband inside the cave and the Sheriff said they would remove him, which was also an impossible task. So the cave was sealed with his body still inside, and now remains a memorial to John Edward Jones.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cave# death# history# tragedy# buried alive

Comments / 3

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
8933 followers

More from Sara B

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world, and over 220K of its citizens live in Cage Homes.

Hong Kong has been voted the most expensive city in the world for the third year in a row, beating out NYC, Geneva, and London. Unfortunately, one in five people living in Hong Kong lives in poverty.

Read full story
14 comments
Detroit, MI

David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17

When David Hahn was a child, he enjoyed performing science experiments; some described him as obsessive and goofy. Then, when he was ten years old, his grandfather gave him The Golden Book of Chemistry Experiments.

Read full story
121 comments

Hisashi Ouchi was kept alive for 83 days after suffering the worst radiation burns in history, and against his will

September 30, 1999, Hisashi Ouchi was exposed to approximately 17 sieverts of radiation. Ouchi worked at a nuclear fuel processing facility in Tokai Village, Japan which is 110 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.

Read full story
136 comments
Point Pleasant, WV

The Legend of Mothman

It was mid-November 1966 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia when reports of an unidentified flying man-bird began to make headlines. The first story was written by Mary Hyre and started the Mothman craze in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Read full story
7 comments

Last meal requests of death row inmates

Have you ever thought about what if this was the last meal of your life? What would you choose? I used to work at a maximum security prison, and the inmates´ always talked about what foods they missed while in prison.

Read full story
157 comments

The abandoned prison on the Island of Gorgona once housed some of Colombia´s most notorious criminals

Photo byBy Gary Oddi, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5406873. Twenty-eight miles off the Pacific Coast of Colombia sits an island that is 5.6 miles long and 1.6 miles wide; the total area is 10 square miles. Gorgona Island once housed some of Colombia's most notorious criminals. 7 out of 10 of them were lifers.

Read full story

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud after deceiving investors

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, was sentenced to 11 years and three months for fraud and deceiving investors. The sentence will also include a fine of $100-400 for each count of fraud, with restitution to be set later. Holmes has been ordered to turn herself in on April 27, 2023.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman flew to Peru to meet her online boyfriend and he ended up being arrested for her murder

According to reports, 51-year-old Blanca Arellano was found dead on the beach in Huacho, Peru. Arellano flew from her home in Mexico to Lima, Peru, on July 27th to meet up with 37-year-old Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte Pinto.

Read full story
64 comments

Mad Honey from the mountains of Nepal

In the mountains of Nepal, some beekeepers collect the honey known as ¨mad honey¨, thought to have hallucinogenic effects. Mad honey comes from the honey bee, Apis dorsata laboriosa, and feeds on a specific species of the rhododendrons flower.

Read full story
12 comments

Yellowstone National Park has reopened but some speculate if the park remained closed due to increased seismic activity.

Yellowstone National Park closed all of its entrances into the park on June 13, 2022, due to heavy rains and flooding. The park as of October 2022, reopened the Northeast Entrance Road.

Read full story
25 comments

The Legend of La Llorona

*This legend was told to me by a local Colombian, each person's version is different this was theirs, persmission was granted to publish and use the story*. La Llorona, also known as The Weeping Woman, is a prevalent myth throughout Latin America. It is present in all countries and their regions. However, each of their stories has different names and slightly different variations.

Read full story
17 comments

Madonna causing controversy over viral Instagram video

Madonna has taken the internet by storm, yet again, in what many deem as an ¨unflattering¨ video. Madonna posted a video on her Instagram account of licking water from a dog bowl.

Read full story
46 comments

M.J. Eberhart is the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail.

November 2021,M.J. Eberhart (Nimblewill Nomad) completed the Appalachian Trail. At 83, he became the oldest person to complete the AT. The previous record holder was Mr. Sanders, 82 when he finished the AT in 2017.

Read full story
14 comments

The myth of the walking palm tree

Deep in the rain forest of South and Central America, there is a myth that trees can walk. The legend was not proven true, as the way, the ancient stories told the story, but instead in a scientific explanation.

Read full story
Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWII

Built among the Appalachian mountains lies a city called Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Once Oak ridge was an average mountain town until chosen for the Manhattan Project. The site was chosen for its remote, landlocked location and the perfect number of people living in East Tennessee. Not too dense and sparse, even though the town was already inhabited.

Read full story
8 comments

Rat torture was used for centuries to extract information, sometimes leading to death.

There is a scene in Game of Thrones that made my skin crawl, ok there were a lot, but one in particular, and my mind determined there was no way this ever happened. It is almost too gruesome to imagine another human using rats in the most inhumane way possible. But, unfortunately, I was wrong; it was a torture method as recently as the mid-80s, according to research.

Read full story
49 comments

Purple honey found in North Carolina, has gone viral on reddit.

A Reddit post has gone viral with a photo showing purple honey and stating ¨in the Sandhills of North Carolina; bees produced purple honey, the only place on earth it can be found¨

Read full story
29 comments

Meet Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman alive.

Jyoti Amge is the world's, shortest-living woman. Born in India on December 16, 1993, and diagnosed with primordial dwarfism, a deficiency of growth hormones. According to Jyoti, she stopped growing at the age of three. Jyoti currently holds the Guinness World record for the shortest woman alive. Jyoti is 62.8cm (24.7in) tall, weighs 5kg (11 pounds), and is 28 years old.

Read full story
8 comments
Tuskegee, AL

The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African Americans

In 1932 the CDC and the U.S. Public Health Service conducted a study in Tuskegee, Alabama. The study took place on the campus of the Tuskegee Institute. All the subjects in the study were African Americans who volunteered to participate under the guise of free medical care and treatment of ¨bad blood¨.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy