Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.

Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.

¨High treason can be described as any crime attacking a state authority to which one owes allegiance.¨

It is seen as worse than murder because it is said to challenge the God-Given order of kingdom and society. The Treason act of 1351 was passed under King Edward III, ¨A declaration which offenses shall be adjudged treason."

The law came into effect under King Edward III in the year 1352. However, with that said, the first person to be hanged, drawn, and quartered was William Marise in 1242, except it was known as a ¨godly butchery or three deaths¨.

What is hanged drawn and quartered, and how was it carried out?

It was only to be carried out for men; if a woman were a traitor, she would be burned at stake or beheaded. The gruesome details of the act of hanged drawn and quartered as follows:

Drawing: The convicted would be tied to a wood plank and then drawn or drug behind a horse from the prison to the gallows, approximately 3 miles. The drawing could take up to three hours, and the townspeople would watch and throw food and garbage at the convicted.

Hanged: The convicted would be hanged from a rope but not dropped to snap his neck; they wanted him to suffer and feel pain, and once almost dead, they would release him. If he went unconscious, they would wake him up before proceeding.

Quartering: The convicted would be placed on a table, and his ¨privy parts¨ (man parts) cut off first and thrown on the fire for him to watch them burn. Next, his abdomen would be sliced open from the groin to the sternum, and his intestines ripped out and thrown on the fire for the man to see if he was still conscious. Then the heart was removed and burned.

The man would then be beheaded, and then he would be cut into quarters. Each body part was sent as a warning to different parts of the country. It serves as a warning as to what will happen if you challenge the King's or queen's authority.

The heads would be placed on a spike outside of London Bridge if you were a ¨prominent traitor¨. The event was public because the King or Queen wanted to let the people know what would happen to them if they were convicted of being a traitor.

Two of the most famous victims of this horrendous crime were Sir William Wallace and Guy Fawkes.

Sir William Wallace was punished to death in 1305; he was a leader during the resistance to the English occupation of Scotland during the Scottish Independent Wars. After the execution of Wallace, the King sent his parts to Newcastle, Berwick, Stirling, and Aberdeen.

Guy Fawkes was punished with death after a failed attempt to kill King James I. The plot was known as the Gunpowder Plot. The plan was to blow up the House of Parliament at Westminster, using barrels full of gunpowder.

During the execution, Fawkes was not tortured; he jumped or fell off the gallows and broke his neck. He was still quartered; however, he did not have to be awake during the process.

Robert Emmet was the last person sentenced to be executed by drawn, hanged, and quartered in 1803. Emmet was part of the Irish Republic, seeking to overthrow the British crown, he was 25 years old.

In 1870 this manner of death was eliminated, when the Forfeiture Act was passed, ending one of the longest traditions of public executions in history.

