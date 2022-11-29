Last meal requests of death row inmates

Have you ever thought about what if this was the last meal of your life? What would you choose? I used to work at a maximum security prison, and the inmates´ always talked about what foods they missed while in prison.



Photo by HENRY HARGREAVES

There are restrictions on what an inmate can request as their last meal ; in years past, this has fluctuated, but now requests do not permit alcohol or tobacco products. Also, there is a limit to the amount it costs.

Some prisons only allow what the staff kitchen can make, while others limit the amount and what can be ordered outside the prison. Also, due to a few mistakes, previous prisoners have made, some states and institutions no longer provide the last meal request. It is all dependent on the warden, who can deny or permit specific requests.

Some last meal requests are the following .

Timothy McVeigh his last meal was two pints of ice cream mint chocolate chip.

John Wayne Gacy his last meal was 12 fried shrimp, a bucket of original recipe KFC, french fries, and a pound of strawberries.

Ricky Ray Rector his last meal was steak fried chicken, cherry Kool-Aid, and pecan pie.

Allen Lee ¨Tiny¨ Davis his last meal was a lobster tail, fried potatoes, half a pound of shrimp, six ounces of fried clams, a half-loaf of garlic bread, and a 32-ounce A & W rootbeer.

Teresa Lewis her last meal was fried chicken, peas with butter, an apple pie, and Dr. Pepper.

Earl Forrest his last meal was steak, pasta, fruit plate, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, chocolate cake, and milk.

Ted Bundy, declined a special meal, so he received the traditional last meal at Florida state prison. A medium rare steak, eggs over easy, hash browns, toast with butter and jelly, milk, and juice.

Oscar Ray Bolin Jr his last meal was a rib eye steak, medium rare, a baked potato with butter and sour cream, an iceberg lettuce salad, cucumber, and tomato, with garlic bread, lemon meringue pie, and a bottle of Coca-Cola.

Stephen Anderson his last meal was two grilled cheese sandwiches, a pint of cottage cheese, Hominy corn mix, peach pie, chocolate-chip ice cream, and radishes.

Ronnie Lee Gardner his last meal was surf and turf, lobster tail and steak, apple pie, and vanilla ice cream, and he requested to watch the lord of the rings trilogy, which he was permitted to do.

Barbara Graham her last meal was a milkshake and a chocolate sundae.

Ralph Hudson his last meal was prime rib steak, ice cream, and a cigar.

Christopher Brooks, his last meal was two peanut butter cups and a Dr. Pepper.

Victor Figueroa his last meal was a single olive with a pit in it.

Steven Frederick Spears's last meal was a large meat pizza.

James Edward Smith requested a lump of dirt, but his request was denied, and he was given a cup of yogurt.

What would your last meal be if you knew you were dying tomorrow?