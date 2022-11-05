The Brazen Bull, a Slow and Torturous Death used in Ancient Greece

The brazen bull, also known as the bronze bull, Sicilian bull, or bull of Phalaris, whichever name you prefer, the result is the same, a slow torturous death. The ancient Greeks and Romans used the brazen bull to torture and eliminate their enemies or those they felt like killing.

The man behind the invention of this torture chamber was the sculptor Perilaus. It was designed as a gift and given to Phalaris. Phalaris was the ruler of Agrigentum, a Greek colony in Sicily, in the 6th century BCE.

However, some reports say that Phalaris commissioned Perilaus to create the bull; whichever story is correct, the outcome will remain the same. A device made for a madman.

Historians report that Phalaris enjoyed torturing his victims before executing them. The brazen bull would prove to do precisely that; some called it ¨a red-hot monster¨.

The bull was designed with a door to allow the victim to enter the bronze bull. Once the victim was inside the bull, the door locked, and a fire started beneath the bull, causing the bronze to heat up, essentially cooking the victim to death. Inside was an acoustic apparatus that would convert the screams into the sounds of a charging bull and allow smoke to flow out of the bull´s nostrils—giving the illusion of a bull getting ready for battle instead of roasting a human.

The invention backfired for Perilaus. It is said that Phalaris was sickened by the bull, stating:

‘His words revolted me. I loathed the thought of such ingenious cruelty, and resolved to punish the artificer in kind. “If this is anything more than an empty boast, Perilaus,” I said to him, “if your art can really produce this effect, get inside yourself, and pretend to roar; and we will see whether the pipes will make such music as you describe.” He consented; and when he was inside, I closed the aperture, and ordered a fire to be kindled. “Receive,” I cried, “the due reward of your wondrous art: let the music-master be the first to play.”

Once Phalaris heard his screams, and before Perilaus died, he was removed and thrown off a cliff; Phalaris stating ¨Mistaken my character¨.

A few of the victims of the bull include a Christian Saint, Eustace, his wife and children, Saint Antipas, Pelagia of Tarsus, and Phalaris himself.

The only place you will see the brazen bull used today is in the movies, particularly one called Immortals(2011).

