Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

BBC One

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.

Guilty or not, the ending was the same: death. If they did not admit fault, death by pressing; for most, surrender and confession were not an option for the accused. If the accused confessed, the family would lose all they had, including land.

The land would become the property of the King. If the accused stayed silent, the land would remain in their family. Most didn't say a word, never admitting or denying the charges against them in return for protecting the fate of their family.

Pressing was done in the nude; those sentenced had to remove all their clothing. Then they would lay down, and a wood plank would be placed on top of them, slowly stacking weight on top, which led to suffocation, bones breaking, and puncturing organs. The process could take minutes or days.

On March 25, 1586, the most famous crushing case in the UK, Margaret Clitherow, was accused of practicing Catholicism in her home and charged with harboring priests. She refused to confess by stating, "I know of no offense whereof I should confess myself guilty. Having made no offense, I need no trial".

Her naked body was tied on each limb and stretched; they placed a door upon her chest. Weights were then slowly added until crushed to death. She withheld 800 pounds of stone, and it took 15 minutes for her to die.

One case has been reported in the United States, Giles Corey. He was pressed to death on September 19, 1692. The charge with practicing witchcraft with his wife, Martha Corey. He refused to enter a guilty or non-guilty verdict, so the courts thought he would confess if they crushed him.

He did not; his last words recorded were ¨more weight¨. If he had admitted to being a witch, his fate was still death, with dignity. Since he did not, the state allowed his family to keep the land. It took two days before he finally died by crushing.

Crushing to death was not only reserved for England or the United States. It also was a common form of death in almost every country. The earliest form of this execution method was over 4,000 years ago, particularly in India.

Hindu and Muslim rulers executed tax evaders, rebels, and enemy soldiers. Death by an Elephant, stepping on them, hence crushing/pressing. They were trained to destroy and dismember the accused in public executions. The practice lasted until the 19th century when it was banned in 1914. Ancient Rome also adopted this method and many other forms of brutal punishment.

Yet the one difference between England and Southeast Asia and Rome was in England, they used the crushing method as a way to get a confession. The other areas already had a guilty verdict. All of it sounds equally horrifying to me.