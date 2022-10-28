A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨

1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.

The largest volcanic eruption and natural disaster recorded. Historians reported that its VEI magnitude was a 7 out of 8, immediately destroying Tambora's village. Leading to a sequence of events that caused one of the coldest, non-existent summers ever recorded.

Historian John D. Post described this event as the last great subsistence crisis in the Western world."

The average global temperatures decreased by 0.7–1 °F ( 0.4–0.7 °C ), which led to global famine, rains, floods, and the spread of disease for years to come. The full effects of the volcano were not seen immediately but slowly as the year/years progressed.

The Tambora volcano was said to send heavy ash into the stratosphere, which changed the weather pattern for the years 1815-1816. The blocking of the sun caused the earth to cool and increased rainfall across the northern hemisphere.

China suffers from cold weather and non-stop rains, destroying rice production. Taiwan saw snow, usually a tropical climate. Ireland to suffer over eight weeks of rains destroying crops, as well as India's monsoon and dry seasons to be disrupted.

The monsoon change led to the Bay of Bengal being a breeding ground for a new strain of Cholera, which eventually spread worldwide, killing millions—killing off the entire British army stationed at the Bay of Bengal. The changes are devastating for years to come.

Flooding and crop failures were seen in North America. The summer of 1816 also stimulated western migration as people fled the cold, searching for warmer climates. Many settled in modern-day Indiana and Illinois.

In May and June of 1815, in modern-day Netherlands, the storms were so violent that some feel this is the reason Napoleon Bonaparte lost the battle at Waterloo. Napoleon's army relied on heavy artillery and was challenging to move, resulting in Napoleon's defeat.

Those living in Italy reported the weather was so bad they began stating it was the Bologna Prophecy. A rumor started with an Italian astronomer; he said that the world would end on July 18th, 1816. Noting that the sun would be extinguished and all life destroyed.

Many believed this was true, especially when the sun disappeared in the summer of 1816. However, as we know, the world did not end; it only changed.

Nothing the events that happened famine and disease it is said that the eruption of the Tambura volcano led to thousands dying, so did anything good come from the worst natural disaster in history?

Some historians believe the cholera outbreak led to the sanitary revolution. However, in the history books, it is recorded that Sir Edwin Chadwick started the Sanitary Idea in 1842; the conditions of 1816 influenced this idea, possibly.

During the summer of 1816, Lord Byron began to create his story Fragment of a Novel, a vampire story the first vampire story made—inspired by meeting Mary Shelley, where Byron and Shelley were challenged to a ¨ ghostwriting ¨contest. However, Shelley won with Frankenstein.

With that said, the eruption of Tambora remains one of the biggest natural disasters in human history. It remains an active volcano, and the last eruption was in 1967.

