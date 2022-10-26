Python swallows woman alive in Indonesia

KompasTV

54-year-old Indonesian woman Jahrah was found dead in the stomach of a 22-foot python. Jahrah's family reported her missing after she went to work on a plantation and did not return that evening. The farm is in the Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

When they searched for her, they found her sandals, headscarf, jacket, and work tools. Two days later, locals discovered a python and noticed a bulge in its stomach; they cut open the snake to find the undigested remains of a woman. It was confirmed to be the remains of Jahrah.

According to the news reports it is stated:

"When the security team and residents conducted a search around the rubber plantation, then we found a python 7 metres long. It is this snake that is suspected of preying on the victim. After we caught him, we found the victim's body in the snake's stomach," the local police chief, AKP S Harefa, told the Detik news site.

Pythons typically kill their prey through constriction and then swallow their prey whole. They usually eat smaller animals such as mice, rats, and lizards—however, the more giant the python, the more enormous the prey.

It is scarce for a python to eat a human. The reports for this incident state that she was swallowed whole and alive. As abnormal as it is for a python to swallow a human alive, it is not the first time this has happened.

In 2017, Akbar Salubiro was also eaten alive on the island of West Sulawesi. And in 2018, another woman was found eaten by a python on the island of Muna.

Even with these rare cases, more people are at risk of a snake bite instead of being swallowed and eaten alive.