Point Pleasant, WV

The Legend of Mothman

Sara B

It was mid-November 1966 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia when reports of an unidentified flying man-bird began to make headlines. The first story was written by Mary Hyre and started the Mothman craze in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJvnx_0jY8ydqW00
Photo byDan Ruslan

It also started her career as a reporter on paranormal legends, with her first article appearing on page 1 of The Athens Messenger on Wednesday, November 16, 1966, titled.

Winged, Red-Eyed 'Thing' Chases Point Couples Across Countryside.

According to reports, the ¨confirmed ¨ first sighting was by a gravedigger named Kenneth Duncan on November 12, 1966. He initially did not report his sighting of a ¨flying man¨ late at night over a graveyard in Clendenin, West Virginia.

Out of the five men in the cemetery, he was the only one to see the creature and thought nothing of it until he read the article by Mary Hyre. When he was interviewed about what he saw, Duncan stated, "It was gliding through the trees and was in sight for about a minute," His sighting was a few days before Scarberry and Mallette's story, which was the one published in the papers.

According to the newspaper article, the couple reported they tried to outrun the flying creature in their car, but it was impossible, and they said it was flying up to 100mph.

The couple said they drove until they reached a farm, and then the creature flew away; when the deputy and couple went to search the farm afterward, it was reported.

"Later, the couples and police returned to the farm ... (A) deputy said the 'thing' was gone, but he found a 'strange pile of dust.'"

The couple also stated

"It didn't mean to harm us,"

After this initial report, more people came forward, stating they saw ¨something¨ but were unsure of what. Some reported it on Route 7, near Chesire, and some on the other side of the Ohio River.

The creature is reported to look like a giant flying humanoid with a 10ft wingspan and bipedal, with glowing red eyes. The Mothman is also to be able to fly up to 100mph, according to previous reports. It is rumored that Mothman lives in an old vacant nuclear power in the TNT area of Point Pleasant, which some think remains contaminated.

Until this point, Mothman was only associated with sightings until December 15, 1967. On this day was the collapse of the Silver Bridge, killing 46 people. Many reported seeing the creature hovering nearby. The Silver Bridge connected Point Pleasant with Gallipolis, Ohio. It opened for traffic in 1928 and was one of the first bridges to use the new eyebar-link suspension system vs. the traditional wire-cable suspension.

According to reports, one of the eyebars had an unseen minor defect that cracked and eroded, and on December 15 failed, which led the bridge to collapse. However, some still will blame the Mothman.

After the bridge's collapse, the sightings began to slow down but have remained. Reports as recent as 2016, with photos being taken by someone driving through point pleasant. In 2020 reports of the Mothman came in near Chicago.

There have been attempts at debunking this mystery. Stating that it is a large owl or rare bird, yet this remains unconfirmed. It remains a mystery as to what the creature is and whether or not the creature does exist.

Whether or not you believe in the Mothman, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, has been placed on the map because of this legend. Every year Point Pleasant hosts an annual Mothman Festival that brings over 10K people each year.

There is also a 12-foot statue, a Mothman museum, and a research center. The fascination even grabbed hold of John Keel, who wrote The Mothman Prophecies, which was turned into a movie in 2002.

*The story is legend and hearsay only*

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# legends# mothman# myths# history# world

Comments / 7

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
8819 followers

More from Sara B

Detroit, MI

David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17

When David Hahn was a child, he enjoyed performing science experiments; some described him as obsessive and goofy. Then, when he was ten years old, his grandfather gave him The Golden Book of Chemistry Experiments.

Read full story
12 comments

One of the most horrifying deaths in caving history, the Nutty Putty Cave incident

On November 24, 2009, a medical student named John Edward Jones entered the Nutty Putty Cave and never came out. John was home visiting his family for the Thanksgiving holidays with his pregnant wife and one-year-old baby when his brother planned a caving expedition.

Read full story
3 comments

Hisashi Ouchi was kept alive for 83 days after suffering the worst radiation burns in history, and against his will

September 30, 1999, Hisashi Ouchi was exposed to approximately 17 sieverts of radiation. Ouchi worked at a nuclear fuel processing facility in Tokai Village, Japan which is 110 kilometers northeast of Tokyo.

Read full story
119 comments

Last meal requests of death row inmates

Have you ever thought about what if this was the last meal of your life? What would you choose? I used to work at a maximum security prison, and the inmates´ always talked about what foods they missed while in prison.

