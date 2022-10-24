President Biden announces his intention to run for re-election in 2024

According to the Epoch Times, Joe Biden has announced in an MSNBC interview that he intends to run for re-election in 2024. As he stated, ¨I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention—my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision¨, Biden stated he does have the full support of his wife, Jill Biden.

He reportedly said ¨my wife thinks that we're doing something very important and that I shouldn't walk away from it."

According to the interview, the main reason he even ran for president initially was his late son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015. He stated to his father, 'Dad, you have an obligation to do something.'" Fulfilling a promise to his dying son, Biden decided to run for president.

I must note that at a press conference in Colorado recently, Biden stated his son ¨lost his life in Iraq¨. And I quote:

"Just imagine, I mean it sincerely, I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice—genuine sacrifice they all made."

That is partially true; his son did serve in Iraq and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service, but he did not die in Iraq.

So why mention this? We have no idea what goes through our president's head as he speaks. Will he run, or is it another distraction? Joe Biden reportedly ran for president twice before 2020. His first attempt at the presidency was in 1988, and the second was in 2008.

Biden, however, will not formally decide until the time is right because as soon as he declares his candidacy, ¨a whole series of regulations kick in, and I have to treat myself as a candidate from that moment on.¨ Some say Biden is waiting until midterm elections in November to declare that he will be running officially.

According to Reuters.com, Biden has a 54 % disapproval rating. And a 40% approval rating, I guess there are 6% who are indecisive. So with the rating of 40% approval and holding firm, some say he is losing ground within his party.

In September, inflation hit a high mark of 8.2%, and JPMorgan Chase CEO warned ¨that the US is likely going to fall into a recession in the next six to nine months, adding that the Fed waited too long and did too little and is now clearly catching up."

With that said, Biden reportedly stated the opposite, possibly using toxic optimism, noting the economy is ¨strong as hell."

