The Legend of The Alligator Man, El Hombre Caimán

On the coast of Colombia lies one of the largest rivers in the northern Andes of Colombia, The Magdalena. And on that river lies a small river town, Plato. During the early colonization of Colombia, the Spanish conquistadores used the river as transport to communicate between Bogotá and the Caribbean Sea port in Cartagena de Indias and thus with Europe.

The locals would use this river as a place to bathe, and if you have not heard, the rumor is that the women in the north of Colombia are the most beautiful in all the world. So it comes as no surprise a young man Saúl Montenegro became obsessed with watching the women bathe.

Except he began to get paranoid, he was afraid one of the women would see him and his dirty little secret would end. He had an idea; he would visit a witch in La Guajira that he knew and ask her for a solution.

La Guajira is the northernmost part of Colombia and borders Venezuela. It is rumored that most of those in this town, to this day, are, in fact, witches or brujas. The perfect spot for Saúl to obtain a potion to help him not get caught while spying, or so he thought.

As expected, the witch offered up a solution, and it involved two potions. A red potion and a white potion, the red potion would turn him into a caimán so he could spy on the women incognito, and the white potion would turn him back into a man.

It is common to see Caimán in the rivers in Colombia. The caimán(cayman) is not an alligator; however, they look similar and come from a similar family as alligators or crocodiles, as all three are amphibious carnivores.

If you were to see a caimán in the river, you would swiftly exit, yet they are very easily disguised within the muddy waters, and only the eyes would be seen. For Saúl, this was perfect; he would drink the red potion and be able to spy on the women while remaining incognito.

The only problem with turning into a caimán was that he needed a friend to accompany him to administer the white potion when his spying was complete. The same friend would accompany him each day; however, one day, the specific friend could not go with Saúl on his daily spy mission, and another friend volunteered.

When it was time for the man to administer the white potion to Saúl, he became frightened. He did not expect to be afraid of the caimán, as it was only Saúl. Yet that is not what happened; he feared for his life.

The man dropped the white potion bottle, and it broke on the ground; some did land on the caimáns head. Saúls head returned to normal, but the rest of his body remained that of a caimán.

The women found out about this, spreading fear throughout the town, and the women never returned to the river. The only woman to visit Saúl was his mother; she would bring him his favorite foods, cheese, cassava, and bread soaked in rum.

The mother attempted to find the witch who made the potions, but she was unable and died of sadness. So Saúl was left alone in the river. It is said that he was carried along the river to the mouth of the Magdalena, where the local legend lives, and on occasion, the local fishermen see him wandering the banks of the river near Barranquilla.

Every year in his memory in Plato, there is a festival for the Caimán Man, El Hombre Caimán.