Purple honey found in North Carolina, has gone viral on reddit.

Sara B

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNS35_0j4f5LrF00
Reddit user smolColebob

A Reddit post has gone viral with a photo showing purple honey and stating ¨in the Sandhills of North Carolina; bees produced purple honey, the only place on earth it can be found¨

Purple honey is from the Sandhills of North Carolina; however, purple honey has been found in other parts of North Carolina. But the color is specific to North Carolina, as beekeepers have stated that it has not been seen in other states.

A beekeeper Michael Morrissey has also produced purple honey in the past. It was found accidentally by Matt at Hawfield's Honey House. Matt did the extractions for the local beekeepers and noticed in Michaels's frames the purple honey.

So he separated the frames, took pictures, and processed them separately from the regular colored honey.

"We extracted about 2 liters of deep purple honey from one hive last week, here in a rural part of Durham, NC. It has the color of blackberry syrup (not blue Kool-Aid) and has a nice, slightly sour, berry flavor to it."

Some have even stated that it takes purple, with a grapey flavor, sweet and carefree.

So how did the honey bees make purple honey?

A question that has no definite answer and has been puzzling beekeepers for years. A beekeeping professor John Ambrose, experimented in the 1970s to determine why honey turns purple or blue.

He discovered that the bees bringing nectar back to the blue honey hives did not have blue in their stomaches but the bees leaving the hives did.

"That tells you something is happening to the nectar after it reaches the hive to change the color," https://www.ourstate.com/blue-honey/?fbclid=IwAR0R75xf_hvh4y1Up8dI_iXdf5yqalX7GUC81aFYZvksRiNHJ7F_LkleCSgAmbrose stated.

No one has yet to discover the reasoning, but many theories exist. Such as nectar produced by sourwood trees, growing in high aluminum soils with drought conditions. Hydrangea flowers, when planted in acidic soil.

"Bees take nectar from flowers that grow in acidic soil, and the aluminum is transformed in the process of making honey. But that situation doesn't change — our soils are always acidic, and flowers grow in acidic soil. So why don't we have blue honey more regularly?" she said. "There has to be a trigger factor, but what is it?"

Titi plants, Kudzu flowers, fruit juices, fungus, and even human discarded sugars; however, they have yet to be confirmed as to what makes the honey purple.

There have been other cases of honey discovered in different colors, such as Blue, lime green, and chocolate Honey in France. However, explained, the bees were eating remnants of M&M candy shells processed in a candy factory 3 miles away from the hives.

And in 2010, red honey was made by bees in Brooklyn, NY, which was explained by the honey bees eating maraschino cherries.

The purple honey phenomenon may be explained in the future, but there is no explanation. So, if you want to purchase this rare honey, check out these two sites; maybe this spring, it will be available.

https://www.flyingpigapiary.net/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# honey# viral# reddit# food# weird

Comments / 27

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
7083 followers

More from Sara B

Madonna causing controversy over viral Instagram video

Madonna has taken the internet by storm, yet again, in what many deem as an ¨unflattering¨ video. Madonna posted a video on her Instagram account of licking water from a dog bowl.

Read full story
16 comments

M.J. Eberhart is the oldest person to complete the Appalachian Trail.

November 2021,M.J. Eberhart (Nimblewill Nomad) completed the Appalachian Trail. At 83, he became the oldest person to complete the AT. The previous record holder was Mr. Sanders, 82 when he finished the AT in 2017.

Read full story
11 comments

The myth of the walking palm tree

Deep in the rain forest of South and Central America, there is a myth that trees can walk. The legend was not proven true, as the way, the ancient stories told the story, but instead in a scientific explanation.

Read full story
Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWII

Built among the Appalachian mountains lies a city called Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Once Oak ridge was an average mountain town until chosen for the Manhattan Project. The site was chosen for its remote, landlocked location and the perfect number of people living in East Tennessee. Not too dense and sparse, even though the town was already inhabited.

Read full story
8 comments

Rat torture was used for centuries to extract information, sometimes leading to death.

There is a scene in Game of Thrones that made my skin crawl, ok there were a lot, but one in particular, and my mind determined there was no way this ever happened. It is almost too gruesome to imagine another human using rats in the most inhumane way possible. But, unfortunately, I was wrong; it was a torture method as recently as the mid-80s, according to research.

