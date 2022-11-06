Titanoboa is the largest snake reported in history, with fossils discovered in northern Colombia.

Imagine it was approximately 60 million years ago. You live in the northern Colombian desert, La Guajira, and suddenly, you see a gigantic snake snacking on a giant turtle. I know this scenario is impossible because, obviously, humans were not around 60 million years ago, but the giant snake known as Titanoboa was.

Paleontologists have found vertebrae that can estimate that the body length of the Titanoboa was around 42.7 feet long, with an average weight of 1.25 tons (1,135 kg). The vertebrae were discovered in 2009 at the Cerrejón coal mine in northern Colombia. Making Titanoboa the largest serpent ever recorded in history.

Scientists believe they found what was the remains of over 30 snakes, and each Titanoboa had more than 250 vertebrae. Possibly a distant relative of the boa constrictor and the anaconda, due to the size and the constrictor's capabilities.

The Titanoboa was not recorded to be venomous, but like its distant cousin, the boa constrictor, it would suffocate its prey. Scientists believe the snake was algae colored, blending into the local environment, making it easy to sneak up on its prey. Its prey consisted of mainly fish, giant turtles, and occasionally crocodiles.

Titanoboa was the largest known predator at its time, dinosaurs already being extinct and reportedly before the first appearance of the Megalodon. The size largely contributed to the climate. During the time of the Titanoboa, the environment was much warmer than it is now, having much more oxygen in the air causing animals to grow bigger than they are now.

Snakes need external heat to survive since they are ectothermic creatures. Another reason the snake grew so large was its lack of predators.

Scientists do not think a snake this large could exist today due to the climate, and the habitat is not ideal for a snake this large. However, Paleontologist Jonathan Bloch stated this discovery was:

¨Like opening a window into the past, especially into tropical South America a few million years after the extinction of dinosaurs.¨

A life-size model of the snake has been constructed at the Smithsonian museum. I am afraid of garden snakes; I can not imagine if the Titanoboa existed now.

Life size replica of the Titanoboa The Smithsonian Museum

But, hopefully, that is not something I have to worry about in my lifetime, maybe in millions and millions of years if the earth continues to heat up.

Will the Titanoboa make a comeback? The good news is that none of us will be alive in millions of years to find out.