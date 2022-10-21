The Portal to Hell can be found in on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital

In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.

The Commons

The hospital served over 39 counties of Michigan, and they devised a system known as a ¨Colony System¨ due to the increase in patients by the late 1890s. Much like other asylums around the country, the number of patients became overwhelming and forced many structures to expand to deal with overcrowding.

However, this hospital, like many others, had its ¨specialty¨. The therapy was known as ¨beauty is therapy¨and was led by the medical supervisor Dr. James Decker Munson. Beauty therapy replaced physical restraints such as straitjackets and other violent treatments.

The hospital embraced the natural beauty that surrounded the facility. The patients were served meals on fine china and participated in activities such as farming and art. Patients had a greenhouse and learned how to grow fruits and flowers.

They also took care of a famous dairy cow; she won the award for highest milk producer in 1926. The Dr. thought that the beauty that surrounded the hospital could be used to heal the mental and emotional state of the patients.

So how did a facility that promotes beauty to heal become associated with the portal to hell, also known as The Hippie Tree? If the tree is haunted, I would believe that beauty therapy may not have worked.

As the holistic approach worked for some, it was not guaranteed to work for all.

After all, there were no medications for mental illness, and treatments were still a bit fuzzy. So this facility still did what was needed to subdue some patients uncured with the beautiful, holistic route. Lobotomies were still performed, and insulin-induced comas and syphilis were common at the institution.

The hospital remained open until 1989, 104 years in operation. The infamous hippie tree still remains, and the rumors remain that it is the portal to hell. The tree is on the old asylum grounds, a 15-minute walk from the original building.

Hippie Tree Jeremy Thompson

Some say that once the hospital closed its doors, the residents became homeless and possibly found refuge in the surrounding areas near the asylum; however, due to harsh Michigan winters, many did not survive. Perhaps making camp near the tree as many ghostly encounters have been reported at the hippie tree.

Some say it is where the spirits of those who died in the asylum go after death. As well as other rumors, there is a story that states in the 1950s, two boys were playing by the hippie tree, and an asylum patient escaped; the patient found the boys, murdered one of them, and buried the body in the area.

Those who choose to visit the hippie tree have reported hearing disembodied voices and have had rocks thrown at them. The Portal to Hell is said to be the tree; however, you must walk around the tree a certain way; when you do this, you will be drawn into join the damned souls. It is said that walking a complete circle around the tree is impossible due to branches and fallen trees.

Probably protection from preventing those adventurous spirits from being damned. Many are drawn to the tree for enlightenment; they go to meditate. The tree comes to them in visions to visit; after they have a dream, many paint or leave their mark on the tree.

You can still see the hippie tree and the old asylum, which has been transformed into luxury apartments, restaurants, and shops. The Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

Who knows the real treatment at the facility, as I was unable to access the books online, I did find a page from the book, Report of the Traverse City State Hospital, here.