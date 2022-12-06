Hisashi Ouchi was kept alive for 83 days after suffering the worst radiation burns in history, and against his will

Sara B

September 30, 1999, Hisashi Ouchi was exposed to approximately 17 sieverts of radiation. Ouchi worked at a nuclear fuel processing facility in Tokai Village, Japan which is 110 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmDL0_0jZPkEJI00
Photo byJapan Times

At the JCO nuclear fuel conversion facility, the plant created the fuel rods for other power plants by converting uranium hexafluoride to uranium dioxide. On the day of the accident, Hisashi Ouchi and his co-workers purified uranium oxide to make fuel rods for a research reactor. It would be the first batch of fuel produced at the factory in 3 years.

The specific job had no dedicated workers; whoever was assigned to the area did the job without prior experience or knowledge of what could happen while handling uranium. In addition, three years prior, the company changed the work procedure without permission from the regulatory authorities.

It allowed uranium oxide to be dissolved into stainless steel buckets instead of a dissolution tank. It was modified to speed up the process by dumping the solution directly into the precipitation tank, unable to control the amount poured into it.

Since the workers were inexperienced, they accidentally put too much uranium in the tank seven times the amount required and mixed the materials by hand, triggering alarms. Hisashi Ouchi received the most radiation because he stood directly over the tank when intense Gamma and neutron radiation intensified.

Ouchi was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in a radiation area where he was not exposed to external pathogens. When the body receives such high doses of radiation, the body is unable to make new cells, such as white blood cells, to fight off infection and red blood cells to carry oxygen. A side effect Ouchi began to experience over 83 days while family and the medical staff kept him alive.

When Ouchi arrived, he did not look sick; his face was a bit red, his eyes were bloodshot, and he only complained of pain in his ears and hands. The medical team was hopeful that he would survive.

That only lasted for a day, the next day, he began using oxygen, and his abdomen started to swell. At this point, he was transferred to the University of Tokyo for more intense treatment. However, his condition only continued to go downhill.

When doctors looked at the bone marrow they had collected from him; they noted his cells were broken into pieces, meaning that his body would not be able to regenerate the cells, which required a stem cell transplant, which was unsuccessful.

Shortly after, he began developing a severe thirst. Then, his skin slowly deteriorated and sloughed off his body, coming off with the medical tape and devices needed to monitor his status. Further tests showed that his chromosomes, which were used to regenerate skin, were destroyed.

At this point, he began to suffer from intense pain, breathing issues, and an inability to eat. Finally, when his heart stopped, the doctors revived him; they reported that he received treatments that were ¨revolutionary¨ and never used on radiation victims until Ouchi.

At one point, Ouchi stated:
“I can’t take it anymore,” “I am not a guinea pig.”

At this point, you wonder why he was not made a DNR, also known as a Do Not Resuscitate, and forced to endure 83 days of treatment. The reports state that the family would not allow the hospital to cease treatment and insisted on continuing treatment even if it was experimental.

After his first heart attack, he proceeded to have three subsequent heart attacks, each time being revived. However, on his 83rd day in the hospital, he had one final cardiac arrest and died on December 21, 1999.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# japan# weird history# worldwide# world

Comments / 136

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
8933 followers

More from Sara B

Hong Kong is the most expensive city in the world, and over 220K of its citizens live in Cage Homes.

Hong Kong has been voted the most expensive city in the world for the third year in a row, beating out NYC, Geneva, and London. Unfortunately, one in five people living in Hong Kong lives in poverty.

Read full story
14 comments
Detroit, MI

David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17

When David Hahn was a child, he enjoyed performing science experiments; some described him as obsessive and goofy. Then, when he was ten years old, his grandfather gave him The Golden Book of Chemistry Experiments.

Read full story
121 comments

One of the most horrifying deaths in caving history, the Nutty Putty Cave incident

On November 24, 2009, a medical student named John Edward Jones entered the Nutty Putty Cave and never came out. John was home visiting his family for the Thanksgiving holidays with his pregnant wife and one-year-old baby when his brother planned a caving expedition.

Read full story
3 comments
Point Pleasant, WV

The Legend of Mothman

It was mid-November 1966 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia when reports of an unidentified flying man-bird began to make headlines. The first story was written by Mary Hyre and started the Mothman craze in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

Read full story
7 comments

Last meal requests of death row inmates

Have you ever thought about what if this was the last meal of your life? What would you choose? I used to work at a maximum security prison, and the inmates´ always talked about what foods they missed while in prison.

Read full story
157 comments

The abandoned prison on the Island of Gorgona once housed some of Colombia´s most notorious criminals

Photo byBy Gary Oddi, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5406873. Twenty-eight miles off the Pacific Coast of Colombia sits an island that is 5.6 miles long and 1.6 miles wide; the total area is 10 square miles. Gorgona Island once housed some of Colombia's most notorious criminals. 7 out of 10 of them were lifers.

Read full story

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud after deceiving investors

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, was sentenced to 11 years and three months for fraud and deceiving investors. The sentence will also include a fine of $100-400 for each count of fraud, with restitution to be set later. Holmes has been ordered to turn herself in on April 27, 2023.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman flew to Peru to meet her online boyfriend and he ended up being arrested for her murder

According to reports, 51-year-old Blanca Arellano was found dead on the beach in Huacho, Peru. Arellano flew from her home in Mexico to Lima, Peru, on July 27th to meet up with 37-year-old Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte Pinto.

Read full story
64 comments

Mad Honey from the mountains of Nepal

In the mountains of Nepal, some beekeepers collect the honey known as ¨mad honey¨, thought to have hallucinogenic effects. Mad honey comes from the honey bee, Apis dorsata laboriosa, and feeds on a specific species of the rhododendrons flower.

Read full story
12 comments

Yellowstone National Park has reopened but some speculate if the park remained closed due to increased seismic activity.

Yellowstone National Park closed all of its entrances into the park on June 13, 2022, due to heavy rains and flooding. The park as of October 2022, reopened the Northeast Entrance Road.

Read full story
25 comments

The Legend of La Llorona

*This legend was told to me by a local Colombian, each person's version is different this was theirs, persmission was granted to publish and use the story*. La Llorona, also known as The Weeping Woman, is a prevalent myth throughout Latin America. It is present in all countries and their regions. However, each of their stories has different names and slightly different variations.

Read full story
17 comments

Madonna causing controversy over viral Instagram video

Madonna has taken the internet by storm, yet again, in what many deem as an ¨unflattering¨ video. Madonna posted a video on her Instagram account of licking water from a dog bowl.

Read full story
46 comments

M.J. Eberhart is the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail.

November 2021,M.J. Eberhart (Nimblewill Nomad) completed the Appalachian Trail. At 83, he became the oldest person to complete the AT. The previous record holder was Mr. Sanders, 82 when he finished the AT in 2017.

Read full story
14 comments

The myth of the walking palm tree

Deep in the rain forest of South and Central America, there is a myth that trees can walk. The legend was not proven true, as the way, the ancient stories told the story, but instead in a scientific explanation.

Read full story
Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWII

Built among the Appalachian mountains lies a city called Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Once Oak ridge was an average mountain town until chosen for the Manhattan Project. The site was chosen for its remote, landlocked location and the perfect number of people living in East Tennessee. Not too dense and sparse, even though the town was already inhabited.

Read full story
8 comments

Rat torture was used for centuries to extract information, sometimes leading to death.

There is a scene in Game of Thrones that made my skin crawl, ok there were a lot, but one in particular, and my mind determined there was no way this ever happened. It is almost too gruesome to imagine another human using rats in the most inhumane way possible. But, unfortunately, I was wrong; it was a torture method as recently as the mid-80s, according to research.

Read full story
49 comments

Purple honey found in North Carolina, has gone viral on reddit.

A Reddit post has gone viral with a photo showing purple honey and stating ¨in the Sandhills of North Carolina; bees produced purple honey, the only place on earth it can be found¨

Read full story
29 comments

Meet Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman alive.

Jyoti Amge is the world's, shortest-living woman. Born in India on December 16, 1993, and diagnosed with primordial dwarfism, a deficiency of growth hormones. According to Jyoti, she stopped growing at the age of three. Jyoti currently holds the Guinness World record for the shortest woman alive. Jyoti is 62.8cm (24.7in) tall, weighs 5kg (11 pounds), and is 28 years old.

Read full story
8 comments
Tuskegee, AL

The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African Americans

In 1932 the CDC and the U.S. Public Health Service conducted a study in Tuskegee, Alabama. The study took place on the campus of the Tuskegee Institute. All the subjects in the study were African Americans who volunteered to participate under the guise of free medical care and treatment of ¨bad blood¨.

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy