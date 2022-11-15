Yellowstone National Park has reopened but some speculate if the park remained closed due to increased seismic activity.

Yellowstone National Park closed all of its entrances into the park on June 13, 2022, due to heavy rains and flooding. The park as of October 2022, reopened the Northeast Entrance Road.

However, some speculations have been that the park remained closed due to the seismic activity during July. The University of Utah Seismograph Stationss reported 1,008 earthquakes in Yellowstone. The strongest earthquake is a 3.6. Some worry that the ¨big one is coming, ¨ a giant quake and possibly a volcanic eruption.

In Yellowstone National Park, there is a ¨supervolcano¨ that scientists have been closely monitoring since 1923. Volcanologists have reported the ground has risen 25 centimeters (approximately 10 inches) during 2004-2009.

In addition, in 2010, scientists witnessed the land slowly begin to subside, which suggested the magma underneath the earth was starting to cool. It has left scientists questioning if Yellowstone will erupt soon and, if so, how intense it will be.

Dr. Steve Anderson, a volcanologist, stated, "I don't think we know exactly what to expect." However, another scientist Dr. Jacob Lowenstern reports that Yellowstone is a dormant volcano with low levels of unrest.

What is a supervolcano?

A supervolcano is a volcanic center with an eruption of a magnitude eight on the Volcano Explosivity Index (VEI). The last time Yellowstone erupted at an eight on the VEI scale was over 2.1 million years ago. Since then, the eruptions have been significantly smaller.

The last volcanic eruption in Yellowstone National park was approximately 640,000 years ago. Therefore, some ask if Yellowstone is due for an explosion. According to national geographic they stated:

"We see interesting things all the time ... but we haven't seen anything that would lead us to believe that the sort of magmatic event described by the researchers is happening," says Poland, the Scientist in Charge of Yellowstone Volcano Observatory.

According to scientists, Yellowstone is not expected to erupt for thousands of years; however, if it does and is the ¨big one, ¨ there will be worldwide effects on human activity and agriculture. So even though Yellowstone remains asleep, scientists watch this sleeping giant very closely.