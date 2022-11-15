The Legend of La Llorona

*This legend was told to me by a local Colombian, each person's version is different this was theirs, persmission was granted to publish and use the story*

La Llorona, also known as The Weeping Woman, is a prevalent myth throughout Latin America. It is present in all countries and their regions. However, each of their stories has different names and slightly different variations.

The region of Antioquia, Colombia, is called La María Pardo. In Nariño, it is called the Tarumama. Sometimes even the physical description of this woman varies depending on the place. Some peasants describe her as a woman with a bony face, long hair, dirty clothes, and carrying a dead child in her arms.

She is characterized by being accompanied by a long and heartbreaking wail and chilling screams that make the people who listen to it feel terrified and have nightmares.

This hideous spirit belongs to that of a woman who deceived her husband. When he discovered this, he wanted to leave her and go elsewhere with her children, but she, filled with fury because her husband would leave, murdered her children in the river. Then she, sorry for what she had done, jumped into the water and drowned. Since then, she has wandered the world crying for her children.

They say that she will persecute women who are bad mothers, tormenting them with hideous nightmares for them to change and take good care of her children. If not, La Llorona will eat her and her children's souls. In Colombia, she appears on the banks of rivers and among the coffee plantations looking for unfaithful women to punish them.