Meet Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman alive.

Jyoti Amge is the world's, shortest-living woman. Born in India on December 16, 1993, and diagnosed with primordial dwarfism, a deficiency of growth hormones.

According to Jyoti, she stopped growing at the age of three. Jyoti currently holds the Guinness World record for the shortest woman alive. Jyoti is 62.8cm (24.7in) tall, weighs 5kg (11 pounds), and is 28 years old.

She has held her title for over a decade and has now added the world's shortest actress. You can find her playing Ma Petite in American Horror Story, FreakShow. Jyoti has ambitions to be a famous actress one day, but she is content with being a social media influencer with over 1 million Instagram followers.

Jyoti also has a Masters's degree in English Literature, so who knows what her future holds?

Jyoti lives in Nagpur, India, with her family but has her own space, and everything in her room has been designed especially for her so that she can take care of herself. Stating, "I don't like it if I am being held like a baby¨, after all, she is an adult woman.

Jyoti with sisters WikiBio

She enjoys designing her clothes, wearing traditional Indian clothing and more western styles such as crop tops. All her dress is made special for her small size; no, she does not shop in the toddler department.

Due to her feet being so small, she wears a unique cardboard sock and special shoes that allow her to balance. If she does not have on her special shoes, she cannot stand upright. She does require some assistance with her daily tasks but tries to be as independent as possible.

Also, she never leaves the house without makeup, as she gets a lot of attention outside the house due to her size; however, she enjoys taking photos with all her fans.

Her outlook on life is incredible, and she always has a smile. If you can not find her on her social media accounts, you will find her hanging out with her four siblings, cracking jokes.