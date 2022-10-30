Over 150 people were killed in a crowd surge during South Korea´s Halloween festival.

One hundred fifty-three people were crushed to death in South Korea during Halloween Celebrations on Saturday (10/29/2022) night after a crowd surge. According to reports, the crowd was over 100,000 in the Itaewon district of Seoul.

According to reports, the group was packed tightly in the narrow streets, which made it hard to move around. They were trapped in a narrow alley less than four meters wide. Some began to panic and scream.

Some reported that a police officer was trying to break up the crowds and was ignored. Then as the group started to move, many lost their footing on the pavement and slope of the road. One witness stated on Twitter.

“People kept pushing down into a downhill club alley, resulting in other people screaming and falling down like dominos. I thought I would be crushed to death, too, as people kept pushing without realising there were people falling down at the start of the stampede.”

The crowds were reportedly ten times more crowded than expected, as it was the first Halloween party in three years due to previous COVID mandates and restrictions. As a result, some have also reported the need for more crowd control measures.

It has been reported that most victims were teens and in their 20s; 97 females and 54 males were reported dead, including over 20 foreigners.

The minister of South Korea´s statement stated: not a problem that could have been solved in advance,”

It is the deadliest disaster in South Korea since the Sewol ferry sank in 2014.

The death toll seems to be continuously climbing as family members still await to hear from their loved ones. So the question arises, why was there not more security in the streets? An awful tragedy prayer to all the families who lost a loved one.