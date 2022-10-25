The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The Shining

If you are a Stephen King fan, then you most likely have heard of The Stanely Hotel. On October 30th, 1974, Stephen King and his wife Tabitha checked into the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, and they were the hotel's only guests; the hotel was a few days away from closing for the winter.

They went to the hotel to escape, and King was looking for inspiration for a new novel; he suffered from writer's block and needed a change of scenery. The King´s stayed in room 217, rumored to be haunted; however, the entire hotel is ominous.

At the time King was at the hotel, he struggled with alcoholism and, at the bar, met a bartender named Grady. While at the hotel, King had nightmares, which eventually led to his novel The Shining. The book also helped the popularity of The Stanley; when King´s visited, it struggled financially and needed updating.

In addition, the hotel was only open during the summers due to heavy snowfall and no central heating; there was only a short window of opportunity. Now the hotel is available year-round. Even though the Stanley Hotel inspired the shining, the movie was filmed at Timberline Lodge at Mt Hood, Oregon.

Freelan Oscar Stanley built the hotel. Stanley was born and raised in Maine; however, in 1903, he got tuberculosis. His doctor recommended he go to Colorado, where the air was fresher. Stanley and his wife took the doctor's advice and headed to the rocky mountains of Colorado.

They rented a cabin, and within weeks Stanley's health had improved. The Stanleys loved the area so much that they decided to build a house so they could visit every year. However, their modest four-bedroom house was not big enough to host their wealthy east coast friends, so Stanley decided to build a resort for the rich.

He wanted the hotel built in Estes Park and purchased land from Lord Dunraven. Lord Dunraven was a game hunter and claimed 15,000 acres in Estes Park to make the area a game park. He is said to have stretched the homestead act and pre-emption rights to obtain this land. Some say ¨it is one of the most significant land steals in the history of colorado¨.

The locals did not like him; selling land to Stanley was the best decision Dunraven could have made. In 1907 construction began on what is now known as the Stanley Hotel and was completed by 1909. The hotel was invitation only, a grand 420-room summer resort catered to wealthy travelers.

The hotel was complete with all the latest technology of the 1900s, including a hydraulic elevator, electric, gas heating, steam laundry, and telephones in every guest room. He even arranged to have Model Z mountain wagons to collect guests from the train station. But unfortunately, the hotel was seasonal and only open during the summer due to a lack of central heating.

The hotel provided locals with jobs, and Stanley invested heavily in the town's infrastructure. With this magnificent structure and the good intentions of the hotel, it makes me wonder what happened and why it is such a hotbed for paranormal activity.

Paranormal activity has been reported at the hotel. Some of its most popular stories are as follows.

In 1911 there was a large storm, and the head housekeeper Mrs. Wilson was lighting the lanterns in room 217 when there was an explosion. She fell through the floor and into the MacGregor Dining room below.

Luckily she survived but did break both of her ankles. It is said that her spirit still takes care of the room, yet I am not sure if I believe this story; if she did not die there, why would she still be there?

Yet it is possible since it is said that spirits return to where they were happiest. Was Mrs. Wilson most satisfied tidying up room 217?

Many have experienced someone organizing their belongings, making the bed, and having their clothes folded when they return to the room. Room 217 is also where Stephen King had the nightmare that inspired The Shining.

The entire 4th floor has the most paranormal activity. People have reported hearing kids running up and down the hallway; no one is seen when they go to check what is happening.

Room 401 is also haunted; guests report having their hair touched, a phantom arm around them, or a hand moving up their backs when no one is there.

Room 428 is haunted by The Cowboy. Some have claimed to have seen the cowboy ghost pacing in the room and have asked him to leave, and he obliges. Other women have said they have seen a cowboy leaning over to kiss them.

Many believe he is James Nugent. One of the first guides of Estes park was killed, possibly by a rival. It is said that Nugent disagreed with Dunravens plans to turn the park into a game reserve and could have been killed for that reason.

Room 407 is haunted by another friendly ghost and tucks guests in at night.

Employees of the hotel say they hear voices and have been touched and made physically ill. Some say Mr. Stanley has been known to help lost children find their parents in the hotel. Some have reported seeing Mrs. Stanley playing the piano or hearing the piano play and not seeing anyone, as well as smelling her rose scent.

The grounds also contain a pet cemetery, where if you are lucky, you will see a ghost cat or dog wandering outside, another Stephen King-inspired book.

So if the hotel is not haunted, why is there so much paranormal activity at this hotel?

Before the hotel and the takeover of Lord Dunraven; Estes Park was a spiritual valley for the Native Americans. Many say it is the land that the hotel is built on, not the actual hotel that is haunted.

The geological features contribute to the paranormal activity, and there is a system of caves beneath the hotel. It has a higher-than-average amount of limestone and quartz, possibly attracting the spirits to the property.

Whatever spirits may roam the halls of the Stanley Hotel, may they rest in peace. The hotel remains open to the public, hosting ghost tours, and remains a staple in Estes Park. I was there in 2016, and no reports of ghosts from my time there. However, I would love to go back and stay on the 4th floor.

