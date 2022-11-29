Last meal requests of death row inmates

Sara B

Have you ever thought about what if this was the last meal of your life? What would you choose? I used to work at a maximum security prison, and the inmates´ always talked about what foods they missed while in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bikvp_0jRgj7Bw00
Photo byHENRY HARGREAVES

There are restrictions on what an inmate can request as their last meal; in years past, this has fluctuated, but now requests do not permit alcohol or tobacco products. Also, there is a limit to the amount it costs.

Some prisons only allow what the staff kitchen can make, while others limit the amount and what can be ordered outside the prison. Also, due to a few mistakes, previous prisoners have made, some states and institutions no longer provide the last meal request. It is all dependent on the warden, who can deny or permit specific requests.

Some last meal requests are the following.

Timothy McVeigh his last meal was two pints of ice cream mint chocolate chip.

John Wayne Gacy his last meal was 12 fried shrimp, a bucket of original recipe KFC, french fries, and a pound of strawberries.

Ricky Ray Rector his last meal was steak fried chicken, cherry Kool-Aid, and pecan pie.

Allen Lee ¨Tiny¨ Davis his last meal was a lobster tail, fried potatoes, half a pound of shrimp, six ounces of fried clams, a half-loaf of garlic bread, and a 32-ounce A & W rootbeer.

Teresa Lewis her last meal was fried chicken, peas with butter, an apple pie, and Dr. Pepper.

Earl Forrest his last meal was steak, pasta, fruit plate, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, chocolate cake, and milk.

Ted Bundy, declined a special meal, so he received the traditional last meal at Florida state prison. A medium rare steak, eggs over easy, hash browns, toast with butter and jelly, milk, and juice.

Oscar Ray Bolin Jr his last meal was a rib eye steak, medium rare, a baked potato with butter and sour cream, an iceberg lettuce salad, cucumber, and tomato, with garlic bread, lemon meringue pie, and a bottle of Coca-Cola.

Stephen Anderson his last meal was two grilled cheese sandwiches, a pint of cottage cheese, Hominy corn mix, peach pie, chocolate-chip ice cream, and radishes.

Ronnie Lee Gardner his last meal was surf and turf, lobster tail and steak, apple pie, and vanilla ice cream, and he requested to watch the lord of the rings trilogy, which he was permitted to do.

Barbara Graham her last meal was a milkshake and a chocolate sundae.

Ralph Hudson his last meal was prime rib steak, ice cream, and a cigar.

Christopher Brooks, his last meal was two peanut butter cups and a Dr. Pepper.

Victor Figueroa his last meal was a single olive with a pit in it.

Steven Frederick Spears's last meal was a large meat pizza.

James Edward Smith requested a lump of dirt, but his request was denied, and he was given a cup of yogurt.

What would your last meal be if you knew you were dying tomorrow?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# intersting# weird facts# history# death row# inmates

Comments / 154

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
8327 followers

More from Sara B

The abandoned prison on the Island of Gorgona once housed some of Colombia´s most notorious criminals

Photo byBy Gary Oddi, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5406873. Twenty-eight miles off the Pacific Coast of Colombia sits an island that is 5.6 miles long and 1.6 miles wide; the total area is 10 square miles. Gorgona Island once housed some of Colombia's most notorious criminals. 7 out of 10 of them were lifers.

Read full story

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for fraud after deceiving investors

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, was sentenced to 11 years and three months for fraud and deceiving investors. The sentence will also include a fine of $100-400 for each count of fraud, with restitution to be set later. Holmes has been ordered to turn herself in on April 27, 2023.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman flew to Peru to meet her online boyfriend and he ended up being arrested for her murder

According to reports, 51-year-old Blanca Arellano was found dead on the beach in Huacho, Peru. Arellano flew from her home in Mexico to Lima, Peru, on July 27th to meet up with 37-year-old Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte Pinto.

Read full story
64 comments

Mad Honey from the mountains of Nepal

In the mountains of Nepal, some beekeepers collect the honey known as ¨mad honey¨, thought to have hallucinogenic effects. Mad honey comes from the honey bee, Apis dorsata laboriosa, and feeds on a specific species of the rhododendrons flower.

Read full story
8 comments

Yellowstone National Park has reopened but some speculate if the park remained closed due to increased seismic activity.

Yellowstone National Park closed all of its entrances into the park on June 13, 2022, due to heavy rains and flooding. The park as of October 2022, reopened the Northeast Entrance Road.

Read full story
25 comments

The Legend of La Llorona

*This legend was told to me by a local Colombian, each person's version is different this was theirs, persmission was granted to publish and use the story*. La Llorona, also known as The Weeping Woman, is a prevalent myth throughout Latin America. It is present in all countries and their regions. However, each of their stories has different names and slightly different variations.

Read full story
11 comments

Madonna causing controversy over viral Instagram video

Madonna has taken the internet by storm, yet again, in what many deem as an ¨unflattering¨ video. Madonna posted a video on her Instagram account of licking water from a dog bowl.

Read full story
46 comments

M.J. Eberhart is the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail.

November 2021,M.J. Eberhart (Nimblewill Nomad) completed the Appalachian Trail. At 83, he became the oldest person to complete the AT. The previous record holder was Mr. Sanders, 82 when he finished the AT in 2017.

Read full story
14 comments

The myth of the walking palm tree

Deep in the rain forest of South and Central America, there is a myth that trees can walk. The legend was not proven true, as the way, the ancient stories told the story, but instead in a scientific explanation.

Read full story
Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWII

Built among the Appalachian mountains lies a city called Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Once Oak ridge was an average mountain town until chosen for the Manhattan Project. The site was chosen for its remote, landlocked location and the perfect number of people living in East Tennessee. Not too dense and sparse, even though the town was already inhabited.

Read full story
8 comments

Rat torture was used for centuries to extract information, sometimes leading to death.

There is a scene in Game of Thrones that made my skin crawl, ok there were a lot, but one in particular, and my mind determined there was no way this ever happened. It is almost too gruesome to imagine another human using rats in the most inhumane way possible. But, unfortunately, I was wrong; it was a torture method as recently as the mid-80s, according to research.

Read full story
48 comments

Purple honey found in North Carolina, has gone viral on reddit.

A Reddit post has gone viral with a photo showing purple honey and stating ¨in the Sandhills of North Carolina; bees produced purple honey, the only place on earth it can be found¨

Read full story
29 comments

Meet Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman alive.

Jyoti Amge is the world's, shortest-living woman. Born in India on December 16, 1993, and diagnosed with primordial dwarfism, a deficiency of growth hormones. According to Jyoti, she stopped growing at the age of three. Jyoti currently holds the Guinness World record for the shortest woman alive. Jyoti is 62.8cm (24.7in) tall, weighs 5kg (11 pounds), and is 28 years old.

Read full story
8 comments
Tuskegee, AL

The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African Americans

In 1932 the CDC and the U.S. Public Health Service conducted a study in Tuskegee, Alabama. The study took place on the campus of the Tuskegee Institute. All the subjects in the study were African Americans who volunteered to participate under the guise of free medical care and treatment of ¨bad blood¨.

Read full story
21 comments

Moonwalkers allow you to walk at a pace of a run

Do you love walking but feel that sometimes it can take forever? A new Kickstarter has a solution for you; a mobility device known as Moonwalkers is now on pre-order. Moonwalkers started when creator Xunjie Zhang almost got hit by a car while riding a scooter to work; it made him realize that riding a scooter is much too dangerous. Why did he not walk instead when he only lived 2 miles from work? A much safer option.

Read full story
13 comments

Titanoboa is the largest snake reported in history, with fossils discovered in northern Colombia.

Imagine it was approximately 60 million years ago. You live in the northern Colombian desert, La Guajira, and suddenly, you see a gigantic snake snacking on a giant turtle. I know this scenario is impossible because, obviously, humans were not around 60 million years ago, but the giant snake known as Titanoboa was.

Read full story
3 comments

The iconic look of Marilyn Monroe will never be forgotten, and easily replicated

Marilyn Monroe is known for her classic bombshell beauty, bright red lips, and platinum blonde hair. An emblem of the sexual revolution, young, vibrant, and beautiful. When it came to beauty, Marilyn took no chances; she went where the Hollywood Royalty went, to Erno Laszlo. Dr. Erno Laszlo's first breakthrough in beauty products was when he found a cure for the Hungarian Princess' acne.

Read full story

The Brazen Bull, a Slow and Torturous Death used in Ancient Greece

The brazen bull, also known as the bronze bull, Sicilian bull, or bull of Phalaris, whichever name you prefer, the result is the same, a slow torturous death. The ancient Greeks and Romans used the brazen bull to torture and eliminate their enemies or those they felt like killing.

Read full story
119 comments

Don Cheadle´s unexpected genealogy suggests his ancestors were servants of Chickasaw Jackson Kemp

An actor named Don Cheadle found out on a PBS series African American Lives that the Chickasaw Indians enslaved his ancestors. Until this point, Cheadle states, he did not know that Native Americans owned enslaved Black people.

Read full story
210 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy