According to reports, a man died due to eating too much black licorice.

On September 23, 2020, AP News reported that a 54-year-old Massachusetts man was dead and the cause, was black licorice. The report stated he overdosed on black licorice, the man reportedly had eaten a bag and a half of black licorice every day for three weeks.

"Even a small amount of licorice you eat can increase your blood pressure a little bit," said Dr. Neel Butala.

According to a study by the NHS, if you are over 40 and have a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, or both, you are at risk of death by licorice. The study states that eating more than 2 ounces of black licorice for longer than two weeks can cause an increase in blood pressure and cause irregular heart rhythms, also known as arrhythmias.

The Licorice flavor comes from the root of the plant Glycyrrhiza glabra. It can be dated as far back as 2300 BC to ancient China, and the Ancient Egyptians used the plant in a sweet drink called ¨Mai sus, ¨ and it was used as a cure for many different ailments. Rumor says King Tut was buried with licorice roots in his tomb.

He was not the only ruler who enjoyed licorice; Napoleon Bonaparte consumed so much licorice that is the reason his teeth turned black. The root was used in many other cultures, such as the Greeks, Romans, Chinese, Babylonians, and Brahmans in India.

Chewing the root could treat digestive and respiratory issues and alleviate mild inflammation and allergies. Alexander the Great ordered his soldiers to chew licorice to keep themselves healthy and hydrated during battle.

However, it was not until the 1700s that licorice candy began. George Dunhill of Yorkshire, England, added sugar to the licorice and formed it into a coin-like candy, which became known as ¨Pontefract Cakes¨and by the 19th century, it was the most popular candy in Yorkshire.

In 1914 the National Licorice Co began making the candy in different shapes, spreading it all over the US. It was available at penny candy stores and loved by children and adults. So how did a medicinal and delicious treat turn into a murder weapon?

I have one word, gluttony. Let's look at the benefits of this for medicinal purposes and see how it can go from a simple pleasure to a deadly toxin.

According to Healthline, using it can reduce indigestion, upset stomach, and heartburn and has been shown to treat peptic ulcers of the stomach. In addition, licorice was scientifically proven to be potent antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial effects.

However, it is also noted that using it for the short term is considered safe. Yet, when used in large doses for the long term, there can be problems. The main issue is glycyrrhizin accumulation in the body, which can cause an abnormal increase in cortisol. As well as causes imbalances in fluid and electrolyte levels, which can cause low potassium levels, high blood pressure, muscle weakness, and abnormal heart rhythms.

In some extreme cases, it can cause kidney failure and pulmonary edema. So basically, using it in small doses to treat ailments is considered safe; however, for long-term use, it can be fatal.

In the case of the man who died, it was discovered that he had a dangerously low level of potassium, which meant he had glycyrrhizin toxicity, which then led to cardiac arrhythmias and, if not treated in time, death.

If you are a black licorice lover, what can you do to avoid glycyrrhizin toxicity? Moderation. Eating this candy in moderation poses no health risks; however, if you are eating more than a bag, I recommend a Licorice Addicts Meeting; if one does not exist, know that you are not alone.

Not me; you will never find me eating this disgusting candy. Since it is Halloween time, I recommend if your grandmother asks you for your black licorice, think twice; you don't want to kill granny, do you?