Read full story
47 comments

Meet Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman alive.

Jyoti Amge is the world's, shortest-living woman. Born in India on December 16, 1993, and diagnosed with primordial dwarfism, a deficiency of growth hormones. According to Jyoti, she stopped growing at the age of three. Jyoti currently holds the Guinness World record for the shortest woman alive. Jyoti is 62.8cm (24.7in) tall, weighs 5kg (11 pounds), and is 28 years old.

Read full story
8 comments
Tuskegee, AL

The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African Americans

In 1932 the CDC and the U.S. Public Health Service conducted a study in Tuskegee, Alabama. The study took place on the campus of the Tuskegee Institute. All the subjects in the study were African Americans who volunteered to participate under the guise of free medical care and treatment of ¨bad blood¨.

Read full story
7 comments

Moonwalkers allow you to walk at a pace of a run

Do you love walking but feel that sometimes it can take forever? A new Kickstarter has a solution for you; a mobility device known as Moonwalkers is now on pre-order. Moonwalkers started when creator Xunjie Zhang almost got hit by a car while riding a scooter to work; it made him realize that riding a scooter is much too dangerous. Why did he not walk instead when he only lived 2 miles from work? A much safer option.

Read full story
13 comments

Titanoboa is the largest snake reported in history, with fossils discovered in northern Colombia.

Imagine it was approximately 60 million years ago. You live in the northern Colombian desert, La Guajira, and suddenly, you see a gigantic snake snacking on a giant turtle. I know this scenario is impossible because, obviously, humans were not around 60 million years ago, but the giant snake known as Titanoboa was.

Read full story
3 comments

The iconic look of Marilyn Monroe will never be forgotten, and easily replicated

Marilyn Monroe is known for her classic bombshell beauty, bright red lips, and platinum blonde hair. An emblem of the sexual revolution, young, vibrant, and beautiful. When it came to beauty, Marilyn took no chances; she went where the Hollywood Royalty went, to Erno Laszlo. Dr. Erno Laszlo's first breakthrough in beauty products was when he found a cure for the Hungarian Princess' acne.

Read full story

The Brazen Bull, a Slow and Torturous Death used in Ancient Greece

The brazen bull, also known as the bronze bull, Sicilian bull, or bull of Phalaris, whichever name you prefer, the result is the same, a slow torturous death. The ancient Greeks and Romans used the brazen bull to torture and eliminate their enemies or those they felt like killing.

Read full story
110 comments

Don Cheadle´s unexpected genealogy suggests his ancestors were servants of Chickasaw Jackson Kemp

An actor named Don Cheadle found out on a PBS series African American Lives that the Chickasaw Indians enslaved his ancestors. Until this point, Cheadle states, he did not know that Native Americans owned enslaved Black people.

Read full story
170 comments

The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn

Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.

Read full story
6 comments

Mao Zedong, the biggest mass murderer in history.

Mao Zedong is the former communist leader of China, as well as the founder of the People's Republic of China(PRC), established in 1949. When Mao Zedong was 24 years old, he was introduced to the teachings of Karl Marx, and later, he adopted the ideas of Marxist-Leninist.

Read full story
162 comments

Conversations You Will Have in Colombia if You are a Foreigner (Opinion Piece)

If you are thinking about coming to Colombia, these are some conversations you will have with locals. Necesitas tener cuidado or You need to be careful. Every Colombian will tell you this. I completely agree with this; you are a stranger in a strange land, and they know their country’s history.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.

In 1941, Rosemary Kennedy disappeared from society; she was 23. Rosemary was the third child of Joseph P. Kennedy and Rose Fitzgerald, the first girl. Born September 13, 1918, the Spanish flu was in Boston, Mass during this time.

Read full story
115 comments

Durian, the world´s smelliest fruit.

Durian is a fruit from southeast Asia; it is 6-8 inches in diameter, covered in a hard shell, with spines, and can be up to 7lbs. Inside, you find a creamy pulp that is said to taste like a creamy custard.

Read full story

Over 150 people were killed in a crowd surge during South Korea´s Halloween festival.

One hundred fifty-three people were crushed to death in South Korea during Halloween Celebrations on Saturday (10/29/2022) night after a crowd surge. According to reports, the crowd was over 100,000 in the Itaewon district of Seoul.

Read full story
4 comments

Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.

Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.

Read full story
261 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy