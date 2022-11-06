The iconic look of Marilyn Monroe will never be forgotten, and easily replicated

Marilyn Monroe is known for her classic bombshell beauty, bright red lips, and platinum blonde hair. An emblem of the sexual revolution, young, vibrant, and beautiful.

When it came to beauty, Marilyn took no chances; she went where the Hollywood Royalty went, to Erno Laszlo. Dr. Erno Laszlo's first breakthrough in beauty products was when he found a cure for the Hungarian Princess' acne.

It is said that Laszlo developed the concept of a ritual skincare routine. Each one of his clients would receive a specific routine and products for their skin type.

An example of Marilyn's morning skincare routine from 1959:

Wash face and neck in warm water with Active Phelityl Soap.

Next, apply well-shaken Normalizer Shake-It on the entire face, except around the eyes.

Next, apply Phelitone under the eyes in tiny dots.

Finally, Dab DUO-pHase Face Powder amply on the whole face and neck; brush off the extra powder after one minute.

She not only had a morning routine, a before-dressing routine, and a night routine, but she also had a routine before formal occasions. However, for Marilyn, that was only the first step in her routine; she also had other beauty secrets.

Once her face was clean, she applied a thin layer of Vaseline over her face before applying her foundation. Helping keep her skin moisturized and glowing under the studio lights.

On her eyes, she would use three different colors of eyeliner; on the upper lid, she used black to create a wing, and on the lower lash, a brown liner to create a shadow effect. In addition, she would use a white liner on the inner lower lid near the watermark area to make her eyes appear more prominent.

Next, she would apply white eyeshadow on her eyelid, and on top a shimmery white. Marilyn would also add a dot of a red liner to the inner corner of her eye. She would wear fake eyelashes, but only half sets; she would cut the lashes in half and use them only on the outer edges of the eye.

Finally, on her eyebrows, she would keep her eyebrows arched and brown, darker than her hair.

It is said that Marilyn once had surgery on her nose to get rid of a bump; however, it was not how she wanted it, so she would contour her nose and add a bit of blush to the tip of her nose, creating the illusion of a slimmer nose.

Next was the famous Marilyn Monroe red lip. Her makeup artist would use five shades of red on her lips—the lighter shade on the inside, darker on the outside, an illusion of depth.

Once her makeup was complete, she would apply a bit of finishing powder.

Marilyn followed other beauty tips: avoiding the sun, having her hair bleached, ¨pillowcase white¨ every three weeks. She would also use baby powder in her hair every two days to avoid having to wash it frequently.

Marily got between 5-10 hours of sleep a night, reportedly in a large bed, and the only thing she wore to bed was Chanel #5.

For her diet, according to Vogue, in the morning, she would warm up a cup of milk and break two raw eggs, whip them with a fork and drink while she was getting dressed, along with a multivitamin. The next meal is dinner; she would eat a steak, lamb chops, or liver, broiled in an electric oven with four to five raw carrots, on the side. Stating: I must be part rabbit; I never get bored with raw carrots.

"Most importantly, keep smiling. Because life is a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about." -Marilyn Monroe