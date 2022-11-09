Purple honey found in North Carolina, has gone viral on reddit.

A Reddit post has gone viral with a photo showing purple honey and stating ¨in the Sandhills of North Carolina; bees produced purple honey, the only place on earth it can be found¨

Purple honey is from the Sandhills of North Carolina; however, purple honey has been found in other parts of North Carolina. But the color is specific to North Carolina, as beekeepers have stated that it has not been seen in other states.

A beekeeper Michael Morrissey has also produced purple honey in the past. It was found accidentally by Matt at Hawfield's Honey House. Matt did the extractions for the local beekeepers and noticed in Michaels's frames the purple honey.

So he separated the frames, took pictures, and processed them separately from the regular colored honey.

"We extracted about 2 liters of deep purple honey from one hive last week, here in a rural part of Durham, NC. It has the color of blackberry syrup (not blue Kool-Aid) and has a nice, slightly sour, berry flavor to it."

Some have even stated that it takes purple, with a grapey flavor, sweet and carefree.

So how did the honey bees make purple honey?

A question that has no definite answer and has been puzzling beekeepers for years. A beekeeping professor John Ambrose, experimented in the 1970s to determine why honey turns purple or blue.

He discovered that the bees bringing nectar back to the blue honey hives did not have blue in their stomaches but the bees leaving the hives did.

"That tells you something is happening to the nectar after it reaches the hive to change the color," Ambrose stated.

No one has yet to discover the reasoning, but many theories exist. Such as nectar produced by sourwood trees, growing in high aluminum soils with drought conditions. Hydrangea flowers, when planted in acidic soil.

"Bees take nectar from flowers that grow in acidic soil, and the aluminum is transformed in the process of making honey. But that situation doesn't change — our soils are always acidic, and flowers grow in acidic soil. So why don't we have blue honey more regularly?" she said. "There has to be a trigger factor, but what is it?"

Titi plants, Kudzu flowers, fruit juices, fungus, and even human discarded sugars; however, they have yet to be confirmed as to what makes the honey purple.

There have been other cases of honey discovered in different colors, such as Blue, lime green, and chocolate Honey in France. However, explained, the bees were eating remnants of M&M candy shells processed in a candy factory 3 miles away from the hives.

And in 2010, red honey was made by bees in Brooklyn, NY, which was explained by the honey bees eating maraschino cherries.

The purple honey phenomenon may be explained in the future, but there is no explanation. So, if you want to purchase this rare honey, check out these two sites; maybe this spring, it will be available.

https://www.flyingpigapiary.net/