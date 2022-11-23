Woman flew to Peru to meet her online boyfriend and he ended up being arrested for her murder

According to reports, 51-year-old Blanca Arellano was found dead on the beach in Huacho, Peru. Arellano flew from her home in Mexico to Lima, Peru, on July 27th to meet up with 37-year-old Juan Pablo Jesus Villafuerte Pinto.

Photo by Especial

It was the first time the couple met in person, after meeting online through a gaming app and having a relationship for several months. According to family members, Blanca thought he was ¨the one,¨ and she was happy in the relationship. However, on November 7th Blanca stopped responding to family´s messages.

At this point her neice messaged Juan on Facebook asking if everything was ok.

Villafuerte responded, "she decided to leave because I couldn't offer the life she wanted, got bored of me, and left to find a plane ticket back to Mexico."

"I hope she is doing well, but my role here is over. I don't know anything else from here and I'm saying this with sadness. I'm sure her phone is not working or she's out of battery. Take care and I hope she gets safe back home," said Villafuerte.

However, for two days, she was still not home, and on November 9th a woman's body was found on the beach near Villafuerte's house in Huacho, Peru. Including a hand with a silver ring on it which is what was used to identify Blanca Arellano.

The body was also found without organs, which led the authorities to believe it was a case of human organ trafficking. As a result, Juan Pablo Villafuerte was arrested on charges of femicide and human and organ trafficking.

Juan Pablo was a medical student and reportedly posted on his tiktok videos of human organs days after Arellano disappeared. Her blood was also found in his apartment.

He denies the charges and remains in custody.