Read full story
157 comments

The abandoned prison on the Island of Gorgona once housed some of Colombia´s most notorious criminals

Photo byBy Gary Oddi, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5406873. Twenty-eight miles off the Pacific Coast of Colombia sits an island that is 5.6 miles long and 1.6 miles wide; the total area is 10 square miles. Gorgona Island once housed some of Colombia's most notorious criminals. 7 out of 10 of them were lifers.

Read full story

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud after deceiving investors

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, was sentenced to 11 years and three months for fraud and deceiving investors. The sentence will also include a fine of $100-400 for each count of fraud, with restitution to be set later. Holmes has been ordered to turn herself in on April 27, 2023.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman flew to Peru to meet her online boyfriend and he ended up being arrested for her murder

According to reports, 51-year-old Blanca Arellano was found dead on the beach in Huacho, Peru. Arellano flew from her home in Mexico to Lima, Peru, on July 27th to meet up with 37-year-old Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte Pinto.

Read full story
64 comments

Mad Honey from the mountains of Nepal

In the mountains of Nepal, some beekeepers collect the honey known as ¨mad honey¨, thought to have hallucinogenic effects. Mad honey comes from the honey bee, Apis dorsata laboriosa, and feeds on a specific species of the rhododendrons flower.

Read full story
12 comments

Yellowstone National Park has reopened but some speculate if the park remained closed due to increased seismic activity.

Yellowstone National Park closed all of its entrances into the park on June 13, 2022, due to heavy rains and flooding. The park as of October 2022, reopened the Northeast Entrance Road.

Read full story
25 comments

The Legend of La Llorona

*This legend was told to me by a local Colombian, each person's version is different this was theirs, persmission was granted to publish and use the story*. La Llorona, also known as The Weeping Woman, is a prevalent myth throughout Latin America. It is present in all countries and their regions. However, each of their stories has different names and slightly different variations.

Read full story
11 comments

Madonna causing controversy over viral Instagram video

Madonna has taken the internet by storm, yet again, in what many deem as an ¨unflattering¨ video. Madonna posted a video on her Instagram account of licking water from a dog bowl.

Read full story
46 comments

M.J. Eberhart is the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail.

November 2021,M.J. Eberhart (Nimblewill Nomad) completed the Appalachian Trail. At 83, he became the oldest person to complete the AT. The previous record holder was Mr. Sanders, 82 when he finished the AT in 2017.

Read full story
14 comments

The myth of the walking palm tree

Deep in the rain forest of South and Central America, there is a myth that trees can walk. The legend was not proven true, as the way, the ancient stories told the story, but instead in a scientific explanation.

Read full story
Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWII

Built among the Appalachian mountains lies a city called Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Once Oak ridge was an average mountain town until chosen for the Manhattan Project. The site was chosen for its remote, landlocked location and the perfect number of people living in East Tennessee. Not too dense and sparse, even though the town was already inhabited.

Read full story
8 comments

Rat torture was used for centuries to extract information, sometimes leading to death.

There is a scene in Game of Thrones that made my skin crawl, ok there were a lot, but one in particular, and my mind determined there was no way this ever happened. It is almost too gruesome to imagine another human using rats in the most inhumane way possible. But, unfortunately, I was wrong; it was a torture method as recently as the mid-80s, according to research.

Read full story
47 comments

Purple honey found in North Carolina, has gone viral on reddit.

A Reddit post has gone viral with a photo showing purple honey and stating ¨in the Sandhills of North Carolina; bees produced purple honey, the only place on earth it can be found¨

Read full story
29 comments

Meet Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman alive.

Jyoti Amge is the world's, shortest-living woman. Born in India on December 16, 1993, and diagnosed with primordial dwarfism, a deficiency of growth hormones. According to Jyoti, she stopped growing at the age of three. Jyoti currently holds the Guinness World record for the shortest woman alive. Jyoti is 62.8cm (24.7in) tall, weighs 5kg (11 pounds), and is 28 years old.

Read full story
8 comments
Tuskegee, AL

The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African Americans

In 1932 the CDC and the U.S. Public Health Service conducted a study in Tuskegee, Alabama. The study took place on the campus of the Tuskegee Institute. All the subjects in the study were African Americans who volunteered to participate under the guise of free medical care and treatment of ¨bad blood¨.

Read full story
21 comments

Moonwalkers allow you to walk at a pace of a run

Do you love walking but feel that sometimes it can take forever? A new Kickstarter has a solution for you; a mobility device known as Moonwalkers is now on pre-order. Moonwalkers started when creator Xunjie Zhang almost got hit by a car while riding a scooter to work; it made him realize that riding a scooter is much too dangerous. Why did he not walk instead when he only lived 2 miles from work? A much safer option.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy