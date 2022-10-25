Estes Park, CO

The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The Shining

Sara B

If you are a Stephen King fan, then you most likely have heard of The Stanely Hotel. On October 30th, 1974, Stephen King and his wife Tabitha checked into the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, and they were the hotel's only guests; the hotel was a few days away from closing for the winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rbw3h_0ikcP1uo00
The Stanley HotelSara B

They went to the hotel to escape, and King was looking for inspiration for a new novel; he suffered from writer's block and needed a change of scenery. The King´s stayed in room 217, rumored to be haunted; however, the entire hotel is ominous.

At the time King was at the hotel, he struggled with alcoholism and, at the bar, met a bartender named Grady. While at the hotel, King had nightmares, which eventually led to his novel The Shining. The book also helped the popularity of The Stanley; when King´s visited, it struggled financially and needed updating.

In addition, the hotel was only open during the summers due to heavy snowfall and no central heating; there was only a short window of opportunity. Now the hotel is available year-round. Even though the Stanley Hotel inspired the shining, the movie was filmed at Timberline Lodge at Mt Hood, Oregon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0yXw_0ikcP1uo00
Timberline LodgeU.S. Forest Service

Freelan Oscar Stanley built the hotel. Stanley was born and raised in Maine; however, in 1903, he got tuberculosis. His doctor recommended he go to Colorado, where the air was fresher. Stanley and his wife took the doctor's advice and headed to the rocky mountains of Colorado.

They rented a cabin, and within weeks Stanley's health had improved. The Stanleys loved the area so much that they decided to build a house so they could visit every year. However, their modest four-bedroom house was not big enough to host their wealthy east coast friends, so Stanley decided to build a resort for the rich.

He wanted the hotel built in Estes Park and purchased land from Lord Dunraven. Lord Dunraven was a game hunter and claimed 15,000 acres in Estes Park to make the area a game park. He is said to have stretched the homestead act and pre-emption rights to obtain this land. Some say ¨it is one of the most significant land steals in the history of colorado¨.

The locals did not like him; selling land to Stanley was the best decision Dunraven could have made. In 1907 construction began on what is now known as the Stanley Hotel and was completed by 1909. The hotel was invitation only, a grand 420-room summer resort catered to wealthy travelers.

The hotel was complete with all the latest technology of the 1900s, including a hydraulic elevator, electric, gas heating, steam laundry, and telephones in every guest room. He even arranged to have Model Z mountain wagons to collect guests from the train station. But unfortunately, the hotel was seasonal and only open during the summer due to a lack of central heating.

The hotel provided locals with jobs, and Stanley invested heavily in the town's infrastructure. With this magnificent structure and the good intentions of the hotel, it makes me wonder what happened and why it is such a hotbed for paranormal activity.

Paranormal activity has been reported at the hotel. Some of its most popular stories are as follows.

In 1911 there was a large storm, and the head housekeeper Mrs. Wilson was lighting the lanterns in room 217 when there was an explosion. She fell through the floor and into the MacGregor Dining room below.

Luckily she survived but did break both of her ankles. It is said that her spirit still takes care of the room, yet I am not sure if I believe this story; if she did not die there, why would she still be there?

Yet it is possible since it is said that spirits return to where they were happiest. Was Mrs. Wilson most satisfied tidying up room 217?

Many have experienced someone organizing their belongings, making the bed, and having their clothes folded when they return to the room. Room 217 is also where Stephen King had the nightmare that inspired The Shining.

The entire 4th floor has the most paranormal activity. People have reported hearing kids running up and down the hallway; no one is seen when they go to check what is happening.

Room 401 is also haunted; guests report having their hair touched, a phantom arm around them, or a hand moving up their backs when no one is there.

Room 428 is haunted by The Cowboy. Some have claimed to have seen the cowboy ghost pacing in the room and have asked him to leave, and he obliges. Other women have said they have seen a cowboy leaning over to kiss them.

Many believe he is James Nugent. One of the first guides of Estes park was killed, possibly by a rival. It is said that Nugent disagreed with Dunravens plans to turn the park into a game reserve and could have been killed for that reason.

Room 407 is haunted by another friendly ghost and tucks guests in at night.

Employees of the hotel say they hear voices and have been touched and made physically ill. Some say Mr. Stanley has been known to help lost children find their parents in the hotel. Some have reported seeing Mrs. Stanley playing the piano or hearing the piano play and not seeing anyone, as well as smelling her rose scent.

The grounds also contain a pet cemetery, where if you are lucky, you will see a ghost cat or dog wandering outside, another Stephen King-inspired book.

So if the hotel is not haunted, why is there so much paranormal activity at this hotel?

Before the hotel and the takeover of Lord Dunraven; Estes Park was a spiritual valley for the Native Americans. Many say it is the land that the hotel is built on, not the actual hotel that is haunted.

The geological features contribute to the paranormal activity, and there is a system of caves beneath the hotel. It has a higher-than-average amount of limestone and quartz, possibly attracting the spirits to the property.

Whatever spirits may roam the halls of the Stanley Hotel, may they rest in peace. The hotel remains open to the public, hosting ghost tours, and remains a staple in Estes Park. I was there in 2016, and no reports of ghosts from my time there. However, I would love to go back and stay on the 4th floor.

THE STANLEY HOTEL

333 Wonderview Ave Estes Park, Colorado

80517 USA

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# halloween# haunted# hotels# travel# creepy

Comments / 0

Published by

I share legends, myths, and bizarre history, sometimes news. Living nomadically since 2018, currently in Colombia.

Pasadena, CA
5514 followers

More from Sara B

Over 150 people were killed in a crowd surge during South Korea´s Halloween festival.

One hundred fifty-three people were crushed to death in South Korea during Halloween Celebrations on Saturday (10/29/2022) night after a crowd surge. According to reports, the crowd was over 100,000 in the Itaewon district of Seoul.

Read full story
3 comments

Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.

Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.

Read full story
159 comments

A volcanic eruption in 1815 resulted in 1816 being known as ¨The Year Without A Summer.¨

1816 has come to be known as the year without a summer—the after-effects of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia. On April 5th, 1815, Mount Tambora erupted on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia.

Read full story
23 comments

Twitter employees send Elon Musk a list of demands as he plans his takeover.

Elon Musks' acquisition of Twitter will be complete this Friday, 10/28/2022. Musk stated last week that he plans to eradicate 75% of the company. It would be cutting the Twitter staff from 7500 to 2000.

Read full story
478 comments

Python swallows woman alive in Indonesia

54-year-old Indonesian woman Jahrah was found dead in the stomach of a 22-foot python. Jahrah's family reported her missing after she went to work on a plantation and did not return that evening. The farm is in the Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Read full story
64 comments

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.

Read full story
246 comments

President Biden announces his intention to run for re-election in 2024

According to the Epoch Times, Joe Biden has announced in an MSNBC interview that he intends to run for re-election in 2024. As he stated, ¨I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention—my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision¨, Biden stated he does have the full support of his wife, Jill Biden.

Read full story
578 comments
Massachusetts State

According to reports, a man died due to eating too much black licorice.

(L: Patrick Sison/AP Photo, R: Illustration - zentradyi3ell/Shutterstock) On September 23, 2020, AP News reported that a 54-year-old Massachusetts man was dead and the cause, was black licorice. The report stated he overdosed on black licorice, the man reportedly had eaten a bag and a half of black licorice every day for three weeks.

Read full story
127 comments

The Legend of The Alligator Man, El Hombre Caimán

On the coast of Colombia lies one of the largest rivers in the northern Andes of Colombia, The Magdalena. And on that river lies a small river town, Plato. During the early colonization of Colombia, the Spanish conquistadores used the river as transport to communicate between Bogotá and the Caribbean Sea port in Cartagena de Indias and thus with Europe.

Read full story

The strangest town in the world, Fordlandia.

Abandoned factory in Fordlandia, Brazil© Euan Marshall. Fordlandia can be found in Aveiro, Brazil. In the 1920s, Henry Ford was selling thousands of cars, and business was booming. Ford used a ton of rubber on his cars, and a British man named Henry Wickham took over the rubber production.

Read full story
Traverse City, MI

The Portal to Hell can be found in on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital

In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.

Read full story
30 comments
Louisville, KY

The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave

Exterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State HospitalExterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State Hospital | Image credits: Historic Louisville Weebly. E.P. Tom Sawyer Park was once the home to The Lakeland Mental Asylum. The park is now like any park, a significant 550-acre outside of Louisville. The perfect place to go for a walk, play with your kids, and enjoy the warm summer days. However, this park was not always a pleasant place to visit, and still, many report hearing voices, seeing apparitions, or the feeling of being watched.

Read full story
8 comments
Louisville, KY

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.

Read full story
14 comments
York County, PA

Murder and Witchcraft, The Hex House Murder

November 27th, 1928, three men showed up at Nelson Rehmeyers house and killed him. What happened and drove these three men to kill a 60-year-old local healer?. Rehmeyer's Hollow. (2022, June 25). In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rehmeyer%27s_Hollow.

Read full story
2 comments

The world's most dangerous cheese, Casu Marzu

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the most dangerous cheese is Casu Marzu. The cheese can also be known as ¨the forbidden cheese¨ or ¨the maggot cheese¨. The cheese comes from the Italian Island of Sardinia and is illegally in production.

Read full story
80 comments

In Ancient Greece, a small penis was more desirable and reflected in classical art.

While standing in front of a Greek God in a museum, notice his small junk. Maybe make a smirk or chuckle, yet we all wonder why? However, this is an interesting part of history, and academics have studied this question.

Read full story
Clay County, WV

The Legend of Booger Hole, WV

Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.

Read full story
5 comments

According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth

Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.

Read full story
44 comments

Margaret Sanger and Hitler had the same goal eugenics.

If you have turned on the news or read anything online within the past year, you would have seen that Planned Parenthood has come under fire. With the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Planned Parenthood has been brought back into the spotlight. As a result, many of us have begun educating ourselves on the foundations of planned parenthood.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy