This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly HIlls Sanatorium 1938 Sherrill Hyman

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.

When tuberculosis, also known as the white death, took over Louisville, having the highest death rate in the US. The city bought the land from Hays, and the tuberculosis board liked the name Waverly Hills, so the name stayed.

The Waverly Hills Sanatorium opened its doors on July 26, 1910, and was a state-of-the-art facility. The facility was big enough in its heyday to house up to 400 TB patients, including adults and children. Louisville had more patients than others due to the humid climate and the wetlands along the Ohio river, a breeding ground for bacteria.

Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body, such as the kidney, spine, and brain. --CDC

Those who chose to work at the sanitarium had to live there. Unable to have contact with anyone in the outside world. So nurses, doctors, cleaning crew, and all other employees lived at the facility. Waverly even had its own zip code.

Waverly Hills was a model facility using the latest treatment methods for TB, which included the following, without anesthesia, only a little morphine to ease the pain.

Artificial Pneumothorax.

Thoracoplasty was a series of surgeries to make it easier for the patient to breathe, where they removed up to 8 ribs, however only three at a time, due to bleeding.

Lobectomy

Exposed lungs to ultraviolet light to try to stop the spread of bacteria

Balloons are surgically implanted into the lungs and then filled with air.

Fresh air (all seasons)

Surgery to remove ribs to make it easier for patients to breathe.

After the procedures, if the patients did not die, they went insane, and an entire wing turned into an insane asylum. Waverly was a place of experimentation.

The doctors were unsure of how to treat the disease. Many deaths were related to the stress of patients and medical workers. Many nurses and doctors ended up with TB, and others committed suicide.

In 1944, a cure for TB was created, and in 1961 the hospital finally started seeing fewer patients and eventually turned into a nursing facility, the Waverly Geriatrics Sanatorium. Yet this was also rumored to be a horrible place. Most of the patients were tortured, with electrotherapy and misconduct of patients. The facility was closed in 1981.

So how did a facility that wanted to help those ill turn into one of America's most haunted facilities?

The rumors started when a journalist was doing research and started finding local legends about the place being haunted. Once inside the facility, more answers become clear about what happened inside the sanatorium and why the rumors spread.

Such as the Death tunnel, also known as the 600 body shoot. The facility used the tunnel to dispose of the dead discretely so no one would see how many people were dying. After the bodies were tossed down the tunnel, the workers below would transport the bodies or bury them.

Death Tunnel WHS Memorial

Many have reported seeing and hearing things inside of Waverly. Some such instances are a little girl running up and down the third-floor solarium and a woman with bleeding wrists crying for help: slamming doors, lights in the windows, strange sounds, and footsteps.

People have reported smelling food cooking in the kitchen. However, the most controversial story is on the fifth floor. The floor had two nurses' stations, a pantry, a closet, a medicine room, and two rooms on both sides of the nurse's station.

In room 502, people have reported seeing shapes moving in the windows, hearing disembodied voices, and some have jumped to death from this room. It was not part of the insane asylum, which leads to many wondering why this room, in particular, is the one ghost hunters want to explore the most.

According to legend, in 1928, a nurse was found dead in the room; she had hanged herself from the light fixture. She was 29, unmarried and pregnant, and rumored to be depressed.

In 1932 another tragedy happened in room 502. Rumors that another nurse jumped to her death from the patio; however, many believe it was not a suicide but a murder.

Waverly Hills was purchased in 2001 by Tina and Charles Mattingly and turned into a haunted tourist attraction, by the Waverly Hills Historical Society.